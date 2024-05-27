Next week on Neighbours, Byron and Nicolette face some awkward conversations after Victor interferes in their love lives, while Mackenzie grows tired of Amira’s interference.

This week’s episodes see Byron (Xavier Molyneux) finally make up with his dad after the shock revelation that Victor (Craig Hall) only has some six months to live.

Byron, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Victor all head to a crazy golf course, and the fun day out proves just the ticket to bring the three closer together.

By the end of the day, Byron and Nicolette even agree to give some thought to Victor’s idea to buy them a business, setting them up for a stable financial future after he’s gone.

However, Victor can’t help but interfere in his kids’ love lives later in the week, a move which could undo all his hard work.

Having learnt that Nicolette spent the night with Amira (Maria Thattil), he approaches the newcomer on Ramsay Street and tells her that she should seize the day and give things a go with his daughter.

His move leaves Amira shocked and confused – she only saw her night with Nicolette as a bit of fun, and now suddenly her dad is getting involved!

Similarly, Victor asks Byron about his intentions with Sadie (Emerald Chan), and presses him on whether he can see marriage and kids with his relatively new girlfriend.

When Byron admits that nothing is out of the question in the long term, a giddy Victor goes straight to Wendy (Candice Leask) and excitedly reveals that marriage is a possibility, leaving both Wendy and Sadie stunned.

At the end of this week, Nicolette and Byron hit Vic with a tirade of abuse as they chastise him for overstepping the mark once again.

Next week, as the pair continue to blast their dad for putting their relationships in jeopardy, he tries to justify his intentions.

Byron warns him against any more meddling, while Nicolette demands that he find Amira and assure her that he’s just a silly fool who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Unfortunately for Nicolette, this goes down like a lead balloon.

Amira can’t believe that they’re talking about the issue again, considering she lives on the other side of the country in Western Australia, and was never going to end up in a relationship with Nicolette anyway!

Nic is left sadly disappointed by Amira’s words, having secretly hoped that she could bring her some much-needed happiness.

Byron, meanwhile, is worried that Sadie is being distant with him after his dad’s bombshell. He explains that he wasn’t talking about having marriage or babies any time soon, and that Victor got the wrong end of the stick and blew everything out of proportion.

Sadie admits that the whole thing left her rattled, but that she cares enough about Byron to move past it.

With the pair now back on track, they admit that the mini-crisis has taught them that they don’t want to lose each other, and exchange tentative “I love yous” for the first time.

Meanwhile, at No. 32, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) is growing ever more frustrated by Amira’s presence.

With Haz (Shiv Palekar) on the mend, all Mackenzie wants to do is care for her boyfriend, but Amira is constantly getting in the way of them spending any quality time together.

Haz can tell that Mack is getting frustrated and admits that his sister can be overbearing, but explains that he’d rather work on rebuilding his relationship with his family than sweat the small irritations.

Yet things reach boiling point next Monday, when Mackenzie learns that she’s been left out of Haz’s legal defence.

It turns out that Haz’s family have already begun organising this from afar, and when Amira is confronted by Mackenzie’s hurt feelings, she’s dismissive.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) tries to calm the tensions by encouraging Mackenzie to simply ask Amira to let her spend more time alone with Haz.

Yet that plan backfires when Amira can’t understand why she should give up her own limited time with her brother when they’ve been estranged for so long.

In a heated moment, Mackenzie retaliates by telling Amira that Haz criticised her and called her annoying.

Amira escapes the share house to process her feelings, only to have another awkward run-in with Nicolette and Vic on the street.

As Haz processes the fact that Mackenzie has potentially wrecked things between him and his sister with her outburst, Amira returns to the house and informs them she’s leaving.

Can Amira and Mackenzie repair their rift, or is Haz about to lose his sister from his life all over again?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 27th May (Episode 9048 / 145)

JJ and Nell are stuck in teen misery.

Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions.

Terese finds herself on the wrong end of an assumption.

Tuesday 28th May (Episode 9049 / 146)

A local celebrity makes their return.

Karl and Aaron make an unpleasant discovery.

A liquid threat looms large.

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 9050 / 147)

The residents of Erinsborough rally together after a tragic event.

Susan issues an ultimatum.

Vic bonds with his children.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 9051 / 148)

Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns.

The Share House deals with an awkward dynamic.

Vic’s meddling backfires.

Monday 3rd June (Episode 9052 / 149)

Byron and Nicolette try to patch up their father’s mistakes.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

Tuesday 4th June (Episode 9053 / 150)

Leo suspects a familiar face may be behind his troubles.

Mackenzie tries to make amends.

Nell embraces her rebellious streak.

Wednesday 5th June (Episode 9054 / 151)

Toadie doubles down, whilst Nell makes an admission.

Karl scrambles to clear his name.

Leo faces the prospect of losing everything.

Thursday 6th June (Episode 9055 / 152)

Leo spirals as his life continues to implode.

Karl is suspicious of an evasive Harold.

Jane disappoints her family.