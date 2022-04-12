Kyle and Roxy leave Neighbours as their final scenes air

Today, Neighbours farewells Kyle Canning and Roxy Willis, as UK viewers see their final scenes with the pair heading to Darwin to start their new life together.

The adage goes “all good things must come to an end”, and nothing has been truer in the past few months than this. Ever since the cancellation of Neighbours was announced last month, fans across the globe have been reeling.

Although viewers still have a few months left before they leave Ramsay Street for the final time, the “good things” have started to end one by one.

Tonight, after three years on (and back on!) Ramsay Street, both Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) head off to begin their new life together in Darwin, with a baby on the way. Whilst it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the couple, a fresh start is just what the doctor ordered.

In honour of Kyle and Roxy’s new beginnings, Back to the Bay takes a look back at the characters and their lives on perhaps the world’s most famous cul-de-sac.

Long-term fans will recall that Kyle first appeared in Erinsborough on 26th November 2008. Although initially employed in a six-week guest role, Chris proved himself and after almost eighteen months of part-time work, he was signed to a full time contract.

This proved to be a popular move, as fans were able to watch Kyle grow from a school bully into a benevolent and community minded young man. Kyle set up his own handyman business, Dial-a-Kyle, and was able to service his neighbours from time to time.

As with any Ramsay Street resident, love wasn’t far away. His first serious relationship was with Jade Mitchell (Gemma Pranita), which had its fair share of ups and downs; not only did Kyle share a kiss with another woman, but Jade had an affair with Malcolm Kennedy (Benjamin McNair), the son of Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

The pair split up after Kyle urged Jade to take a job in LA. Whilst he was upset, it seemed love was again around the corner in the form of Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Moloney) cousin Georgia Brooks (Saskia Hampele).

They too had their fair share of ups and downs, but after a tragic miscarriage, a shocking one night stand and a cancer scare, Kyle and Georgia made it down the aisle and were able to live in wedded bliss.

Unfortunately, their happiness was short-lived when Georgia continued to take the pill, despite leading Kyle to believe she had stopped. The singer rushed over to Germany to look after her ailing mother and it was there that she realised she and Kyle made a mistake in getting married.

Kyle, once again, was quick to find love. This time, it was in the form of Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond), Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) daughter.

Although she was older, Kyle bonded well with both her and her young son Jimmy (Darcy Tadich). As with the rest of his relationships, this one was rocky and eventually, Kyle found his way back to Georgia, leaving to join her in Germany and leaving both Amy and Jimmy heartbroken.

After five years, Chris decided to leave the role of Kyle behind, in favour of a life in the States with girlfriend and co-star Jenna Rosenow. However, in 2019, Chris stepped back into Kyle Canning’s shoes.

Onscreen, he returned just as his father Gary (Damien Richardson) popped the question to his girlfriend… none other than Kyle’s own ex, Amy! It was explained that he and Georgia had called it quits for good and that he’d return to take over from Amy as project manager for the Robinson Pines.

Unfortunately, the truth eventually came out that Kyle had left Georgia because he was still in love with Amy. This caused ructions between the trio, and ultimately caused tension when it came to Kyle saying goodbye to his father when he was killed with an arrow in 2020.

Just five weeks after Kyle’s 2019 return, Zima Anderson made her onscreen debut as Roxy Willis, the sassy niece of Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Although she was outgoing and bubbly on the surface, it quickly became clear that Roxy was troubled.

With allusions to abuse in her early appearances, Roxy had obvious daddy issues, having a partner that was twice her age, and the ex-boyfriend of Terese.

She was quick to use Vance’s (Conrad Coleby) money to purchase the Back Lane Bar with Leo (Tim Kano), but when he attacked Paul, Roxy was the one to dob him into the police for his callous attack.

Although it took some time, Roxy eventually won over Paul and his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan), with whom she had numerous clashes with when they first moved in together.

Roxy also made her presence known in Shane (Nicholas Coughlan) and Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) relationship when her reliance on Shane in a professional capacity turned romantic and the pair shared a kiss.

It wasn’t until Elly Conway’s (Jodi Anasta) 35th birthday celebrations that Roxy and Kyle finally gave into the temptations and hooked up. Although it was fairly smooth sailing for the couple, save for Kyle almost killing David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) in a hit-and-run, drama has hit them once again recently.

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer, Kyle was forced to have both of his testicles removed, leaving the couple without the prospect of having children naturally. Instead, they would have to rely on Kyle’s frozen sperm.

Realising life is short, the pair decided to get married and in a lavish ceremony, they said ‘I do’.

Unfortunately, the weather had different ideas and the reception was marred with tragedy after a telegraph pole fell onto the venue.

Now, the pair have decided that it is time to make the move north, to begin a new life together. After what they’ve been through, we hope that Kyle and Roxy finally find happiness, especially with the pitter patter of little feet on the way.

The big day arrives this Tuesday.

Roxy and Kyle are heading to Darwin… but not without a farewell party. Roxy announces her pregnancy, and everyone is thrilled.

They say their goodbyes and together, along with the Ramsay Street sign, they leave Erinsborough for their new life.

Kyle and Roxy’s departure airs in the UK on Tuesday 12th April, and in Australia on Thursday 5th May.

