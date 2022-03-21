Neighbours Spoilers – Pregnancy setback for Kyle and Roxy

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Roxy and Kyle face a setback in their pregnancy journey, while Leo has a difficult choice to make after Montana’s indecent proposal.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 28th March, and in Australia from Monday 18th April.

An indecent proposal wins Lassiters the Fashion Week event

Fashion mogul Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) makes her debut on UK screens this week, as the Lassiters team do their best to convince her to hold her glamorous Fashion Week event at the Erinsborough hotel.

At the end of this week, after Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) conduct a disastrous pitch – all thanks to some dodgy advice from Mick (Joel Creasey) – Leo (Tim Kano) heads to Montana’s mansion to try to undo the damage.

However, he’s shocked when Montana makes him an indecent proposal. It seems she’s taken a romantic interest in him, and while saying yes may be the key to Lassiters securing the Fashion Week event, Leo knows he shouldn’t be mixing business with pleasure.

In next week’s episodes (UK: Monday 28th March / Aus: Monday 18th April), Leo thinks things over, and confides in Glen (Richard Huggett), hoping for some advice. Yet Glen can’t keep the news to himself, and ends up coming clean to Terese and Chloe about Montana’s proposition.

Terese refuses to let Leo go through with it… but it’s too late. He’s already returned to Montana with an answer, and, by the time Terese learns the truth, she receives news that Lassiters has won the tender.

Just what has Leo agreed to?

Later next, and despite Lassiters having won the tender, Terese and Chloe are struggling to get Montana on board with their ideas for Fashion Week. Chloe is aware that Leo has a much better relationship with Montana, so suggests that they use him as a go-between, to help get their ideas over the line.

Terese is reluctant, thinking they dodged a bullet with the “indecent proposal” and not wanting to tempt fate, but realises she has no choice but to make the request. What she doesn’t know is that Leo said yes to Montana, and he’s already in the middle of a secret tryst with the fashionista.

It’s not long until Leo realises his agreement with Montana isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and he tries to back out. However, she has no intention of letting him go – if Lassiters wants to keep the event, he’s got to carry on keeping her happy.

Leo worries about what he’s gotten himself into. David (Takaya Honda) advises him to shut it down, but Montana refuses once again, leaving Leo with no idea how to navigate this without upsetting a major Lassiters partner.

Montana is in full control, and Leo doesn’t like it one bit.

Meanwhile, Paul is surprising everyone with his relaxed, hands-off attitude towards the Fashion Week. Terese is skeptical; surely he’s up to something…!

Then suddenly, they discover that he’s wining and dining Montana himself – leading Leo to worry that his father is romantically interested in his new fling, while Terese is worried that her soon-to-be-ex-husband is looking to undermine her. Are either of them right?

Pregnancy woes for Roxy and Kyle

Ever since Kyle (Chris Milligan) was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year, he and Roxy (Zima Anderson) have been ticking off life goals left, right and centre. Roxy proposed to Kyle back in late November, and they were married in January of this year – speedy!

Thankfully Kyle has made a full recovery from his cancer, and while he was devastated at having to sacrifice both testicles, he’s embracing life in remission.

He thoroughly enjoyed his honeymoon, even if he was a bit too enthusiastic with the testosterone patches which keep him able to perform in the bedroom, and neither he nor Roxy are standing still now that they’re back in Erinsborough.

Recent weeks have seen them decide to start a family. While Kyle has been keen to take things slowly – conscious that gran Sheila (Colette Mann) is gone, and cousin Levi (Richie Morris) has been dealing with the fallout of Freya’s (Phoebe Roberts) ex-boyfriend dramas – Roxy has been desperate for them to get pregnant as soon as possible.

Last week saw them start IVF, and their pregnancy journey will continue for the next few weeks as we head towards their forthcoming exit from Neighbours – something which was confirmed by Sheila actress Colette Mann last week. Will they depart having fallen pregnant, or will their pregnancy woes be what cause them to leave Erinsborough behind?

Next week, Roxy’s pregnancy positivity worries Kyle. She has invited half of the street to come witness her pregnancy test, even though there’s every chance that she could be negative.

Kyle doesn’t want her to face heartbreak in front of her friend and family, so tells everyone not to come – but this just leaves Roxy furious, and she finally begins to worry that she may not be pregnant. With bated breath, they take the test…

Then, in Tuesday’s episode, Kyle and Roxy get some terrible news. Their only chance at a biological child together has been destroyed.

Terese is on the front foot, determined the couple get compensation for their tragic loss. However, Kyle only wants to make sure his wife is okay.

As Roxy fields sympathetic phone calls from her family, she puts her mind to other things – she begins making moves and has some news of her own for Kyle… it’s time for a big life change, but what could it be?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8812 – Monday 28th March (UK) / Monday 18th April (Aus)

Leo is shocked by Montana’s indecent proposal, and needs time to think about her offer. Terese refuses to let Leo go through with it, just as she finds out they won the tender…

Harlow arrives in London, and a brief flirtation with a stranger puts in her in a good mood. However, the fun ends when she realises she’s lost Prue’s diary.

Ned is increasingly distracted by thoughts of Harlow, and it’s affecting things with Amy, who worries he doesn’t want kids with her.

8813 – Tuesday 29th March (UK) / Tuesday 19th April (Aus)

Roxy’s invited half of Ramsay Street to her pregnancy test even though it could be negative. Kyle tells everyone not to come, but Roxy is furious!

Harlow has a drink with Corey, and discovers that Harriet has stolen her mother’s diary.

Ned steels himself to have a difficult conversation with Amy.

8814 – Wednesday 30th March (UK) / Wednesday 20th April (Aus)

Will Harlow burn her mother’s diary, and will she throw away her connection with Corey thanks to her preoccupation with Ned?

Kyle and Roxy struggle to absorb the devastating news their only chance at a biological child together has been destroyed. But Roxy has some news of her own!

Chloe and Terese struggle to get their ideas for Fashion Week over the line with Montana, and decide to use Leo’s charm to their advantage, unaware he’s now enjoying a secret tryst with Montana.

8815 – Thursday 31st March (UK) / Thursday 21st April (Aus)

When Paul wines and dines Montana Marcel, causing Leo and Terese worry about his motives. Is he interested in her romantically?

With Aaron being discharged from hospital, life is getting back to normal for David – but has Mick heard him and Freya discussing their questionable actions?

Glen is thrown into a tailspin when he finds out Leo has hired Kiri at the vineyard. How can he work with his daughter every day?

8816 – Friday 1st April (UK) / Monday 25th April (Aus)

Nicolette is rattled by the prospect of Kiri moving in with Chloe, but Jane helps Nicolette see this as a chance to redeem herself.

Leo worries about what he’s gotten himself into when Montana won’t let him back out of a rendezvous.

With Curtis by her side, Shannon overcomes her nerves and gets her hearing tested.

The Gareth nightmare isn’t over for David – who knows his secret?