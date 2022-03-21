Secrets and romance as Neighbours’ London storyline begins

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Harlow heads to London, where an encounter with her aunt leaves her confused, and an unexpected romantic encounter helps put Ned out of her mind.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 28th March, and in Australia from Monday 18th April.

Back in October last year, it was revealed that Neighbours would be heading to the the UK as part of a major new storyline for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), which will see her reunite with her aunt and attempt to solve a family mystery.

The storyline will begin on UK screens next week, and we’ve been given our first preview of what’s in store as Harlow heads to London in search of answers to the mystery, which involves Prue Wallace (Denise van Outen), her late mother.

The last couple of weeks have seen drama for Harlow and Ned (Ben Hall), after they slept together at River Bend. Since then, Ned has been torn between Harlow and Amy (Jacinta Stapleton), and eventually decided to get back with Amy, despite Harlow trying to convince him that it’s not a good idea.

This week, Harlow makes the decision to head to London after her aunt Harriet gets in contact, but her sudden exit leaves Ned suspecting that she’s making the long-distance journey to put some space between them.

As she heads to the British capital in next week’s episodes, she continues to play on Ned’s mind… while Harlow manages to put Ned firmly out of her own mind as she meets a potential new romantic interest.

In next Monday’s episode (UK: Monday 28th March / Aus: Monday 18th April), Harlow arrives in London and continues to ignore Ned’s calls. This trip is a break from all the Erinsborough drama, and she’s determined to leave it all behind.

She soon finds herself having a brief flirtation with a charismatic stranger named Corey (Laurence Boxhall), and it puts her in a great mood. Ned who?

However, she isn’t in London for love – but rather, to reconnect with her aunt.

Viewers will remember that Harlow’s mother, Prue, was involved with a cult in the UK named The Order, which was one of the reasons that a rift developed between her and Harlow. Although Prue had claimed she had left the order, she spent weeks trying to elect Harlow into the sect. After learning the truth, Harlow cut her mother off.

Some months later, Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) met with Prue, who had been ejected from the cult due to her inability to pay the membership fees. Upon her return to Australia, Prue revealed she was going to marry Gary, but both were killed within days of each other, at the hands of psychopathic Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

Finn had planted a bomb in Lucy Robinson’s (Melissa Bell) engagement package, but Prue became an accidental victim when her box was swapped with Lucy’s. When she opened the box to get out a bottle of champagne, it exploded, blowing up Prue and her car.

Early into her trip, Harlow meets up with her Aunt Harriet – played by British actress and presenter Amanda Holden – and they enjoy catching up over coffee.

However, their joyful reunion is rudely interrupted when Harlow realises that she’s lost Prue’s diary, which leaves her devastated. It was her last connection to her late mum.

Wanting to distract herself from thoughts of Ned, and her sadness over the lost diary, Harlow decides to grab a drink with Corey, her unexpected encounter. The two get on well, and Harlow is enjoying her holiday once again.

However, soon after, when she meets up with Harriet again, Harlow realises that she hasn’t actually lost Prue’s diary – Harriet has stolen it!

Harriet drops it as she awkwardly runs away from Harlow, and the secret is out.

Why would Harriet steal the diary? Just what secrets is it hiding?

Later in the week, when she meets up with Corey again, she’s shocked when he suggests that she burns her mother’s diary.

It’s her last connection to Prue, and she wants to keep it. However, it’s also linked to The Order – the mysterious cult that her mum was a part of, and which she attempted to get Harlow to join – and she’s determined to be completely free of the organisation.

Eventually, Harlow decides to burn it – can she finally put the past behind her?

Back in Erinsborough, and Ned is trying to act normal with Amy, who has recently propositioned him with the idea of having a child of their own. However, he’s increasingly distracted by Harlow continuing to ignore him, and it leads Amy to think that he’s being distant because of his doubts about having children.

Will he lose his chance of happiness with Amy for the sake of his one night with Harlow?

He soon learns that Harlow told Amy some of what happened at River Bend – but he doesn’t know quite what she knows, and what’s still a secret. How long can he keep the kiss a secret from Amy?

Back in London, and Harlow shouts new romantic interest Corey to dinner to say thank you for all his help during her trip. She’s taken aback when he lets her know that he’s into her, and it takes all her strength for her to turn him down, with Ned still playing in the back of her mind.

She suggests to Corey that they stay friends, but is she doing the right thing turning down something new for the sake of Ned?

Will she give Corey a chance?

When the London storyline was announced last year, Amanda Holden described her first day on set as a fun and surreal experience.

“If I’d told my 12/13 year-old self I would one-day appear in Neighbours I’d have never believed it!” she said. “So many people were beeping in their cars and passersby assumed that Jemma was my real daughter because we look quite similar! I can’t wait to continue the journey of my character Harriet.”

While we don’t yet know much about her role, we do know that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also have a cameo role in the London episodes.

Harlow will have a chance encounter with the Murder on the Dancefloor singer while strolling down The Queen’s Walk, a promenade on the south bank of the River Thames, and her advice will prove helpful to Harlow’s search as she offers words of wisdom.

“Neighbours was a huge part of my school days,” Sophie said of her casting. “We all watched it, talked about it. It’s a joy to now be able to say I’ve been in it!

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8812 – Monday 28th March (UK) / Monday 18th April (Aus)

Leo is shocked by Montana’s indecent proposal, and needs time to think about her offer. Terese refuses to let Leo go through with it, just as she finds out they won the tender…

Harlow arrives in London, and a brief flirtation with a stranger puts in her in a good mood. However, the fun ends when she realises she’s lost Prue’s diary.

Ned is increasingly distracted by thoughts of Harlow, and it’s affecting things with Amy, who worries he doesn’t want kids with her.

8813 – Tuesday 29th March (UK) / Tuesday 19th April (Aus)

Roxy’s invited half of Ramsay Street to her pregnancy test even though it could be negative. Kyle tells everyone not to come, but Roxy is furious!

Harlow has a drink with Corey, and discovers that Harriet has stolen her mother’s diary.

Ned steels himself to have a difficult conversation with Amy.

8814 – Wednesday 30th March (UK) / Wednesday 20th April (Aus)

Will Harlow burn her mother’s diary, and will she throw away her connection with Corey thanks to her preoccupation with Ned?

Kyle and Roxy struggle to absorb the devastating news their only chance at a biological child together has been destroyed. But Roxy has some news of her own!

Chloe and Terese struggle to get their ideas for Fashion Week over the line with Montana, and decide to use Leo’s charm to their advantage, unaware he’s now enjoying a secret tryst with Montana.

8815 – Thursday 31st March (UK) / Thursday 21st April (Aus)

When Paul wines and dines Montana Marcel, causing Leo and Terese worry about his motives. Is he interested in her romantically?

With Aaron being discharged from hospital, life is getting back to normal for David – but has Mick heard him and Freya discussing their questionable actions?

Glen is thrown into a tailspin when he finds out Leo has hired Kiri at the vineyard. How can he work with his daughter every day?

8816 – Friday 1st April (UK) / Monday 25th April (Aus)

Nicolette is rattled by the prospect of Kiri moving in with Chloe, but Jane helps Nicolette see this as a chance to redeem herself.

Leo worries about what he’s gotten himself into when Montana won’t let him back out of a rendezvous.

With Curtis by her side, Shannon overcomes her nerves and gets her hearing tested.

The Gareth nightmare isn’t over for David – who knows his secret?