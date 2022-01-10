Neighbours Spoilers – Lives destroyed as a storm hits Erinsborough!

Next week on Neighbours, a freak storm engulfs Erinsborough, leading to someone losing their life.

These episodes air in the UK from Monday 17th January, and in Australia from Wednesday 19th January.

It’s the week of Kyle and Roxy’s wedding, but the mood is far from joyful.

Things starts off badly, as Roxy (Zima Anderson) discovers that wedding planner Mick (Joel Creasey) has been rubbing everyone up the wrong way. He may be doing a good job of organising the wedding, but that means nothing if he’s making their guests miserable in the process.

When she learns that a storm is set to hit Erinsborough on her big day, she’s had enough and declares that the wedding is off!

It’s on a determined Kyle (Chris Mulligan) to get their plan back together, and he calls on his Ramsay Street mates for help, with everyone pitching in to make the day happen.

Thankfully, it’s enough to convince the bride-to-be to go ahead with the wedding after all.

As they put the final preparations in place, the skies over Erinsborough begin to darken, and the clouds roll in. Forecasters are predicting 100km gusts, and a concerned Levi (Richie Morris) warns Roxy that she may be walking down the aisle in some pretty blustery conditions.

However, nothing will stop the wedding now.

Despite the overcast day, the wedding party is brimming with excitement. Finally, the moment arrives, and Roxy walks down the aisle accompanied by her mother Gemma (Beth Buchanan), who has finally decided to give Kyle and her daughter her blessing.

With the ceremony presided over by Susan (Jackie Woodburne), the loved up youngsters become Mr and Mrs Willis.

After the glamorous ceremony, husband, wife, friends and family all head back to the Flamingo Bar to celebrate.

The party is in full swing inside the hut, but outside the weather is rapidly worsening.

The forecast 100km gusts arrive, bringing with them copious amounts of thunder and lightning.

The Flamingo Bar’s décor may be more to Kyle and Roxy’s tastes than the fancy reception rooms at Lassiters, but perhaps a wooden hut isn’t the best place to be in a storm?

Before they know it, the storm is directly overhead.

Suddenly, there’s a bolt of lightning. It strikes a telegraph poll, causing it to fall and smash through the corrugated roof of the bar!

A bar destroyed. Lives about to be changed forever.

Which Neighbours favourite has lost their life?

In the episode following the storm, we fast-forward a week. Seven days after the wedding, an emotional memorial is taking place. But who is it for?

Could it be Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who’s knocked unconscious by the falling debris?

Paul has spent the past couple of months trying to win back Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou). She ordered him out of her house after learning that he paid Nicolette $1 million to stay away from Erinsborough, and they’ve been separated ever since.

Since Glen arrived in town, Terese has been torn between her love for her estranged husband, and her growing feelings for his long-lost half brother. She isn’t ready to cut Paul out of her life for good, but will the storm take the decision away from her?

Is this the end for Neighbours’ one remaining original character?

Or will Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) meet his maker? He hasn’t been back in Erinsborough for long, returning from New York in the latter half of 2021 keen to make amends with his family.

He was in for the shock of his life just a few months later when he discovered that Abigail – a woman with whom he had a brief relationship when he lived in the states – had given birth to his baby and had come to Australia in search of him. The two are slowly rediscovering their love for one another, but is Leo about to be tragically snatched away?

He’s conscious and able to stand, but, with a gash across his cheek and blood spattered down his shirt, will he really made it out unscathed?

Terese Willis, Lassiters’ co-owner, feels partially responsible for the terrible accident. The Flamingo Bar is Lassiters’ property after all, and it wouldn’t be the first time that someone has injured themselves at her hotel.

She seems to come away without a scratch, but, with her only concern being the condition of those around her, is she ignoring her own internal injuries?

Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) is also knocked to the ground, as she lies just inches away from the heavy telegraph poll which destroyed everything in its path.

She was delighted when Leo invited her to the wedding as her +1, but is probably regretting her decision.

Will Leo be forced to say goodbye to Britney just as he’s beginning to fall in love with her all over again?

Or will it be the newly married Kyle Willis who doesn’t survive?

His immune system is already weakened as a result of his chemotherapy. However, he’s determined to help clean up the mess, and rallies the troops to start the cleanup operation across town – is he about to push himself too far?

For the first time, Neighbours now airs in the UK before Australia, and the countries are growing apart by one extra episode every week.

Roxy and Kyle’s wedding and the storm take place on Tuesday 18th January in the UK, and two days later on Thursday 20th January in Australia.

Aussie viewers will have to wait until the following Monday 24th to see the fallout from the storm, while UK viewers will see the emotional scenes just one day later on Wednesday 19th January.

Here are the full spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours in 2022:

8757 – Monday 10th January (UK) / Tuesday 11th January (Aus)

Leo’s pitch lunch for his barrel investment gets off to a good start, but he’s thrown by the appearance of an unexpected guest.

Roxy is deeply hurt to learn that Gemma doesn’t support her wedding.

Later, as Roxy celebrates with her bridal party, she’s confronted by a furious Harlow.

8758 – Tuesday 11th January (UK) / Wednesday 12th January (Aus)

Roxy is furious with Harlow for her outburst, and confronts Harlow for checking out of her life.

It’s full steam ahead for the wedding as Kyle and Roxy work with Mick to make all the plans.

Amy’s struggling to keep Zara happy and turns to Toadie and Susan for help.

8759 – Wednesday 12th January (UK) / Thursday 13th January (Aus)

Zara takes Hendrix’s advice and asks Amy to cool things with the guys while she’s there.

Melanie notices Glen’s intense behaviour around Terese’s discovery of her wedding ring.

The more time Britney spends with Leo, the closer she feels to him.

8760 – Thursday 13th January (UK) / Monday 17th January (Aus)

Glen is thrown when Terese offers him a room at her place, hoping he will be her sober companion.

Levi’s left reeling by a false accusation from Zara, and Amy doesn’t know what to believe.

Zara’s selfish behaviour continues to frustrate Toadie.

8761 – Friday 14th January (UK) / Tuesday 18th January (Aus)

Toadie is horrified to discover the jelly shot that was given to Nell was full of vodka, thanks to Zara.

Roxy and Kyle are excited for their hen and stag parties, but things take a turn when Roxy finds out Mick has managed to upset everyone in the wedding party.

8762 – Monday 17th January (UK) / Wednesday 19th January (Aus)

Despite Roxy’s defeated declaration that the wedding is off, Kyle refuses to give up and everyone pitches in to help make the day happen. Will Roxy reconsider?

With Glen and Terese under one roof, it’s a pressure cooker of unspoken frisson.

8763 – Tuesday 18th January (UK) / Thursday 20th January (Aus)

Seeing Glen and Sharon together at the wedding proves too much for Terese, who finally admits her feelings to Susan.

Despite the overcast day, the wedding party is brimming with excited preparations for Kyle and Roxy’s big day, but will the storm get the better of them?

8764 – Wednesday 19th January (UK) / Monday 24th January (Aus)

Terese returns to the site of the Flamingo Bar seven days after tragedy strikes.

It’s a sombre mood in the Tanaka house, with Leo hit hard by a loss.

Terese feels responsible for a terrible accident and, in an attempt to make amends, makes a surprising decision.

8765 – Thursday 20th January (UK) / Tuesday 25th January (Aus)

Leo’s nearest and dearest rally around to help him manage, but Leo’s hellbent on doing everything himself.

Levi discovers a mysterious woman hovering around the site of the accident.

Paul keeps his cool about Terese’s decision to move in with him.

8766 – Friday 19th January (UK) / Wednesday 26th January (Aus)

Kyle rallies the troops at the vineyard to clean up the storm damage for Leo.

As Terese cares for Paul, the spark that brought them together comes back to life.

Levi’s mystery woman keeps gathering tidbits about him for some unknown reason.