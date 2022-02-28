Neighbours Spoilers – Nicolette finds a new love interest in Kiri

Coming up next week on Neighbours, sparks fly between Nicolette and newcomer Kiri, while Paul and Terese begin divorce proceedings.

Although next week’s holiday to River Bend will leave at least two lives in peril, it seems there may be some good to come out of the Erinsborough residents’ trip away.

To say Nicolette Stone has been unlucky in love would be an understatement.

Ever since moving to Erinsborough, the fiery redheaded daughter of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) pined for Chloe Brennan (April-Rose Pengilly). Although Chloe was married at the time, it didn’t stop Nicolette’s pursuit.

Eventually, after numerous ups and downs, the pair found their way together, and even found themselves engaged just a matter of months later. However, their happiness was short-lived when Nicolette suspected her new fiancée of cheating with business partner and former flame Leo (Tim Kano).

This caused a rupture in their relationship and, since then, the pair have struggled to even remain civil with one another. It’s only in recent months have the pair been able to reconcile their differences and move forward as friends.

So, when Nicolette heads to River Bend, all she’s planning to do is have a relaxing time away – much needed after the events of the past year. However, in true Ramsay Street fashion, it seems there’s drama around the corner.

Fortunately, for Nicolette, it seems she’ll stay firmly away from the fallout of Freya’s (Phoebe Roberts) search for Gareth (Jack Pearson).

Instead, Nicolette is set to find a new love interest in the form of new character Kiri Hua Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).

When the pair meet, it’s clear from the get-go that Nicolette is besotted with Kiri. Determined to kick back and relax, Nicolette allows herself to get to know Kiri and it’s obvious that her feelings are mutual.

As they exchange stories and get to know one another, the tension slowly grows. Eventually becoming palpable, they lean in for a kiss.

It seems romance is in the air!

Of her joining the cast of Neighbours, Gemma Bird Matheson said that she is looking forward to the viewers watching Kiri unfold as a character.

Gemma described Kiri as “mysteries and flirty”, as well as “morally driven and a good girl at heart”, adding that she “definitely finds herself in the middle of a lot of drama”.

The actress, who is of South African and Pacific Islander heritage, also spoke of her elation at the show’s depiction of different cultures and communities.

“I felt honoured to be part of such an iconic Australian show, but I was also excited by what this representation would mean for a lot of people – especially on such a mainstream show,” she said.

“I’m a big advocate for queer people playing queer roles.

“I’m excited about this representation for several reasons – I get to play myself; a queer Papua New Guinean Christian… that’s pretty monumental.”

Meanwhile, as one budding new romance begins, another one is coming to a grinding halt.

Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) marriage has been doomed for quite some time now. Ever since she uncovered Paul’s interference in Harlow’s (Jemma Donovan) relationship with Brent (Texas Watterson) as well as his paying off of Jesse (Cameron Robbie), Terese hasn’t been able to look at him the same.

Once his half-brother Glen (Richard Huggett) entered the picture and she found herself torn between the pair, it became clear they were most likely past the point of no return.

When Terese’s life hung in the balance, Paul was able to save her, but it wasn’t enough to convince her to take him back.

Naturally, Paul being the man he is took the accident at the Flamingo Bar in his stride, making the most of it by faking an illness to get closer to his ex-wife.

Although it worked for a brief time – enough time that she could accept his proposal of remarriage – Terese’s happiness came crashing down yet again when it was uncovered Paul had hired a dodgy doctor to botch his test results.

It’s now been several weeks since Paul’s deception was uncovered and explosively revealed by his son David (Takaya Honda).

Since then, he’s been in hospital, battling for his life.

However, this week, Paul is dealt with another blow.

Paul’s no stranger to divorce. Considering he’s endured four thus far, some might say he’s a seasoned veteran. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Terese’s lawyer is going to let him get out of this one quite as easily.

Having returned to work, Paul is already on edge being around Terese. The pair, once in love, are now very much in tatters as they work through the murky waters of an impending divorce.

Paul believes that the couple are on the same page – as far as he believed, Terese just wants things over as quickly and as easily as possible.

So naturally, when Paul gets wind that Terese’s lawyer is after his assets, he’s caught off guard.

Confronting Terese, Paul wants to know answers!

Here are the spoilers for next two weeks’ Neighbours:

8792 – Monday 28th February (UK) / Monday 14th March (Aus)

Chloe uses her party to clear the air with Aaron and push him to make amends with David.

Levi is given a huge case at work, leaving him no time to continue investigating Freya. Can Kyle and Roxy finally rest easy?

Hendrix keeps quiet about his kiss with Zara – will the secret stay hidden?

8793 – Tuesday 1st March (UK) / Tuesday 15th March (Aus)

Glen’s surprisingly un-exuberant about having won a trip away, leaving Terese wondering why he’s uncomfortable.

Paul can’t help feeling abandoned by Terese and David, but a little help from Harlow prompts father and son to reunite.

Zara’s lost all of her friends, and hurt her family. How could things possibly get worse than this?

8794 – Wednesday 2nd March (UK) / Wednesday 16th March (Aus)

Fire rages through the school, and lives are at risk as the teachers search for missing students.

Hendrix charges into the danger zone to save Mackenzie as the fire threatens to engulf her.

Zara faces the firing squad, everyone believing she lit the fire.

8795 – Thursday 3rd March (UK) / Thursday 17th March (Aus)

Arrested and facing jail time, Zara tries to defend herself.

Roxy and Kyle make plans to start a family, but Terese is afraid they’re rushing into it.

It’s looking like the David and Aaron’s reconciliation is still a while off.

8796 – Friday 4th March (UK) / Monday 21st March (Aus)

Amy and Toadie search high and low for Zara after they find a worrying note.

A suspicious Aaron confronts David and demands he stop seeing Dean.

8797 – Monday 7th March (UK) / Tuesday 22nd March (Aus)

David’s furious with Aaron for his jealous attack on Dean, and refuses to join him on holiday.

Levi refocuses on finding Gareth, but is surprised when Freya begins to flirt with him. Is Levi falling into the same trap all over again?

8798 – Tuesday 8th March (UK) / Wednesday 23rd March (Aus)

Ned takes Harlow on a stakeout to see if they can spot Gareth.

Roxy turns down Terese’s offer to be part of the Montana Marcel’s Fashion Week team, but why?

Paul’s caught off guard when he finds out Terese’s lawyer is after his assets.

8799 – Wednesday 9th March (UK) / Thursday 24th March (Aus)

Levi refuses to believe that Freya is a stalker. Ned and Harlow keep an eye on her, but she quickly gets suspicious.

Dean makes a move on David.

Amy and Zara slowly begin to support each other in the aftermath of the school fire.

8800 – Thursday 10th March (UK) / Monday 28th March (Aus)

Nicolette throws herself into her holiday romance with newcomer Kiri.

Levi comes clean to Freya about Ned and Harlow’s run-in with Gareth.

Everyone’s unaware of the life-threatening danger lurking around the corner…

8801 – Friday 11th March (UK) / Tuesday 29th March (Aus)

The terror at River Bend is just beginning. Who will survive this holiday from hell?