Neighbours Spoilers – Amy wants a baby with Ned

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Amy and Ned are back together, but a curveball from Amy leaves Ned with a difficult decision to make – is he ready for parenthood?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 21st March, and in Australia from Thursday 7th April.

What a whirlwind couple of years it’s been for Amy (Jacinta Stapleton).

She returned to Erinsborough in 2020 after a 20-year absence, when she responded to a tender to design Lassiters’ new uniforms.

She was almost charged with ripping off the designs from her former airline, but thankfully had the emotional support of Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan), with whom she soon found herself in a relationship.

She returned to Queensland after Shane and his estranged wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) reunited, and had a brief stint as Marketing Manager for the Far North Hotel hotel.

She was sacked from that role after confessing to starting a fire – which was actually started by her daughter Zara – and she headed back to Erinsborough just a few months later to take up the position as manager of the Flamingo Bar.

Since her return, her life has been more hectic than ever before.

She began a polyamorous relationship with Ned (Ben Hall) and Levi (Richie Morris), which was put on an indefinite hold when her daughter Zara (Freya Van Dyke) turned up unannounced and made her feelings about her mother’s unconventional relationship crystal clear.

Then, there was the disaster at the Flamingo Bar, which cost Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) her life, and cost Amy her managerial position when Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) decided not to re-build the bar.

Jobless, she made a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy a dilapidated food truck, and started a new adventure as ‘The Drinks Diva’.

That’s not forgetting the multiple fires at Erinsborough High and Ramsay Street, which everyone, including Amy, blamed on Zara. The drama has been non-stop, and she’s had to deal with most of it on her own – or with the support of her old friend Toadie (Ryan Moloney) – after putting the breaks on her relationships with Ned and Levi.

Now that Zara is off the hook for the fires, she gave Amy her blessing for her and Ned to get back together – and, just before Ned headed off to River Bend with half of Ramsay Street, she asked him if he’d consider it.

He needed some time to think, and promised that they’d discuss it when they got back. However, when he was away, he shared an unexpected kiss with Harlow (Jemma Donovan), and didn’t hate it. He spends the coming days torn between the pair of them, wondering whether something new and fresh with Harlow is just what he needs after all of the complications of his relationship with Amy.

However, after Amy makes a grand romantic gesture with the aim of winning him over, he makes up his mind, and suddenly he and Amy are back on!

But how long will it last? Amy is about to throw a major curveball Ned’s way, and it’s one that’s set to really test his commitment to his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Kyle (Chris Milligan) have been embarking on a parenthood adventure in recent weeks, with Roxy now desperate to get pregnant as soon as possible.

In next week’s episodes, she thinks that she’s having a streak of good luck, and is determined to make the most of it by doing everything to get pregnant. Her excitement rubs off on Amy, who reflects on her own unplanned pregnancies over a lunch.

Despite Amy’s recent troubles with Zara, the chat with Roxy makes her consider having another baby of her own.

When she reveals this desire to Ned, he’s in shock.

It’s definitely not a no, but it’s not something he’s considered up until now, and he needs to do some serious soul searching. After all, they were on a break just a few days ago, and were in a three-way relationship up until recently.

Ned is also distracted when he learns that Harlow is heading to London, and wonders whether her spontaneous trip is to get away from him. She denies it when he confronts her about it, but things get awkward, and it’s clear that the kiss has had a negative effect on their friendship.

While Amy tries to give Ned some space to think, she can’t stop herself from throwing references to babies into the conversation at every opportunity.

What will Ned’s decision be?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8807 – Monday 21st March (UK) / Thursday 7th April (Aus)

Glen keeps running into Kiri wherever he goes, but he’s relieved when he learns she’s in Erinsborough for Nicolette, not him.

Kyle encourages Nicolette to evict Freya, as she prepares for the coroner’s interview.

Terese wrangles a meeting with Montana Marcel’s assistant, who turns out to be Mick Allsop!

8808 – Tuesday 22nd March (UK) / Monday 11th April (Aus)

Nicolette’s hopes are shattered when Kiri confronts her about her past misdeeds.

When Amy sees Roxy’s excitement over her pregnancy goals, she begins to reflect on her own unplanned pregnancies.

Ned asks Harlow if she’s going to England to avoid him, and things remain awkward between them.

8809 – Wednesday 23rd March (UK) / Tuesday 12th April (Aus)

With another coroner’s interview hanging over David, he faces a huge moral dilemma.

Ned’s rattled by Amy’s desire for another baby, and needs to do some soul searching.

As Ramsay Street begins to move on from River Bend, Kyle is closer than ever to finding out the truth about David and Freya.

8810 – Thursday 24th March (UK) / Wednesday 13th April (Aus)

Gareth’s ex-girlfriend Emma confronts Freya and David, refusing to believe they couldn’t save him.

Terese and Chloe take Mick’s tips on how to impress Montana Marcel… resulting in a tacky, garish disaster.

Curtis wonders if Aubrey’s grandmother Shannon has hearing difficulties.

8811 – Friday 25th March (UK) / Thursday 14th April (Aus)

David opens up to Aaron, and finally begins putting the past behind him.

Terese ropes Leo in to schmooze Montana Marcel on their behalf, and Montana soon takes a liking to him.

Glen is desperate to keep the truth from Kiri, and will do whatever it takes to stop her putting down roots in Erinsborough.

