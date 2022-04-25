Neighbours Spoilers – Hendrix gets a devastating diagnosis

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Karl and Susan’s marriage is on the rocks after Karl’s latest betrayal, while Hendrix gets a life-changing diagnosis.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 2nd May, and in Australia from Tuesday 31st May.

Hendrix is no stranger to medical scares of late. It was only last year that he belived he had testicular cancer, after he attended the TestiTime booth at the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival and the doctor found a lump on one of his balls.

The doctor assured Hendrix that a lump wasn’t necessarily a sign of cancer, but something that needed further investigation. However, Hendrix spent weeks putting off seeing a GP for further tests – he had already convinced himself he was dying, and it set him on a path of destruction.

He soon found himself pushing away Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), and lost all interest in his studies.

He stole $500 from Karl (Alan Fletcher), and went on a disastrous alcohol-fuelled night out which saw him get kicked out of a club and accidentally push Roxy (Zima Anderson) to the ground, causing her to hit her head hard.

It took a heart-to-heart with Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) for him to eventually see a doctor, where it was revealed that the lump on his testicle was just a benign cyst, and was nothing to worry about.

The experience led to Kyle getting a check-up of his own, where he discovered that he in fact did have testicular cancer, a revelation which eventually led to him and Roxy departing for a new life in Darwin.

However, while Hendrix may have been fine on that occasion, it seems another medical diagnosis is about to change his life forever.

A few weeks ago, when the residents of Ramsay Street held a farewell barbecue for Kyle and Roxy, one of the scenes began with Hendrix coughing loudly as Mackenzie cooked sausages on the barbie behind him.

While neither Hendrix nor his girlfriend batted an eyelid, and Hendrix likely assumed the cough was down to the smoke from the snags, it seems his innocent cough was hiding something much more sinister.

Next week, Mackenzie is upset after Lassiters Fashion Week becomes a disaster.

It starts off great, and Mackenzie steals the show at Leo’s gin launch at the vineyard. However, things soon come crashing down – Amy’s fashion show is disrupted by the revelation that Ned and Harlow shared a kiss, and things truly fall apart when the police arrive early to arrest Montana.

In the wake of the event, Mackenzie is sad that her chance of modelling success has come crashing down. However, when Hendrix tries to comfort his girlfriend, he’s interrupted by a serious coughing fit.

Is it just a cough, or something more serious?

It’s two months since Hendrix rushed into Erinsborough High to save Mackenzie and Zara (Freya Van Dyke), after Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little) lit a fire with the intention of framing Zara.

Mackenzie suffered serious smoke inhalation, and she was on the verge of passing out as Hendrix dragged her through the ventilation system to safety. Hendrix seemed to come off unscathed, but could the event have left him with damage that has so far gone un-noticed?

Having put off his testicular cancer check for weeks, Hendrix is determined not to make the same mistake again, and gets himself checked out straight away. He’s confident at first, thinking that it’s just a cold, but the nerves soon begin to show.

When he gets the results, it’s bad news, and he’s left devastated.

When he comes to tell Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), he finds them in the middle of a huge row – a result of Susan discovering that Montana is insolvent, and Karl has just lost them $200,000. Susan kicks Karl out of the house, and he’s forced to move in with Paul.

They’re stunned when they learn the news, and come together to support him.

But just what is wrong with Hendrix?

With just over three months until the final episode of Neighbours airs in the UK and Australia, the writers are busy putting the finishing touches to the show’s ending.

The final storylines are being kept under wraps, but we do already know a few things in store for Mackenzie and Hendrix in the months to come.

Back in March, Neighbours director Kate Kendall posted a photo to Instagram of Sydney’s Bondi Beach, alongside a comment thanking the cast and crew of Neighbours for “making this such an unforgettable shoot.”

"Thanks @neighbours cast and crew for making this such an unforgettable shoot. See you tomorrow Melbourne."

KK

👏👏👏”

She tagged a number of the cast, including Ben Turland (Hendrix), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie), Alan Fletcher (Karl) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan).

The tweet also revealed the return of Hendrix’s parents, Pierce Greyson and Lisa Rowsthorn, played by Tim Robards and Jane Allsop respectively.

The news led to fans to speculate that Hendrix and Mackenzie may have headed to Sydney to get married, due to the fact that they head there with Karl and Susan and reunite Hendrix’s divorced parents.

However, while a wedding is very much on the cards, it seems that Sydney won’t be the destination. Just a few weeks ago, a fan was lucky enough to spot a number of the Neighbours cast filming at Melbourne Zoo, and snapped Ben Turland in a suit and Georgie Stone in a wedding dress, confirming that Hendrix and Mackenzie are set to marry before the show comes to an end.

Will the wedding be a result of Hendrix’s devastating diagnosis?

The Sydney-filmed scenes are set to air in the UK in the coming weeks, and we believe the wedding scenes at Melbourne Zoo will air in late May or early June.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8837 – Monday 2nd May (UK) / Tuesday 31st May (Aus)

Lassiters Fashion Week by Montana Marcel kicks off, and Paul’s scheming is about to pay off…

Leo’s gin launch is a runaway success, but he can’t help longing for Montana.

Unable to deny his feelings for Harlow, Ned agrees to break up with Amy.

8838 – Tuesday 3rd May (UK) / Wednesday 1st June (Aus)

Shocked by the infidelity, Amy demands an explanation from Ned.

The police arrive to arrest Montana early, and Fashion Week falls apart, just as Paul planned.

Susan is furious at Karl as she learns about his investment.

8839 – Wednesday 4th May (UK) / Thursday 2nd June (Aus)

With Lucy’s arrival in Erinsborough, things turn from bad to worse for Terese.

Glen discovers that Nicolette is digging into his past.

Susan kicks Karl out of the house after learning there’s no chance of getting their money back.

8840 – Thursday 5th May (UK) / Monday 6th June (Aus)

Hendrix’s attempts to cheer Mackenzie up are interrupted by a serious coughing fit.

With Karl being the housemate from hell, Paul enlists Jane to help mend the Kennedys’ rift.

Nicolette bombards Lucy with questions about Glen.

8841 – Friday 6th May (UK) / Tuesday 7th June (Aus)

A devastated Hendrix reels from his diagnosis.

Corey isolates Harlow from her loved ones, as she feels judged and ashamed from the revelation.