Next week on Neighbours, wedding bells ring out across Erinsborough, as the wedding of Kyle Canning and Roxy Willis finally arrives.

They may have only been together for a little under two years, but the pair are very much in love. Their nuptials may have been brought forward by Kyle’s testicular cancer diagnosis, but it doesn’t make the moment any more special.

Surrounded by their friends and family, and hastily but professionally organised by wedding planner Mick Allsop (Joel Creasey), the pair get married on UK screens next Tuesday 18th January, and in Australia two days later on Thursday 20th January.

As we prepare for the Ramsay Street wedding of the year, take a look through their wedding gallery.

The guests

It wouldn’t be an Erinsborough wedding without resident celebrant Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) presiding over the glitzy service.

Almost the whole of Ramsay Street turn up, including Jane (Annie Jones) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Roxy initially struggled to choose her bridesmaids – Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) didn’t feeling worthy of the role after her recent struggles led to a near-death experience, and Roxy shunned Harlow (Jemma Donovan) after her former best friend all but cut her out of her life.

Thankfully, she had plenty more people to choose from, and bridesmaid Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Matron of Honour Sheila (Colette Mann) look beautiful in red and purple.

Meanwhile, Kyle has chosen half-brother Levi (Richie Morris) as his best man, and close friend Toadie (Ryan Moloney) – the latter of whom was recently crowned Neighbours’ Most Popular Character – as his groomsman.

Toadie has three marriages to his name – one sham wedding to Steph Scully (Carla Bonner), and two which ended in tragedy.

He’s much safer attending as a guest, this time alongside Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

However, it seems it isn’t Toadie who’s cursed, but Erinsborough itself. Tragedy is still very much on the way…

Nell (Scarlett Anderson) makes a beautiful flower girl, as Hugo is dressed the part as page boy.

Harlow bags herself an invite after all. She’s been royally riling up Ramsay Street residents in recent week – she couldn’t care less when Kyle was diagnosed with cancer, and, when Terese almost fell off the roof of Lassiters, all Harlow cared about was the documents she’d accidentally tossed off the building.

Last week, Roxy got fed up with her poor attitude and told her that maybe it was best she didn’t come to the wedding at all.

Thankfully, it seems the ex-best friends kiss and make up, and Harlow attends the wedding alongside her grandfather, Paul, who’s also in the bad books of half the attendees.

Mackenzie and Hendrix got together in 2021, having initially bonded over their struggles getting over Richie and Harlow, their respective exes.

Much more relaxed together than with their exes, their shared love of video games, zombies and, more recently, bedroom antics make them one of the sweetest couples of recent years.

Leo (Tim Kano) and Britney (Montana Cox) are Erinsborough’s new hot couple of 2022.

They may have only reunited for the sake of their daughter, Abigail, but they’ve been growing ever closer in recent weeks, and it seems love is in the air once again.

This week, Leo asks Britney to attend the wedding as his +1, and all signs are pointing to them falling hard for each other.

After a particularly turbulent year for Aaron, David and Nicolette, they’re able to put the events of the last few months firmly behind them, and it’s all smiles on the big day.

Glen may not have had much to do with Kyle or Roxy so far, but he does have a family connection. He once had a fling with Gemma Willis (Beth Buchanan), Roxy’s mum, and is set to try to reignite the flame when Gemma returns for the wedding.

The “I do’s”

With the glitz and glamour in full force, and their friends and family all seated, it’s time for Kyle and Roxy to get married!

Now all Kyle can do is wait for his bride-to-be to arrive.

There’s one person missing from proceedings – Kyle’s dad, Gary, who died at the hands of Finn Kelly in 2020. He lives on in the form of Gary the Pigeon, who flies in just in time to act as ring bearer.

A sprinkling of flower petals, and then it’s time for the most important person…

Finally, the bride herself enters the room, accompanied by her mother.

Gemma was initially reluctant to give Roxy and Kyle her blessing, but she eventually realises that her daughter is truly in love with Kyle, and agrees to give her away.

With everyone in their respective places, the ceremony can begin!

After saying their “I do’s”, Kyle and Roxy share their first kiss as a married couple.

A fist bump between half-siblings as everyone celebrates.

Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Willis.

It’s time for cake!

Not everything goes Kyle and Roxy’s way, as wedding singer Karl takes to the stage…

Just take a deep breath, smile and nod, and wait for it to go away.

While the wedding has gone ahead without a hitch, trouble is just around the corner. As a storm rolls in, someone won’t survive the night, but who?

Kyle and Roxy’s wedding airs on UK screens on Tuesday 18th January, and in Australia on Thursday 20th January.

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5 in the UK, and Monday to Thursday at 6:30pm on 10 Peach in Australia.

Also next week, a freak storm engulfs Erinsborough, leading to someone losing their life. Who won’t survive?

Here are the full spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours in 2022:

8757 – Monday 10th January (UK) / Tuesday 11th January (Aus)

Leo’s pitch lunch for his barrel investment gets off to a good start, but he’s thrown by the appearance of an unexpected guest.

Roxy is deeply hurt to learn that Gemma doesn’t support her wedding.

Later, as Roxy celebrates with her bridal party, she’s confronted by a furious Harlow.

8758 – Tuesday 11th January (UK) / Wednesday 12th January (Aus)

Roxy is furious with Harlow for her outburst, and confronts Harlow for checking out of her life.

It’s full steam ahead for the wedding as Kyle and Roxy work with Mick to make all the plans.

Amy’s struggling to keep Zara happy and turns to Toadie and Susan for help.

8759 – Wednesday 12th January (UK) / Thursday 13th January (Aus)

Zara takes Hendrix’s advice and asks Amy to cool things with the guys while she’s there.

Melanie notices Glen’s intense behaviour around Terese’s discovery of her wedding ring.

The more time Britney spends with Leo, the closer she feels to him.

8760 – Thursday 13th January (UK) / Monday 17th January (Aus)

Glen is thrown when Terese offers him a room at her place, hoping he will be her sober companion.

Levi’s left reeling by a false accusation from Zara, and Amy doesn’t know what to believe.

Zara’s selfish behaviour continues to frustrate Toadie.

8761 – Friday 14th January (UK) / Tuesday 18th January (Aus)

Toadie is horrified to discover the jelly shot that was given to Nell was full of vodka, thanks to Zara.

Roxy and Kyle are excited for their hen and stag parties, but things take a turn when Roxy finds out Mick has managed to upset everyone in the wedding party.

8762 – Monday 17th January (UK) / Wednesday 19th January (Aus)

Despite Roxy’s defeated declaration that the wedding is off, Kyle refuses to give up and everyone pitches in to help make the day happen.

Will Roxy reconsider?

With Glen and Terese under one roof, it’s a pressure cooker of unspoken frisson.

8763 – Tuesday 18th January (UK) / Thursday 20th January (Aus)

Seeing Glen and Sharon together at the wedding proves too much for Terese, who finally admits her feelings to Susan.

Despite the overcast day, the wedding party is brimming with excited preparations for Kyle and Roxy’s big day, but will the storm get the better of them?

8764 – Wednesday 19th January (UK) / Monday 24th January (Aus)

Terese returns to the site of the Flamingo Bar seven days after tragedy strikes.

It’s a sombre mood in the Tanaka house, with Leo hit hard by a loss.

Terese feels responsible for a terrible accident and, in an attempt to make amends, makes a surprising decision.

8765 – Thursday 20th January (UK) / Tuesday 25th January (Aus)

Leo’s nearest and dearest rally around to help him manage, but Leo’s hellbent on doing everything himself.

Levi discovers a mysterious woman hovering around the site of the accident.

Paul keeps his cool about Terese’s decision to move in with him.

8766 – Friday 19th January (UK) / Wednesday 26th January (Aus)

Kyle rallies the troops at the vineyard to clean up the storm damage for Leo.

As Terese cares for Paul, the spark that brought them together comes back to life.

Levi’s mystery woman keeps gathering tidbits about him for some unknown reason.