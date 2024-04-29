Next week on Neighbours, Haz Devkar is left hospitalised and in a coma after being knocked down by Mackenzie.

The past few weeks have seen Haz (Shiv Palekar) and his friends tormented by Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), one of the former victims of Haz’s former shady IT company who is now out for revenge.

The end of last week saw Wade revealed as the hacker who had created deep fakes of Jane (Annie Jones) and David (Takaya Honda), and who stole $20,000 from Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) bank account.

Wade, meeting up with Haz, revealed himself and explained how he had spent the past years learning Haz’s shady IT skills himself.

He’d seen how lucrative the deep fake skills were to Haz and his former colleagues, so learnt the skills both to seek revenge on Haz and to start his own shady company.

He gave Haz an ultimatum – either Haz joined him in creating new compromising deep fakes for cash, or he’d ruin Mackenzie’s (Georgie Stone) life.

Wade has spent the past couple of weeks meeting with Mackenzie in secret, while keeping his true identity hidden. He learnt that she wants to be on the Supreme Court one day, and knows that by threatening to destroy her career, he has Haz right where he wants him.

At the end of last week, Haz was caught by Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Holly and Mackenzie on the cusp of leaving No. 32, planning on fleeing Ramsay Street to team up with Wade.

It seemed that his friends talked him out of it, but just a few hours later, when Byron went to check on him, he was gone.

In this week’s episodes, we learn that Haz has indeed teamed up with Wade, as we see him in an office near Melbourne’s CBD, using his old skillset to do Wade’s dirty work for him.

At the end of the week, Mackenzie gets a breakthrough when she finds a note that Wade gave her during one of their meetups. It has an address on the bottom corner for an office in the city, and Mack is convinced it’ll lead them to where Haz is hiding out.

Yet when she gives the lead to Andrew (Lloyd Will), he’s surprisingly blasé about it, leading Mackenzie to try to track down Haz herself. Karl (Alan Fletcher) reluctantly agrees to go with her, and the pair jump in her car and drive into the city.

When Wade gets spooked that Haz might be wearing a wire, he bolts, and Haz chases him down the fire escape and into the laneway outside the office, just as Mackenzie pulls into the street.

Disaster strikes when Mackenzie can’t brake in time, and she ploughs into her boyfriend, sending him flying.

In next Monday’s episode (6th May), in the immediate aftermath of the collision, Mackenzie and Karl rush to Haz’s side, where they find him awake but stunned.

While they tend to him, Andrew manages to catch Wade, and it seems like the story is about to get a happy ending, until Haz suddenly collapses.

As Karl starts resuscitation, Mackenzie can only watch in distress as the man she’s spent the past few months falling in love with spirals towards death.

When word gets back to Erinsborough, Byron, Holly, Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) all head straight to the hospital, just in time to witness Haz being urgently whisked away for surgery.

Mackenzie is horrified when Dr Bowman relays to her that Haz has suffered a heart attack due to the impact trauma.

He’s now in a coma, one from which he may not wake up.

As Mackenzie heads to her ex-boyfriend’s bedside, she has a meltdown as she realises her deepest, darkest fear may well come true – she may be on the cusp of losing another man she loves, just years after losing her late husband Hendrix (Ben Turland).

Byron, Holly and Sadie rally around their friend in her time of need, but Mackenzie is inconsolable, knowing that her decision to seek out Haz herself has landed him in hospital.

Holly, now regretful of being so harsh towards Haz, gives Wade a piece of her mind.

Later, Dr Bowman comes back with a more positive update – the chances of Haz coming out of his coma with a good outcome are now much higher!

Despite the glimmer of hope, Mackenzie struggles to cope, but she digs deep and finds some determination, as declares to an unconscious Haz that she’s going to get him through this.

Haz is set to remain in a coma for the next few weeks, and spoilers for mid to late May reveal that his estranged sister Amira (Maria Thattil) will arrive in Erinsborough on Tuesday 21st May.

As Haz recently revealed, his parents and siblings cut him out of their life when his shady past in IT was revealed, but it seems that Amira is finally ready to make amends with her brother – if he ever wakes up.

Amira is set to challenge Mackenzie, and with the announcement of her character back in December teasing that not everyone on Ramsay Street will be thrilled with Amira’s arrival, it seems the two are set for a clash.

Will Haz ever wake up, and will Amira blame Mackenzie for Haz’s fragile state?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a set-back.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.