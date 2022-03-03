A month after it was announced that UK broadcaster Channel 5 would stop airing Neighbours from this summer, it has now been confirmed that production of the show will cease entirely, bringing to an end 37 years of Ramsay Street drama.

On 6th February 2022, it was announced that Channel 5, who have broadcast Neighbours in the UK since 2008, had ended their agreement to air the show in the UK.

As the UK broadcaster foots much of the show’s production costs, it meant that another UK broadcaster or funding option was needed to save the show, as 10 Peach, the digital channel on which the show airs in Australia, was unable to afford the entire production cost itself.

Fans across the world were devastated at the prospect of the show ending, and launched a huge campaign to save the show. A petition started by fan ‘Edward Skylover’ reached over 60,000 signatures, fans briefly got Barry Crocker’s version of the show’s theme tune to #1 on the iTunes charts, and ex-Neighbours stars including Natalie Imbruglia and Jason Donovan threw their support behind the #SaveNeighbours campaign.

Unfortunately, despite production company Fremantle‘s best efforts, they were unable to save the show. This morning, a statement was released to the media and on Neighbours‘ Twitter feed, confirming that production will end in June of this year.

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer. pic.twitter.com/k3QV5J66qM — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) March 3, 2022

“It is with sadness that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast, we are confirming that Neighbours will cease production in June,” Fremantle said in a statement released this morning.

“Following the loss of a key broadcast partner in the UK, and despite a search for alternative funding, we currently have no option but to rest the show.

“Everyone at Neighbours has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience since the news came out. The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world launching the careers of dozens of household names along way. But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves.”

TV Tonight have released a statement from Network 10, the Australian broadcaster, confirming that the show will no longer air on the channel from September, and thanking Aussie fans for their support of the series.

“A much-loved stalwart of our program schedule for over 35 years, [Neighbours] has been a staple of Australian television drama, and Australian cultural exports.”

“Ramsay Street, Erinsborough, is a cul-de-sac recognised all over the world and has been home to Scott and Charlene, Des and Daphne, Dr Karl and Susan, Dee and Toadie, Aaron and David and many, many more neighbours.

“Network 10 thanks the cast, crew, all the production team and Fremantle for bringing the perfect blend of soap and sunshine to audiences in Australia and around the world.

“We thank the Australian fans and audiences for their continued support of the series. Their encouragement particularly in the past few weeks has been incredible. It shows that our audience still want Australian scripted drama. We have listened to them and there are exciting new local projects in the pipeline, which is great for our audience and for the local industry.

“We are confident that the cast, crew and writers will bring their distinctive warmth, style and humour to the Neighbours set as they embark on filming the final episodes over the coming months.”

Cast members have already begun to react to the news. Alan Fletcher, who has played Karl Kennedy since 1994, took to Instagram to post a personal tribute to the show.

“It’s official, all attempts to #SaveNeighbours have been unsuccessful and #fremantle has confirmed the show will end production in June this year. This is a sad day indeed.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the millions of fans all around the world who have supported our iconic drama for 37 wonderful years. And huge thanks to our broadcast partners @channel10au and @channel5_tv who have been incredible supporters of the show for so long. Please stick with the show right to the end because the final episodes will be an incredible celebration with returning characters and extraordinary story lines.

“On a personal level @neighbours has been my creative home for almost 28 years. It has provided me with enormous artistic satisfaction and deep, everlasting friendships that I will treasure forever. Most especially my artistic partnership with the spectacular #jackiewoodburne who has truly made the journey the greatest joy imaginable.

The show has also connected me to thousands of people who have supported my work on and offscreen through my music and stage appearances. I am filled with #gratitude #staytuned #celebrateneighbours

#farewellneighbours #pleasestickwithus”

With the show’s final episode just over five months away, producers are planning a spectacular ending.

In February, executive producer Jason Herbison said, “We are so proud of the show, you all and everything that you’ve achieved. But for now, this chapter is closing and we want to work together to give Neighbours the amazing send-off it deserves.”

It has been confirmed that Ian Smith will reprise the iconic role of Harold Bishop, one of the show’s most well recognised and best-loved characters. It is also rumoured that Peter O’Brien will return as Shane Ramsay, and it is believed that producers are in talks with actors behind a number of other iconic characters to lure them back for the final episodes.

However, Jackie Woodburne, who plays Susan Kennedy, threw her support behind the current cast members in an interview with 10’s The Project.

When asked about rumours that producers were trying to get Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to return as Scott and Charlene, Jackie said, “That would be awesome. But I’ve got to say, the current cast that we have, we will do it proud. I know we will.”

It is understood that Neighbours‘ final episode will air in the UK in August, and should air in Australia in September or October.