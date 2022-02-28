Neighbours Spoilers – Who won’t survive River Bend?

Coming up next week on Neighbours, the residents of Ramsay Street head to River Bend. While one finds love, another might lose their life…

When the residents of Ramsay Street leave their local suburb for a getaway, it can either go one of two ways.

Every now and then, the trip can run fairly smoothly, all things considered. But more often then not, things take a turn for the worse and somebody ends up either seriously injured, or worse…

Who could forget the Tasman trip of 2005, or more recently, Finn’s rampage on Fire Island in 2020?

So, when Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) wins a trip away to River Bend this week, and invites his newfound friends with him, it’s a wonder that no one questions what drama the trip could bring.

As the trip away draws closer, the holiday, which is now being attended by most of Ramsay Street, is something they can’t stop talking about. Especially, Levi (Richie Morris) and Freya (Phoebe Roberts).

For weeks now, the pair have been off and on, as they navigate the murky waters of Freya’s arrival in Erinsborough.

Recently, after some time pretending to be interested in Levi, she revealed her truth. Although she stated she was looking for her “cousin”, Freya has since revealed that the man she was looking for – Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson) – was actually her boyfriend.

Having learnt the truth over an expensive lunch, Levi was floored. Although furious, he gave Freya the opportunity to explain herself, and she revealed that Gareth was forced into witness protection due to his uncovering of some dodgy dealings with gangs and police corruption.

Feeling for Freya, Levi put his anguish aside and helped her look for her ex.

Things took a turn for the worse when Levi was held hostage at gunpoint, but remarkably this didn’t deter Levi, and he and Freya agreed to team up to track Gareth down.

Unfortunately, it seems that any happiness the couple may have could be short lived.

With the drama kicking off on Monday 7th March (UK)/Tuesday 22nd March (Aus), Levi and Freya are in a good place. Sparks are beginning to fly once again between the pair as the search ramps up – is Freya developing feelings for Levi as she’s busy tracking down her ex?

Thankfully, it doesn’t take long for Levi to track Gareth down.

Thanks to a police tip off, Ned (Ben Hall) and Harlow (Jemma Donovan) perform a stake out and find Gareth. Now face to face with the man that Freya has supposedly been looking for for the better half of six months, they demand answers… and Gareth gives them exactly what they’re after.

The only issue is that his story doesn’t corroborate Freya’s. In fact, his version of events lead them to believe that Freya is actually a stalker.

Not wanting to arouse suspicion, the trio set off on their holiday, armed with the knowledge that Freya may not be entirely who she says she is. However, as the holiday kicks off, so does the drama, and Freya soon grows suspicious that the’re keeping something from her.

Levi admits he tracked down Gareth, much to Freya’s chagrin. She’s not happy that he withheld the truth from her, but when he informs her of Gareth’s claims, she denies everything.

It’s not long before Freya finds the courage to not only forgive Levi for withholding information, but to open up to him about the way that she truly feels.

Little do either of them know what is lurking around the corner.

When gunshots ring out throughout the bush, it becomes clear that the group not alone.

With Gareth having tracked them down to their holiday location, it would seem the lives of our favourite Ramsay Street residents are in grave danger.

Taking Freya hostage, Gareth begins his reign of terror over those trying to enjoy their holiday.

Who will be Freya’s saviour?

It seems a totally unsuspecting Levi won’t be the knight in shining armour.

Whilst the woman he’s slowly falling in love with all over again is being held at gunpoint, Levi tackles the treacherous river in a kayak.

Although he gallantly attempts to stay afloat, the water becomes too much and his kayak tips, sending him headfirst into the murky waters below.

Are we about to say goodbye to another favourite?

Meanwhile, it seems this holiday is an attempt for David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) to hit reset on their relationship.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks, if not months, for the once happy couple.

Putting aside the woes that surrounded their niece Abigail (Mary Finn) at her birth, the couple have been clashing ever since they were left with Abigail in their custody.

As Aaron grew closer to Abigail, David found himself confiding in a colleague, Dean.

Despite Aaron’s continued warnings, and this week’s explosive confrontation, David finds himself in an awkward position next week.

With the friendship budding and them growing closer and closer, David feels it is the right thing to do to ask Dean to stop interfering in his marriage. But will a surprise kiss bring them closer together, or will it be a wake up call for David?

Or will the events at River Bend change their lives forever?

It seems Aaron is the one who stumbles across Freya, being held captive by Gareth. She’s cable tied to the steering wheel of a van as Gareth rushes to change the tyre before making his escape.

Hopeful that he can save her, Aaron urges Freya to keep quiet, and sneaks around the side of the van, planning on lunging at Gareth with a screwdriver. Unfortunately, Gareth spots him and instantly overpowers him.

Wielding a tyre wrench, Gareth brutally attacks Aaron.

Aaron is left battered and unconscious on the side of the road. Will he survive?

Here are the spoilers for next two weeks’ Neighbours:

8792 – Monday 28th February (UK) / Monday 14th March (Aus)

Chloe uses her party to clear the air with Aaron and push him to make amends with David.

Levi is given a huge case at work, leaving him no time to continue investigating Freya. Can Kyle and Roxy finally rest easy?

Hendrix keeps quiet about his kiss with Zara – will the secret stay hidden?

8793 – Tuesday 1st March (UK) / Tuesday 15th March (Aus)

Glen’s surprisingly un-exuberant about having won a trip away, leaving Terese wondering why he’s uncomfortable.

Paul can’t help feeling abandoned by Terese and David, but a little help from Harlow prompts father and son to reunite.

Zara’s lost all of her friends, and hurt her family. How could things possibly get worse than this?

8794 – Wednesday 2nd March (UK) / Wednesday 16th March (Aus)

Fire rages through the school, and lives are at risk as the teachers search for missing students.

Hendrix charges into the danger zone to save Mackenzie as the fire threatens to engulf her.

Zara faces the firing squad, everyone believing she lit the fire.

8795 – Thursday 3rd March (UK) / Thursday 17th March (Aus)

Arrested and facing jail time, Zara tries to defend herself.

Roxy and Kyle make plans to start a family, but Terese is afraid they’re rushing into it.

It’s looking like the David and Aaron’s reconciliation is still a while off.

8796 – Friday 4th March (UK) / Monday 21st March (Aus)

Amy and Toadie search high and low for Zara after they find a worrying note.

A suspicious Aaron confronts David and demands he stop seeing Dean.

8797 – Monday 7th March (UK) / Tuesday 22nd March (Aus)

David’s furious with Aaron for his jealous attack on Dean, and refuses to join him on holiday.

Levi refocuses on finding Gareth, but is surprised when Freya begins to flirt with him. Is Levi falling into the same trap all over again?

8798 – Tuesday 8th March (UK) / Wednesday 23rd March (Aus)

Ned takes Harlow on a stakeout to see if they can spot Gareth.

Roxy turns down Terese’s offer to be part of the Montana Marcel’s Fashion Week team, but why?

Paul’s caught off guard when he finds out Terese’s lawyer is after his assets.

8799 – Wednesday 9th March (UK) / Thursday 24th March (Aus)

Levi refuses to believe that Freya is a stalker. Ned and Harlow keep an eye on her, but she quickly gets suspicious.

Dean makes a move on David.

Amy and Zara slowly begin to support each other in the aftermath of the school fire.

8800 – Thursday 10th March (UK) / Monday 28th March (Aus)

Nicolette throws herself into her holiday romance with newcomer Kiri.

Levi comes clean to Freya about Ned and Harlow’s run-in with Gareth.

Everyone’s unaware of the life-threatening danger lurking around the corner…

8801 – Friday 11th March (UK) / Tuesday 29th March (Aus)

The terror at River Bend is just beginning. Who will survive this holiday from hell?