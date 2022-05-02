Neighbours Spoilers – Ned Willis says goodbye to Erinsborough

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, we’re about to say goodbye to another favourite, as Ned leaves Erinsborough for a fresh start in Sydney.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 9th May, and in Australia from Wednesday 8th June.

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has had quite a turbulent time in his two stints on Ramsay Street, and the past year has been no exception.

The son of Brad Willis (Kip Gamblin) and Beth Brennan, a grown up Ned first arrived in Erinsborough in 2016. He’d been invited by his grandfather Doug Willis (Terence Donovan), who wanted to reunite Ned and Brad as they had been estranged for years.

While the reunion was initially a success, Ned soon fell for Brad’s then girlfriend – now wife – Lauren (Kate Kendall), and it wasn’t long before he made a move on her. Six years, multiple girlfriends, one stalker and a fake wedding later, and his love life is still a disaster, and he’s about to decide it’s time for a fresh start.

Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) was one of his longest and most stable relationships, but even that wasn’t meant to be.

His crush on Sheila Canning #2 (Shareena Clanton) last April made him realise that he and Yashvi weren’t on the same page, and the two separated shortly before Yashvi moved to Sydney to reunite with the rest of her family.

Only a matter of days after that breakup, he and Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) shared a kiss around the side of the Flamingo Bar, setting off a chain of events that would see him embark on a polyamorous relationship with both Amy and Levi (Richie Morris).

The polyamorous life wasn’t for him, and he eventually gave Amy an ultimatum – it was Levi or him. She called his bluff and gave him the choice of polyamory or nothing, and he reluctantly continued with their three-way relationship.

In the end, it was the arrival of Zara (Freya Van Dyke) which called time on the polyamorous relationship, when Amy was forced to put things on pause to spend time with her daughter. Levi moved on with Freya (Phoebe Roberts), meaning that once Amy had the time to focus on her relationships again, Ned had her all to himself.

That’s exactly what he wanted, right? It wasn’t long before Amy suggested they try for a child together, and it seemed that if Ned wanted to settle down with Amy once and for all, he could.

Sadly for Amy, along came Harlow (Gemma Robinson), and she and Ned slept together when lost in the bush at River Bend. It initially seemed like Harlow was nothing more than a brief distraction; Ned was quickly wooed by Amy after he returned to Erinsborough and the pair reunited.

However, Amy’s reckless and indecisive behaviour soon made Ned suspect he’d made the wrong decision. He disagreed with Amy’s spur-of-the-moment idea of selling the Drinks Diva van to fund her entry into Fashion Week, and realised that he couldn’t see himself having children with someone who refused to stick to one business venture for more than a few weeks.

Sorry Ned, remind us of your career history again?

He and Harlow shared another intimate moment just before Fashion Week, and the truth is set to be revealed in dramatic fashion in this week’s episodes.

Next week, with the truth out, Ned is forced to deal with the consequences. A shellshocked Amy makes it clear to him that there’s no chance of them reconciling – their relationship is over!

However, Harlow is still interested in them being together, despite granddad Paul (Stefan Dennis) making his feelings perfectly clear as he rips into Ned on Ramsay Street.

Next week (UK: Monday 9th May / Aus: Wednesday 8th June), Ned turns to recent departee Roxy (Zima Anderson) for some remote advice, and she soon makes him see that it’s too messy for things to work with either Harlow or Amy.

Living on the same street as both of them will be too much. Realising he needs a fresh start, Ned decides it’s time to leave Erinsborough.

However, a huge shock could complicate things. Amy is completely wiped after the disaster that was Fashion Week, but starts to think it’s not just the fashion event that’s tiring her out. She begins to notice changes in her body, and panics.

Ned’s infidelity and decision to leave has already hit her hard, but now she suspects she’s pregnant! Should she talk Ned into staying, or is she ready to raise a baby as a single parent?

Having decided to leave Erinsborough, Ned starts doing the rounds to say goodbye – with no idea that a few doors away, Amy is worried that she’s pregnant with his child.

When her pregnancy test is negative, they share a bittersweet goodbye.

Then, it’s the turn of some of Ned’s closest friends and family.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) may be divorced from his dad, but she’s very much been a mother figure to him during his many years on Ramsay Street.

Terese wishes Ned well, and lets him know he’s always welcome in her house.

Terese, Levi, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Amy all gather round to give him a final farewell before he climbs into the taxi and leaves for his fresh start in Sydney.

As they wave goodbye, and with only three months of Neighbours remaining (😢), it seems Ned Willis’s time in Erinsborough has come to an end once and for all.

In the aftermath, Terese is heartbroken to see another one of her kids move away.

Saddened by her empty house, she’s once again comforted by the thought of Glen (Richard Huggett)… will she and Glen finally give into temptation?

Meanwhile, an emotional Harlow wants to reconnect with her family after Ned’s departure, but manipulative Corey (Laurence Boxhall) steers her away from them.

He’s recently been revealed as a member of The Order, whose aim is to bring Harlow in to the secretive organisation. His actions begins to attract suspicion from David (Takaya Honda), but Corey has bigger things to worry about than Harlow’s uncle.

He clocks Freya going through a hard time – could she be his next target?

As is customary with cast departures, Ben Hall had one final set of photos with the Neighbours clapperboard and the cast of his final scene:

