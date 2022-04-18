Neighbours Spoilers – Corey revealed as part of The Order

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Harlow is confused when Corey sticks around in Erinsborough after their breakup, oblivious to the fact he’s a member of The Order trying to bring her in.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 25th April, and in Australia from Monday 23rd May.

Did you guess it? Corey (Laurence Boxhall), the backpacker Harlow (Jemma Donovan) met in London, is actually a member of The Order, the secretive cult of which Harlow’s mum Prue (Denise Van Outen) was a member.

Prue’s involvement in the cult was one of the reasons that a rift developed between her and Harlow. Although Prue had claimed she had left the order, she spent weeks trying to elect Harlow into the sect. After learning the truth, Harlow cut her mother off.

Some months later, Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) met with Prue, who had been ejected from the cult after she was unable to pay the membership fees.

When she returned to Australia in 2020, she revealed that she was going to marry Gary, news which Harlow and Kyle (Chris Milligan) didn’t take well. There was no happily ever after, with both Prue and Gary dying at the hands of psychopathic Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

Finn had planted a bomb in Lucy Robinson’s (Melissa Bell) engagement package, but Prue became an accidental victim when her box was swapped with Lucy’s.

When she opened the box to get out a bottle of champagne, it exploded, blowing up Prue and her car.

Earlier this year, Harlow headed to London to reconnect with her aunt Harriet (Amanda Holden) and reminisce over some of Prue’s memories. Or so she thought. In reality, Harriet had lured Harlow to London to get her hands on Prue’s diary.

It turned out that The Order had offered Harriet £10,000 if she handed over the diary. Short on cash having recently lost her job and, Harriet jumped at the chance, and stole the diary from Harlow shortly after she arrived in the British capital.

Thankfully, Harlow discovered the theft when the diary fell out of Harriet’s bag, and convinced her aunt to give it back.

However, Corey, the mysterious British backpacker who Harlow met in her hostel, soon convinced her to burn it, telling her that it would spell an end to The Order’s obsession with it.

Harlow returned to Erinsborough shortly after, ready to put things behind her and move on with her life.

However, she was stunned when Corey made a surprise appearance in Erinsborough just a week later, having seemingly been so enamoured by her that he jumped on a plane and flew half way around the world to visit her.

The two shared a kiss in front of their friends at The Waterhole, and it looked like a budding romance was on the cards for Harlow – just what she needed to get Ned (Ben Hall) out of her head.

However, it isn’t to be. Next week, Harlow tries to make things work with Corey after yet another awkward confrontation with Ned, but it’s not long before she admits that there’s just no spark between them.

She ends things with the Brit, and he takes things surprisingly well for someone who travelled all the way to Melbourne to be with her. She’s relieved, and can focus her efforts on jealously pining over Ned.

While he may have seemed like he took the news well, in reality the breakup has disrupted Corey’s plans to get to her. The next day, Harlow is surprised to find he’s still in Erinsborough. She’s bemused as to why he’s stuck around, having no idea that he’s actually a member of The Order, in town to reel her in.

He gives a secretive USB to his Order contact, but not before making his own copy. What is he up to and is Harlow in danger?

Later on in the week, Ned’s stress levels are climbing as Fashion Week edges closer, and it’s only encouragement from Harlow that lifts his spirits. Corey cunningly pushes her to confess her feelings, but she’s reluctant after all they’ve been through.

His goal of pushing them together is part of Corey’s newly adjusted plan – but how will it help The Order? And, as Fashion Week looms, will Ned and Harlow be able to resist their undeniable attraction?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8832 – Monday 25th April (UK) / Monday 23rd May (Aus)

Glen distracts from his interest in Kiri by confessing his love for Terese.

Harlow’s forced to admit there are no sparks with Corey.

Terese decides to go all out on Fashion Week, unaware that Montana is due to be arrested.

8833 – Tuesday 26th April (UK) / Tuesday 24th May (Aus)

Levi realises he can’t forgive Freya for all the trouble and pain she’s caused.

Harlow’s bemused to find Corey still in Erinsborough… and doesn’t realise he’s a member of The Order.

Kiri’s mum Barbara arrives at the vineyard for a surprise visit. Is Glen’s secret about to be exposed?

8834 – Wednesday 27th April (UK) / Wednesday 25th May (Aus)

David admits he plans to accept the full force of the law, leaving Aaron terrified.

Eager to introduce her Mum to her friends, Kiri invites Glen to dinner.

8835 – Thursday 28th April (UK) / Thursday 26th May (Aus)

Aaron tries to stay positive as David and Freya spiral. It’ll take more than positivity to get them out of this mess…

Paul sees Terese and Glen looking more than friendly, and he joins forces with Nicolette.

8836 – Friday 29th April (UK) / Monday 30th May (Aus)

As Fashion week looms, will Harlow and Ned be able to resist their undeniable attraction?

Hyped about Fashion Week, Mackenzie continues to bail on her commitments.

Montana’s gesture convinces Karl this is the beginning of his and Susan’s new, luxurious life…