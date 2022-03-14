Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Glen is desperate to keep the truth from Kiri, and will do whatever it takes to stop her putting down roots in Erinsborough.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 21st March, and in Australia from Thursday 7th April.

New character Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) – who was introduced as the boss of the River Bend retreat – has recently been revealed as Glen’s (Richard Huggett) daughter, but so far nobody on Ramsay Street has any idea.

This week, Glen can’t keep the truth to himself any longer, and confesses his big secret to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in Friday’s episode (UK: Friday 18th March, Aus: Wednesday 6th April).

He’s wondering why Kiri has come to Erinsborough, and is concerned that she’s discovered the truth and has headed to the suburb to track him down.

Thankfully, he learns that she’s actually in town for her new love interest Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), the two having formed a connection at River Bend, and the relief is palpable.

However, he can’t relax for long. It seems Nicolette has made quite the impression on Kiri, and she’s already thinking about moving to Erinsborough to be closer to her!

Glen realises that the longer Kiri sticks around, the more likely it is that he’ll slip up and reveal the truth.

Glen may have been apart from Paul (Stefan Dennis) for nearly 30 years, but it seems he’s still a Robinson at heart. Doing his best impression of his scheming half-brother, Glen starts meddling in Kiri and Nicolette’s new relationship, and his plan works perfectly.

He approaches Kiri and tells her all about Nicolette’s past misdeeds – of which there are a few.

It isn’t long before Kiri confronts Nicolette about her chequered past, and it leaves Nic furious, which isn’t a good look for her as she tries to impress her new love interest.

When Nic discovers that it was Glen who told Kiri about her past, it leads to an aggressive confrontation, and Nicolette doesn’t hold back!

As things get heated, Nicolette pushes Glen, who finds himself in the Lassiters pond!

Sadly for Nicolette, her attempts to defend her reputation just turn Kiri off even more, and she’s rapidly losing interest.

Glen’s plan has worked, and he succeeds in driving Kiri away. It seems his secret is safe for now!

Here are the spoilers for next two weeks’ Neighbours:

8802 – Monday 14th March (UK) / Wednesday 30th March (Aus)

David struggles to contain his guilt after Gareth’s death.

Aaron’s condition takes a life-threatening turn.

Concern grows for Ned and Harlow’s whereabouts.

8803 – Tuesday 15th March (UK) / Thursday 31st March (Aus)

Lost in the bush, Ned and Harlow have no choice but to huddle together.

Desperate to find Ned, Amy heads out to join the search party.

8804 – Wednesday 16th March (UK) / Monday 4th April (Aus)

Jane’s on the fence when she’s asked to help with Aubrey’s home schooling.

Ned is torn between Amy and Harlow after their unexpected tryst in the bush.

8805 – Thursday 17th March (UK) / Tuesday 5th April (Aus)

Amy delivers Ned a dazzling romantic surprise and reignites his feelings for her.

Haunted by memories of Gareth and terrified for Aaron, David’s in a bad way.

8806 – Friday 18th March (UK) / Wednesday 6th April (Aus)

David confronts Dean, furious that he told Aaron about their kiss.

Glen finally confesses to shocked Terese that Kiri is his daughter.

Freya is blindsided to hear the coronial investigation into Gareth’s death isn’t over.

8807 – Monday 21st March (UK) / Thursday 7th April (Aus)

Glen keeps running into Kiri wherever he goes, but he’s relieved when he learns she’s in Erinsborough for Nicolette, not him.

Kyle encourages Nicolette to evict Freya, as she prepares for the coroner’s interview.

Terese wrangles a meeting with Montana Marcel’s assistant, who turns out to be Mick Allsop!

8808 – Tuesday 22nd March (UK) / Monday 11th April (Aus)

Nicolette’s hopes are shattered when Kiri confronts her about her past misdeeds.

When Amy sees Roxy’s excitement over her pregnancy goals, she begins to reflect on her own unplanned pregnancies.

Ned asks Harlow if she’s going to England to avoid him, and things remain awkward between them.

8809 – Wednesday 23rd March (UK) / Tuesday 12th April (Aus)

With another coroner’s interview hanging over David, he faces a huge moral dilemma.

Ned’s rattled by Amy’s desire for another baby, and needs to do some soul searching.

As Ramsay Street begins to move on from River Bend, Kyle is closer than ever to finding out the truth about David and Freya.

8810 – Thursday 24th March (UK) / Wednesday 13th April (Aus)

Gareth’s ex-girlfriend Emma confronts Freya and David, refusing to believe they couldn’t save him.

Terese and Chloe take Mick’s tips on how to impress Montana Marcel… resulting in a tacky, garish disaster.

Curtis wonders if Aubrey’s grandmother Shannon has hearing difficulties.

8811 – Friday 25th March (UK) / Thursday 14th April (Aus)

David opens up to Aaron, and finally begins putting the past behind him.

Terese ropes Leo in to schmooze Montana Marcel on their behalf, and Montana soon takes a liking to him.

Amy and Ned are back together, but a curveball from Amy leaves Ned with a difficult decision to make – is he ready for parenthood?

Read more…