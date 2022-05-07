Izzy’s back! Four decades of Neighbours returnees announced

Neighbours has released further details of who’s returning for the show’s final episodes, with iconic characters from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s all set to make an appearance.

With Neighbours coming to an end in August after 37 years, the show’s writers and producers have been preparing a nostalgic send-off which pays homage to some of the biggest characters and storylines from the show’s history.

Now, the show has released a list of 23 characters who will be returning before the end. A press release has promised that the show’s ending “will have something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985 to the final episode.”

News of the the first returnees has been gradually released over the past few months. It was revealed in February that Ian Smith would reprise the role of Harold Bishop for the first time since 2015, and The Sun later reported that Peter O’Brien would be returning as Shane Ramsay, who appeared in Neighbours’ first ever episode.

A few weeks ago, it was officially confirmed that Tim Robards would be back as Pierce Greyson, father of Hendrix (Ben Turland) and ex-husband of Chloe (April Rose Pengilly).

Tim will return to UK screens on Friday 20th May, and to Australian screens on Thursday 16th June.

In the last few days, it was revealed that Olympia Valance is returning to set as character Paige Smith. Paige was last seen for Neighbours’ 35th anniversary episodes, where she married Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor).

Then, the biggest news of all – last Saturday, it was announced that Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue would be returning as Scott and Charlene, the show’s golden couple whose wedding in the late 1980s was watched by nearly 20 million people in the UK alone.

"Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by both Kylie and Jason, who each posted half of the script for an exterior scene to take place on Ramsay Street.

The official Neighbours twitter posted the news shortly after, along with a quote from Executive Producer Jason Herbison:

“Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them. “We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Now, Neighbours has confirmed that many more characters are set to return for the finale, with names from across the decades. Keep reading to find out who’s back!

Neighbours‘ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, said: “Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

1980s Neighbours returnees

Already confirmed from the 1980s were Kyle Minogue as Charlene Mitchell, Jason Donovan as Scott Robinson, Ian Smith as Harold Bishop, and Peter O’Brien as Shane Ramsay.

Joining them from the 1980s lineup will be Mark Little as Joe Mangle, and Paul Keane as Des Clarke.

Des has made a number of returns in recent years, most recently in 2021 when Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) invited him to Erinsborough in a failed attempt to reunite him with ex-wife Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

Joe Mangle was last seen for the show’s 20th anniversary in 2005, where he embarked on a relationship with Lyn Scully (Janet Andrewartha), and supported Harold after the death of his son, David (Kevin Harrington), daughter-in law, Liljana (Marcella Russo), and their daughter Serena (Lara Sacher).

How will he react now his second wife, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), is back in town and dating Toadie (Ryan Moloney)?

Of his return as Harold, Ian Smith said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back. I’m the biggest sook under the sun. I’m going to be shocking on the last night that Neighbours airs. It really will be an end of an era and I am so proud to have been a part of it.”

1990s Neighbours returnees

Melissa Bell has recently returned as Lucy Robinson, but she’s set to be joined by fellow 90s characters Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson), Malcolm Kennedy (Benjamin McNair) and Angie Rebecchi (Lesley Baker).

Susan and Karl will be delighted to be reunited with their son, Malcolm, who moved to London in the late 1990s and has made very few return visits to Erinsborough in the decades since. He was last seen in 2014 as part of a storyline celebrating Karl and Susan’s 20th year on Ramsay Street.

With many fans speculating that Neighbours’ final months could see the Kennedys decide to move to the UK to be closer to their family – including Karl and Izzy’s daughter Holly Hoyland – Mal’s return could be the perfect way to set up their big move.

Also returning is athlete Joel Samuels, played by Daniel MacPherson.

Joel was a good friend of Mal Kennedy’s, and he turned up on Ramsay Street out of the blue back in May 1998. He initially moved into No. 28, but soon moved next door to No. 30, where he lived alongside Toadie and Sarah Beaumont (Nicola Charles).

Perhaps his biggest storyline came in the 1998 season finale, where he found himself trapped in a river underneath Anne Wilkinson’s ute as the water levels rose. It was on Karl to keep Joel breathing, and the air ambulance arrived just in the knick of time, with Joel having fallen unconscious shortly before their arrival.

Of his return, Daniel said: “Joining Neighbours at age 17, little did I know, was going to kick start a career that continues to be the adventure of a lifetime. To go back and play Joel one more time, was a small way to show my enormous gratitude to cast, crew and fans of the show.”

Also returning will be Lesley Baker as Angie Rebecchi, Toadie’s eccentric mum who last returned in March 2019 for the funeral of Sonya Rebecchi (Eve Morey).

2000s Neighbours returnees

Watch out, Susan! It has been rumoured for a while, but it has now been confirmed that Natalie Bassingthwaighte will step back into the role of Izzy Hoyland one final time.

Izzy’s return has been rumoured since Alan Fletcher was interviewed on the UK’s This Morning, where he hinted that “someone from Karl’s sordid past is definitely coming back.”

Izzy’s impact on Ramsay Street was enormous, and her relationship with Karl put an end to his and Susan’s marriage for a second time. She and Karl had a daughter together – Holly – giving Izzy plenty of reasons to return to Australia.

Also returning from the 2000s is recent departee Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), as well as Toadie’s son Callum (Morgan Baker).

Finally, two of Paul Robinson’s children, half-siblings Elle (Pippa Black) and Andrew (Jordan Patrick Smith), are set to appear in the final episodes.

2010s Neighbours returnees

Finally, there are plenty of returnees from more recent years.

While they may have only just departed, we’re set to see Zima Anderson and Ben Hall return as Roxy and Ned Willis. A year after leaving for Sydney, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) will also be back.

James Mason will also return as Chris Pappas, while Jodi Gordon returns as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond reprises the role of Amy Williams, and director Kate Kendall heads back to the other side of the camera as Lauren Turner.

While the full list of names has been released, no further information has been provided as to which characters will be returning to Ramsay Street itself, and which will make appearances via video calls or video messages.

Neighbours has form in bringing back iconic characters for milestone episodes, and the show’s 35th anniversary in 2020 saw the return of Sky Mangel, Mark Gottlieb, Des Clarke and Dylan Timmins, among others.

The series’ 30th birthday in 2015 saw Lucas Fitzgerald and Vanessa Villante return, along with Janelle Timmins, Nina Tucker, Guy Carpenter and Tom Ramsay.

However, plenty of characters have also returned via video message for major events. The series’ 20th birthday in 2005 saw a number of characters return in video form, as part of a documentary that Annalise Hartman was putting together on the street. This video included the likes of Debbie and Hannah Martin; Marlene and Sam Kratz; Gaby Willis; Billy Kennedy; and Matt Hancock.

The final episode of Neighbours – number 8,903 – will air in the UK and Australia on 1st August 2022. It is believed that the UK will air an “epic double episode” on the final day.

Australian schedules haven’t yet been released, but 10 Peach will begin to air double episodes from Monday 13th June, allowing Australia to catch up with UK broadcasts in time for the final day.

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5, and Monday to Thursday at 6:30pm on 10 Peach. Stream on My5 and 10play.