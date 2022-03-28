Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Roxy and Kyle make the decision to leave Erinsborough – and even some good news on the pregnancy front isn’t enough to convince them to stay.

This coming week (UK: Monday 28th March / Aus: Monday 18th April), as Harlow heads to London, Roxy (Zima Anderson) invites half of Ramsay Street around to No. 26 for the results of her pregnancy test.

Kyle (Chris Milligan) thinks she’s getting ahead of herself, considering it’s only their first round of IVF. Not wanting her to face the embarrassment of a negative result in front of her friends, he tells everyone not to come.

Roxy is initially furious with him, but eventually realises that he may be right. As she takes the test and anxiously awaits the result alongside her husband, they’re disappointed to find out it’s negative.

But things get significantly worse when Kyle and Roxy receive news that there’s been an accident at the fertility clinic where they’ve been undergoing IVF. All of Kyle’s sperm has been lost, seemingly spelling an end to their pregnancy journey. Understandably, they’re devastated.

While Terese is focussed on ensuring the two get compensated for their loss, Roxy powers through and starts thinking about the future. She calls her mother, Gemma (Beth Buchanan), and starts discussing a life-changing move.

In next week’s episodes, airing in the UK from Monday 4th April and in Australia from Tuesday 26th April, the life-changing decisions and revelations come in thick and fast for the newly married couple.

Firstly, the pair decide to take up the fertility clinic’s settlement offer. While nothing will make up for their loss, the financial payout will certainly make life a little easier for them in the short term.

Then, their loved ones start to notice that they’re becoming more reserved, and seem to be shunning the opportunity to spend time with them.

While it initially seems like they’re grieving the negative pregnancy result and accident at the fertility clinic, Kyle eventually reveals the truth – they’ve decided to leave Erinsborough for a new life in Darwin, close to Roxy’s parents!

It turns out that Gemma and Adam have offered to buy them a house in Darwin, and it was an offer too good for them to refuse.

The move is Roxy’s idea, and it’s fair to say that initially, Kyle isn’t happy. She wants them to start a new life together raising litters of Staffordshire Bull Terriers, and initially it knocks Kyle for six.

However, he eventually realises that a move could be for the best, and writes Roxy a heartfelt card, expressing how he knows that kids will be difficult for them (as a result of his testicular cancer), but that there’s nobody else he’d want to raise a litter of puppies with.

Yet, while Roxy was looking forward to a fresh start and new career move after their pregnancy setback, she’s about to get some fantastic news. She’s shocked when a conversation with Gemma helps her realise that she is pregnant after all!

She shows Kyle the results of her second pregnancy test – positive.

He’s over the moon, and all their troubles are forgotten about.

The move to Darwin is officially on, and they’re going to be parents.

Be prepared for a tearful goodbye in the coming weeks, as Roxy and Kyle’s days in Erinsborough are coming to an end.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 4th April, and in Australia from Tuesday 26th April.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8817 – Monday 4th April (UK) / Tuesday 26th April (Aus)

David fears the note means someone knows what he and Freya did to Gareth, and Freya admits she may have made Emma suspicious.

Levi is happy after his lovely date with Freya, but takes it personally when she returns in a bad mood.

Kyle reveals they’ve decided to leave Erinsborough.

8818 – Tuesday 5th April (UK) / Wednesday 27th April (Aus)

Amy starts ignoring the Drinks Diva van as she gets caught up in Fashion Week, and considers selling it.

Ned is worried that Amy is making another snap decision, and their frustrations with each other boil over.

Gemma and Adam offer Kyle and Roxy a house in Darwin – the move is really happening!

8819 – Wednesday 6th April (UK) / Thursday 28th April (Aus)

Roxy is shocked when Gemma helps her realise she’s pregnant.

Paul is immediately suspicious of Montana and Leo’s relationship. He catches them in a moment of passion and leaps to a damning conclusion.

Karl feels inadequate after seeing Clive’s luxurious penthouse – what will he do to give Susan the lifestyle she’s always wanted?

8820 – Thursday 7th April (UK) / Monday 2nd May (Aus)

David receives another threatening note mentioning his family. How will he and Freya deal with the threat?

Karl is eager to build his wealth, and chances upon Montana Marcel. Will he invest in her newest startup?

Terese scrambles to salvage Fashion Week, as Paul tries to get back into Montana’s good books.

8821 – Friday 8th April (UK) / Tuesday 3rd May (Aus)

David accuses Dean of being his blackmailer, while Aaron notes his husband’s paranoia.

Mackenzie pitches herself as a Fashion Week intern, but Montana suggests she model instead.

Kiri’s arrival on Ramsay Street stirs up Nicolette’s feelings, and she’s determined to be her real self.