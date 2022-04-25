Ned’s secret exposed as Neighbours Fashion Week begins!

After weeks of planning, Lassiters Fashion Week by Montana Marcel officially kicks off in next week’s Neighbours, leaving a number of shocks and scandals in its wake.

Take a look through 30 photos from next week’s episodes, as Ned and Harlow are exposed and Mackenzie steals the show.

The event gets underway with the launch of Leo’s (Tim Kano) new gin range. Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) steals the show in a dazzling pink dress, as she walks the pink carpet with a number of other glamorous models.

All eyes are on Mackenzie, and she’s truly embracing life as a model, with no idea that her mentor and role model is insolvent and that her glitzy new career is about to come to an abrupt end.

Hendrix (Ben Turland) congratulates her with a huge hug, and his recent worries that she’s becoming too self-obsessed are all forgotten.

But their happiness will be short-lived. Hendrix is about to be hit with a devastating diagnosis that will change things forever.

Montana (Tammin Sursok) struggles to look happy, knowing she’s due to be arrested after Fashion Week comes to a close.

Little does she know, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has other plans, and the police are set to arrive mid-event.

‘Lassiters Fashion Week by Montana Marcel’ is meant to be her final hurrah, but it’s going to end in disaster.

At least things are going well for Leo. He’s anxious for his gin launch, the results of months of hard work, but thankfully has nothing to worry about.

It’s a runaway success. He basks in the glory, but he can’t help longing for Montana.

Despite promising Paul that she would stay away from Leo, she’s overcome with emotion and shares one last kiss with him.

The next event is the launch of ‘Neon Romantic by Amy Greenwood’.

Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) has no idea about what recently went down between Ned (Ben Hall) and Harlow (Gemma Donovan).

The two slept together when lost in the bush at River Bend, and for the past few weeks have been struggling to deal with their feelings for one another. Ned fell straight back into a relationship with Amy, and Harlow soon found herself in a tryst with Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall), but they’ve both been secretly pining for one another.

Of course, Harlow has no idea that Corey is actually a member of The Order, and is in Erinsborough to ruin Harlow’s life. At the end of this week, he encourages Harlow to admit her feelings for Ned, and she does so in a back room at the vineyard. The two give into temptation and share another passionate kiss, and it’s not long before Harlow is ripping Ned’s clothes off!

What they don’t know is that they’re being watched… and photographed!

Finally unable to deny his feelings for Harlow, Ned decides that he’s going to break up with Amy once and for all… right after the launch of Neon Romantic, for which Harlow is one of the models!

Just before the event, Amy takes Ned to one side to thank him for all of his support, and tells him that she loves him. Not wanting to let her down before one of the biggest moments of her life, he has no choice but to say it back.

When the show begins, Harlow looks radiant. However, not long after the event begins, their scandalous secret is revealed!

As Harlow takes to the stage in one of Amy’s dresses, all eyes are on her.

As she spreads the dress out wide, the audience lets out a unanimous gasp as a photo of Ned and Harlow is projected onto it, showing Harlow lifting off Ned’s top!

Then there’s a second image – this time of the pair’s passionate backstage kiss!

Montana and Mick (Joel Creasey) look on in shock – this is one scandal they didn’t expect.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) look stunned by what they’re seeing. They have VIP seats, a thank-you gift from Montana after Karl’s $200,000 investment in her cosmetics line, but it’s not going to be enough to make up for what’s coming.

It won’t be long before Montana’s arrest, and Susan is about to learn that the fashion mogul is insolvent.

Karl desperately tries one last time to get their money back, but the damage is done. Their money is gone, and there’s no chance they’re going to get it back!

And Susan’s not going to let him forget it.

Paul glares angrily as he’s forced to see his granddaughter kissing Ned.

Of course, the person most in shock is Amy. She thought that she and Ned were about to try for a baby, and now she’s discovered that he cheated on her!

Ned puts his head in his hand as things come crashing down around him.

With the truth about Harlow and Ned out in the open, they’ve got some explaining to do.

Shocked by the news that Ned and Harlow spent the night together, Amy demands an explanation. Ned does his best to apologise, but it’s too late – there’s no coming back from this.

Amidst Amy’s fashion disaster, the police arrive to arrest Montana early. Paul’s plan has worked perfectly – Fashion Week falls apart, and he makes it clear Terese is at fault.

At first Terese believes him, but it soon dawns on her that he knew this would happen all along…

While Amy is heartbroken, Harlow is eager to be with Ned, and tells him exactly how she feels when she sees him in Ramsay Street the following day.

However, Paul also lets his feelings be known, and he’s not happy!

He rips into Ned, despite Harlow’s best efforts to defend him.

Now their secret’s out, is this the end of Harlow and Ned’s steamy tryst?

In the days after the event, Harlow is feeling judged and ashamed. She reaches out to her support network, but Corey – a secret member of the Isolation Order – is in the middle of his grand plan, and isolates her from her loved ones.

Not only does he manipulate Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), he vandalises Amy’s van, intending it to make it look like Harlow is the culprit.

It looks like Harlow’s troubles are far from over!

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8837 – Monday 2nd May (UK) / Tuesday 31st May (Aus)

Lassiters Fashion Week by Montana Marcel kicks off, and Paul’s scheming is about to pay off…

Leo’s gin launch is a runaway success, but he can’t help longing for Montana.

Unable to deny his feelings for Harlow, Ned agrees to break up with Amy.

8838 – Tuesday 3rd May (UK) / Wednesday 1st June (Aus)

Shocked by the infidelity, Amy demands an explanation from Ned.

The police arrive to arrest Montana early, and Fashion Week falls apart, just as Paul planned.

Susan is furious at Karl as she learns about his investment.

8839 – Wednesday 4th May (UK) / Thursday 2nd June (Aus)

With Lucy’s arrival in Erinsborough, things turn from bad to worse for Terese.

Glen discovers that Nicolette is digging into his past.

Susan kicks Karl out of the house after learning there’s no chance of getting their money back.

8840 – Thursday 5th May (UK) / Monday 6th June (Aus)

Hendrix’s attempts to cheer Mackenzie up are interrupted by a serious coughing fit.

With Karl being the housemate from hell, Paul enlists Jane to help mend the Kennedys’ rift.

Nicolette bombards Lucy with questions about Glen.

8841 – Friday 6th May (UK) / Tuesday 7th June (Aus)

A devastated Hendrix reels from his diagnosis.

Corey isolates Harlow from her loved ones, as she feels judged and ashamed from the revelation.

As Hendrix comforts Mackenzie after the Fashion Week disaster, he’s hit by a serious coughing fit… and things aren’t looking good.

Read more…