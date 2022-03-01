Neighbours Spoilers – New characters and goodbyes for 2022

As things stand, Neighbours is set to end later this year after more than 37 years on the air. While we continue to cross our fingers that the show can be saved, we take a look at who’s coming and going in the months between now and the final episode.

Assuming that a last-minute deal doesn’t save the show, production is currently set to cease on 10th June 2022. There’s still another around six months until UK viewers see the final episode – reportedly airing in late August – while Australian viewers, who are currently a few weeks behind UK airings, will see it in around eight months’ time.

This means there’s still plenty of time for some new characters, and some sad departures, before the show leaves our screens for good.

Neighbours Arrivals

Kiri Hua Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson)

Just because the end may be nigh, doesn’t mean that the unmissable drama will be letting up anytime soon!

Our first confirmed new arrival was announced some weeks ago, and she’ll arrive on UK screens next week.

Kiri will join a group of Ramsay Street residents who are on a holiday at River Bend, after Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) wins a trip to the Queensland destination. While some will face disaster, love will be in the air for Kiri, and she will find herself romancing one of our favourites as she shares a kiss with Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) – read more on the drama taking place at River Bend.

Of her joining the cast of Neighbours, Gemma Bird Matheson said that she is looking forward to the viewers watching Kiri unfold as a character.

Gemma described Kiri as “mysteries and flirty”, as well as “morally driven and a good girl at heart”, adding that she “definitely finds herself in the middle of a lot of drama”.

The actress, who is of South African and Pacific Islander heritage, also spoke of her elation at the show’s depiction of different cultures and communities.

“I felt honoured to be part of such an iconic Australian show, but I was also excited by what this representation would mean for a lot of people – especially on such a mainstream show,” she said. “I’m a big advocate for queer people playing queer roles.”

“I’m excited about this representation for several reasons – I get to play myself; a queer Papua New Guinean Christian… that’s pretty monumental.”

Kiri’s first episode will air in the UK on Wednesday 9th March and in Australia on Thursday 24th March.

Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok)

For weeks now, former Home and Away and The Young and the Restless actress Tammin Sursok has been teasing Neighbours fans with snippets of her filming escapades on Instagram.

Ever since the rumour of her Ramsay Street guest stint began swirling, the 38-year-old actress has given fans a glimpse into her character – including revealing the character’s name, and the fact that she’s American.

In an Instagram video uploaded by April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan), it was revealed that she would be playing a character named Montana Marcel.

The photo reveals a brand named “glaMM”, with the words “by Montana Marcel” underneath.

Not much else is known about Montana, except for a hot tip Tammin gave her fans, once again on Instagram.

Walking through the now-familiar vineyard location in stilettos and donning bright red nails, Tammin suggested that fans of her Pretty Little Liars character, the bitchy Jenna Marshall, would find she and Montana have quite a few similarities.

Montana’s first scenes will air in late March in the UK.

Harriet Wallace (Amanda Holden) & Sophie Ellis-Bextor

It was announced in October 2021 that British celebrities Amanda Holden and Sophie Ellis-Bextor would make guest appearances on Neighbours in scenes set to air in 2022.

Filming took place the same month for the storyline, which will see Harlow (Jemma Donovan) attempt to solve a family mystery that involved her mother Prue (Denise van Outen).

Fans will remember that Prue was a member of The Order, a UK-based cult that drove a wedge between her and Harlow. Eventually, she followed her daughter to Ramsay Street only to be blown up in a bombing caused by psychopath Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

Although details are scarce, we do know that Sophie Ellis-Bextor, singer of the legendary club hit Murder on the Dancefloor will make a guest appearance, giving Harlow advice along the River Thames.

Sophie took to Instagram not long after filming to thank the series for giving her the opportunity to be involved in the storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@sophieellisbextor)

Taking to Instagram, Sophie added: “Oh my goodness! What a crazy week… first I published my first ever book Spinning Plates, then I get to have a cameo in a soap I watched after school every day without fail growing up.. NEIGHBOURS! How amazing is that?! So much fun and the cast and crew were lovely.

“Thank you @jemma_donovan for being so gorgeous and big thanks to director lee @soapfromthebox for making me a part of it all. Honestly, 9 year old me can’t believe I made it to Ramsay Street (via London!) xx”.

It seems Harlow may be jetting off to the UK in the next few weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for these scenes very soon!

Brooke Blurton

Hot off the press is the announcement that former Bachelorette star Brooke Blurton will make a guest appearance on Neighbours.

The news was announced by Brooke on her Instagram account on Thursday in Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOKE BLURTON🏳️‍🌈 (@brooke.blurton)

“Looks like some questionable acting with a wine and washing basket can land you a gig on Neighbours ✨ (obvs joking) Coming to you soon Ramsay Street 😇✨,” Brooke posted, alongside a selfie in front of the series’ logo.

In a statement, Network Ten said: “She will be appearing as herself as a guest at one of the Fashion Festival events in an upcoming storyline.”

“Brooke will appear in scenes with Neighbours legends Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, Rebekah Elmaloglou and Lucinda Cowden.”

Jacinta Stapleton (Amy) and Matt Wilson (Aaron) both commented on Brooke’s post, commending her on her performance.

Jacinta wrote, “You were divine darling!!! Squealing with delight!! Hahah 💕💕💕”, whilst Matt said, “👏👏👏 I can’t wait to see the washing basket scene. Welcome to the street!”.

Harold Bishop (Ian Smith)

When news broke that Channel 5 wouldn’t be renewing their Neighbours contract, superfans went into overdrive, scrambling together lists of who they’d like to return.

It seems in-house, producers were doing the same.

Less than a week after the sad news broke, The Sun – the same publication who broke the news of the series’ cancellation – published an article confirming the first (of many, we hope!) returns.

Journalist Susan Hill tweeted that Ian Smith, the actor behind the legendary Harold Bishop, had agreed to return to the series for its swan song.

The article suggested that Ian would return to the Nunawading studios next month, meaning we wouldn’t see him on screens in the UK until at least late May.

The Rodwells

Now into the speculation! When Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) began working closely with new cop Levi Canning (Richie Morris), nobody batted an eyelid. But when his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) was introduced, questions started to get asked.

“Are the Rodwells being slowly introduced?”

“Is this the next Ramsay Street family?”

Naturally, a curious fan reached out to story editor (now script producer) Shane Isheev, asking him to make Andrew and his family regulars. Shane replied with “keep watching!”

It wasn’t until the confirmation of Emerald Chan’s casting in January as Andrew and Wendy’s daughter Sadie that the conspiracy really took off.

Although it was mentioned early on that Sadie would only be around for a 13 episode guest stint, it seems that she may be hanging around for some time yet…

Byron Stone

“Who?” I hear you ask. Well, those savvy fans that note little lines will be able to tell you that Byron is the son of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and the brother of Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes).

Although he’s only been mentioned a handful of times over the last few years, it seems Byron is very much waiting in the wings, ready to pop onto Ramsay Street as needed.

A few months back, Charlotte replied to a comment on Instagram, asking when Byron would arrive. Her response, a simple “soon” emoji.

Charlotte’s hinting was backed up when Annie Jones did an interview with UK site What to Watch. When asked about her family, Jane gave a little clue about the future of Jane & Nicolette’s family.

“There may be some more family members arriving,” she said. “That’s a possibility.”

Could prodigal son Byron be the newest Ramsay Street resident?

“Someone from Karl’s sordid past”

Alan Fletcher recently appeared on the UK’s This Morning programme to discuss the news that Neighbours will be coming to an end later this year.

He confirmed that Harold would be returning to Ramsay Street, and added that “someone from Karl’s sordid past is definitely coming back and there are many, many other names in the pot.”

Someone from Karl’s sordid past? That doesn’t exactly narrow it down – but could we be about to get one final visit from Sarah Beaumont (Nicola Charles), last seen in 2016, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), who was last in Erinsborough in 2018, or perhaps Karl and Izzy’s daughter Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall)?

Scott & Charlene Robinson (Jason Donovan & Kylie Minogue)

It goes without saying – with the end of Neighbours nigh, there is every likelihood that producers are working on a finale, fitting to send off such a stalwart of the television industry.

How else to do that than bring back the “golden children” – the biggest couple in the soap’s 37 year history?

Although it’s been more than thirty years since Scott and Charlene Robinson left Melbourne’s famous cul-de-sac, they are still remembered around Australia and the world by both old and new fans alike. Their wedding remains one of the most fondly remembered episodes of Australian television in history.

It makes sense to at least try and get Jason and Kylie back for the occasion… and it seems one of them may already be on board.

Reports coming out of the UK are claiming Jason Donovan – whose daughter Jemma currently plays Harlow Robinson – has agreed to return in theory, on the provision that he is joined by his onscreen wife Kylie Minogue.

Whether or not these are true, getting the golden couple back would be a coup for the series, considering they have notably been trying to get popstar Kylie back on the series since at least 2005.

It is understood the series has always had an “open door policy” for Jason and Kylie, both of whom would be welcomed back at any time.

Neighbours Departures

While the end of the show means we may be saying goodbye to all of our Neighbours in six months’ time (😭), some will be heading off sooner than others.

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann)

Canning matriarch Sheila, the loving but slightly over-involved grandmother to Levi (Richie Morris) and Kyle (Chris Milligan), has been a firm fixture on Ramsay Street since 2012.

Yet viewers may not realise that Sheila’s final scenes have already aired in the UK, and Australian viewers will see her sudden departure in the coming weeks.

After almost a decade on the show, Sheila has now left in rather unceremonious fashion. She has been given a rare off-screen exit, having flown to Los Angeles to support her daughter Naomi after her partner fell ill.

When Naomi’s boyfriend later died, leaving Naomi with his three children, Sheila decided to stay in the states to help support her.

Sheila’s final on-screen scene aired a few days prior, when she reacted to the news that Roxy (Zima Anderson) had broken into Freya’s (Phoebe Roberts) apartment.

Colette Mann took to Twitter to confirm her Neighbours departure, replying “Looks that way” to a fan who asked whether she had left permanently.

Looks that way — Colette Mann (@mann_reelmann) February 9, 2022

She was removed from the credits a few days later; the previous shot of Kyle, Levi and Sheila in the spa at No. 26 being replaced with a shot of Kyle, Roxy and Levi at Melbourne’s Brighton Beach.

Ned Willis (Ben Hall)

If news of Neighbours possible cancellation wasn’t enough to upset you, news broke the following day that Ben Hall might be the next casualty on the soap.

The actor who has played Ned Willis on the soap on and off since 2016 is reported to be at the end of his contract.

An anonymous Twitter account posted the following incriminating tweet just hours after The Sun broke the sad news about the soap.

The post, which has since been removed, states that Ben’s final scenes will be airing before the series wraps up onscreens in August in the UK.

Whether this is true remains to be seen…

Neighbours airs at 1:45pm and 6pm, weekdays on Channel 5 in the UK, and at 6:30pm, Monday to Thursday on 10 Peach in Australia.