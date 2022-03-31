Final Neighbours episode to air 1st August in Australia and UK

Both UK and Australian fans will get to see the final episode of Neighbours on the same day, with the show’s Australian broadcaster confirming that the final episode will air on Monday 1st August.

Neighbours is gearing up for its final ever episode after 37 years on our screens.

It was announced earlier this year that the show was ending after more than three decades, after UK broadcaster Channel 5 decided not to renew its agreement to air the show.

As Channel 5 contributes much of the show’s production budget, and production company Fremantle was unable to secure another international broadcaster to take its place, it was announced that production of the show would cease in June, with the final episode airing in the UK in August.

For the first time in the show’s history, the UK broadcasts went ahead of Australia at the start of 2022, due to Aussie broadcaster 10 Peach’s decision to only air four episodes per week, while Channel 5 continued to broadcast the show from Monday to Friday.

This left fans in the show’s home country worried that they would see the final episode up to two months after it aired in the UK, with the gap between countries growing by one episode each week.

Now, 10 Peach have announced that they will be doubling up on episodes from mid-June, allowing both countries to synchronise broadcasts in time for the final ever episode on 1st August.

In a statement to TV Tonight, a Network 10 spokesperson said: “From Monday June 13, friends of Ramsay St can tune into double the fun, double the action with double episodes to celebrate the final season of Neighbours.

“The ultimate series finale will air on Monday August 1.”

The show’s cancellation was officially announced at the start of March, in a statement on Twitter:

“It is with sadness that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast, we are confirming that Neighbours will cease production in June,” Fremantle said in a statement released this morning.

“Following the loss of a key broadcast partner in the UK, and despite a search for alternative funding, we currently have no option but to rest the show.

“Everyone at Neighbours has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience since the news came out. The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world launching the careers of dozens of household names along way. But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves.”

With the show’s final episode four months away, producers are finalising plans for a grand send-off.

In February, executive producer Jason Herbison said, “We are so proud of the show, you all and everything that you’ve achieved. But for now, this chapter is closing and we want to work together to give Neighbours the amazing send-off it deserves.”

There are a number of returns and departures in store over the next few months, as the show gears up towards its final ever episodes.

Ian Smith is set to reprise his role as iconic character Harold Bishop, and featured in a video celebrating the show’s 37th birthday standing outside Harold’s Cafe. It is believed that he began filming in March, so his on-screen return should happen in May.

The Neighbours team are reportedly in talks with other ex-cast members to return for the final episodes, with The Sun reporting that Peter O’Brien will reprise his role as Shane Ramsay.

Tim Robards will also be reprising the character of Pierce Greyson in special scenes filmed in Sydney’s Bondi area, while Melissa Bell is due to return as Lucy Robinson.

Not all of the current characters will be in Erinsborough for the final episodes. It has already been confirmed that Chris Milligan and Zima Anderson have filmed their final scenes as Kyle and Roxy, and their on-screen departure will air in the coming weeks as the pair make the decision to move to Darwin.

It is also believed that Ben Hall has filmed his final scenes as Ned Willis, with his departure expected to air around May.

Neighbours airs in the UK at 1:45pm and 6pm, Monday to Friday on Channel 5, and in Australia on 10 Peach at 6:30pm, Monday to Thursday.