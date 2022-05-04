Paige Smith set to return to Neighbours

Olympia Valance is to reprise the role of Paige Smith, it has been announced today, joining a host of other names set to return to Neighbours for the show’s final few months.

Neos Kosmos, a Greek community newspaper based in Melbourne, first broke the news Olympia will return to Ramsay Street for the ‘last ever episodes’ of Neighbours, along with a number of other ‘favourites from the past’. Olympia later shared the news on her own Instagram story.

Jason Herbsion, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said of Paige’s return: “We are delighted to have Olympia join us for the celebrations, she is a much-loved cast member and character, and always brings a wonderful energy to the set.

“Paige Smith has an edge to her that is guaranteed to shake up things – stand by.”

Olympia played Paige Smith from June 2014 until 2018. She was initially introduced as Paige Novak, and she came to town when she learnt that her biological parents – Brad Willis (Kip Gamblin) and Lauren Carpenter (Kate Kendall) – were looking for her.

She kept her identity secret for the first few months, before the truth was finally revealed.

She was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) for much of her time in Erinsborough, but eventually began dating Jack Callahan (Andrew Morley), with whom she had a child – Gabe.

She, Jack and Gabe eventually departed for Queensland in March 2018.

Paige then made a brief return in 2020 where it was revealed that she and Jack had separated.

She married Mark as part of the Lassiters wedding expo, four years after their initial wedding day ended in disaster when Mark was forced to arrest his bride-to-be for robbery.

Discussing her return with Neos Kosmos, Olympia said, “Neighbours has always felt like home to me. It was my first acting job, and it taught me so much. There is a reason why everyone refers to Neighbours as the best training ground in the world.”

She didn’t give any details of what brings her back to Erinsborough, adding that she “can’t say a word.”

“All I can confirm is that Paige is coming back,” she told the newspaper.“I think a lot of care and attention has been put into these final episodes of Neighbours. They really are a dedication to the fans, so I think everyone will be very happy.”

The news comes just days after it was announced that Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue would be reprising the roles of Scott and Charlene Robinson for the show’s final episodes.

The pair shared the news on Instagram, with each posting half of a close-up of a script, which when combined read “LOC. EXT. RAMSAY STR[EET]. SCOTT, CHARLENE”.

As well as Paige, Scott and Charlene, it has also been confirmed that Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) will be returning to Ramsay Street for the final months, as well as Hendrix’s parents Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Lisa (Jane Allsop).

A number of other returnees are expected, with details being kept under wraps.

Discussing his plans for the final few months, Executive Producer Jason Herbison told Mediaweek that he sees the final few months as being a “huge celebration for the show with a bit of everything for viewers. Any ending will be respectful of the past, the present and always open to a future.”

Neighbours‘ final episode will air on 1st August on Channel 5 in the UK and 10 Peach in Australia.