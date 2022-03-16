Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Mick returns to Erinsborough as part of Montana Marcel’s Fashion Week – what chaos is in store this time around?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 21st March, and in Australia from Thursday 7th April.

Mick Allsop (Joel Creasy) makes yet another return to Erinsborough next week, having bagged himself another new job, and he’s about to make things difficult for a few of our Neighbours favourites.

Mick first appeared in 2018, as someone Aaron (Matt Wilson) and his ex-boyfriend Rory Zemiro (Ash Williams) knew from their days in Rough Trade, a male stripper group. Rory had led Aaron to believe that Mick was obsessed with him, but in reality Mick and Rory had been having an affair together.

He first returned in October last year, landing the job of Front Desk Manager at Lassiters after Harlow (Jemma Robinson) sneakily moved him into Chloe’s (April Rose Pengilly) “yes” pile as a way to undermine her manager while the two were in the middle of a bitter feud.

The move backfired on Harlow when she found herself having to work with Mick on a regular basis, and Chloe and Harlow eventually teamed up to banish him from the hotel.

Roxy (Zima Anderson), who was oblivious to the drama, ended up hiring Mick as her wedding planner a few months later.

While Mick seemed to be doing a good job, and was saying all the right things to keep Roxy and Kyle (Chris Milligan) on side, he was simultaneously winding up half of their wedding guests with his ludicrous requests.

Thankfully, the misunderstandings were cleared up, and the wedding went off without a hitch. The reception was marred by disaster, of course, but that was out of Mick’s control. However, it’s fair to say nobody was sad to see the back of Mick once again.

Next week, he’s back, and is set to cause more problems for the Lassiters management team!

Ever since renowned fashionista Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) announced she would be holding her famed Fashion Week in Melbourne, the Lassiters management have been determined to host the event in Erinsborough.

They’ve spent the last couple of weeks putting together a detailed proposal, deciding which of the hotel’s multiple venues would host which event, and teaming up with Leo (Tim Kano) to use the vineyard as an additional space.

Now they’ve just got to convince Montana and her team that Lassiters is the perfect venue to host the glitzy event.

Next week, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) manages to secure a last-minute meeting with Montana’s assistant, and she and Chloe are all ready to schmooze him.

However, as they head up to the Lassiters rooftop pool for their meeting, they’re stunned to discover that her assistant is with none other than Mick Allsop!

He’s overjoyed as he lets the ladies know that he’s Montana’s assistant, and smugly lets them know that they’ll have to stay on his good side if they want to win Fashion Week!

And, considering their history, it’s fair to say he’s not going to go easy on them.

As the week goes on, Terese and Chloe lay on the charm to keep Mick on side.

He gives them tips on how to impress his boss, and, as they’re desperate to secure the Fashion Week event, they take it all on board without question.

Unfortunately, his tips aren’t to be trusted, and their pitch ends up being the kind of tacky, garish disaster that only Mick Allsop could dream up.

They scramble to salvage the pitch as Montana Marcel watches on in distain, but it looks like their attempts to host the event may be over before they’ve even begun.

With the pitch a disaster, Terese goes into panic mode – she needs a way to salvage things, and fast.

Knowing Leo can be a smooth talker, she ropes him in to schmooze Montana Marcel on the hotel’s behalf. He’s all too happy to oblige, and visits the millionaire fashion mogul’s mansion, ready to win her over.

The two chat over a few glasses of wine, and it seems Montana has taken a liking to him.

Suddenly, Montana makes Leo a proposition that he definitely wasn’t expecting!

Is she interested in him romantically, and can he use this to his advantage and convince her to give Lassiters a second chance?

Tammin Sursok played Dani Sutherland from 2000 to 2004 on Home and Away, and joined the cast of Neighbours earlier this year for a six week guest stint.

Announcing the news of her role on her Instagram Stories in January, Tammin (@tamminsursok) posted a picture of her Neighbours scripts, with the caption “Squeezed in a little gig before my next tv show which is the polar opposite of this. Should be a fun few weeks!”

Since leaving Home and Away, Tammin made a household name for herself playing both Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless, and Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8807 – Monday 21st March (UK) / Thursday 7th April (Aus)

Glen keeps running into Kiri wherever he goes, but he’s relieved when he learns she’s in Erinsborough for Nicolette, not him.

Kyle encourages Nicolette to evict Freya, as she prepares for the coroner’s interview.

Terese wrangles a meeting with Montana Marcel’s assistant, who turns out to be Mick Allsop!

8808 – Tuesday 22nd March (UK) / Monday 11th April (Aus)

Nicolette’s hopes are shattered when Kiri confronts her about her past misdeeds.

When Amy sees Roxy’s excitement over her pregnancy goals, she begins to reflect on her own unplanned pregnancies.

Ned asks Harlow if she’s going to England to avoid him, and things remain awkward between them.

8809 – Wednesday 23rd March (UK) / Tuesday 12th April (Aus)

With another coroner’s interview hanging over David, he faces a huge moral dilemma.

Ned’s rattled by Amy’s desire for another baby, and needs to do some soul searching.

As Ramsay Street begins to move on from River Bend, Kyle is closer than ever to finding out the truth about David and Freya.

8810 – Thursday 24th March (UK) / Wednesday 13th April (Aus)

Gareth’s ex-girlfriend Emma confronts Freya and David, refusing to believe they couldn’t save him.

Terese and Chloe take Mick’s tips on how to impress Montana Marcel… resulting in a tacky, garish disaster.

Curtis wonders if Aubrey’s grandmother Shannon has hearing difficulties.

8811 – Friday 25th March (UK) / Thursday 14th April (Aus)

David opens up to Aaron, and finally begins putting the past behind him.

Terese ropes Leo in to schmooze Montana Marcel on their behalf, and Montana soon takes a liking to him.

Glen is desperate to keep the truth from Kiri, and will do whatever it takes to stop her putting down roots in Erinsborough.

