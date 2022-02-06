Neighbours to cease production in June 2022

Neighbours will cease production in June 2022 should a new broadcaster not be found following Channel 5’s announcement late Saturday evening that the long-running soap will be dropped from their schedule in August.

It has been confirmed that Neighbours will cease to air on Channel 5 this summer.

The network confirmed the news late Saturday night that the rumours published by The Sun, regarding the series finishing up on UK screens in the summer 2022, were indeed true.

“Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer,” a spokesperson said in a statement released to the media.

“It has been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

This follows reports that Fremantle, Channel 5 and Channel 10 (in Australia) have been trying to renegotiate a production deal.

Neighbours began airing on Channel 5 in 2008, after the BBC chose to pass on keeping the right to the series. It is understood that FremantleMedia asked the BBC for three times the show’s usual fee, which led to the network passing.

It is also understood that the final episodes on Channel 5 will air in August 2022.

Update – 2pm (AEDT): Network Ten issued a statement to TV Tonight Sunday afternoon confirming that Fremantle has called a meeting with cast and crew tomorrow.

“As outlined in the email to Neighbours cast and crew, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward,” a spokesperson told the TV blog.

“Network 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner.

“We will provide further updates as they become available.”

Update – 6:30pm (AEDT): The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison confirmed on Sunday afternoon that production would cease indefinitely.

“Our audience remains steady and [Australian partner] Channel Ten would love the show to continue if we could find another broadcast partner to replace [Channel 5],” Jason wrote in an email sent to all staff this afternoon.

“These discussions are ongoing, however, there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.”

“We are so proud of the show, you all and everything that you’ve achieved. But for now, this chapter is closing and we want to work together to give Neighbours the amazing send-off it deserves.”

It is understood that production will cease indefinitely, with filming to continue until June 10th. Should a new broadcast partner not be found by then, the famous Nunawading studios – home to Neighbours since 1985 – will go dark.

