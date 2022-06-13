Neighbours Spoilers – Harlow Robinson says goodbye

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, after a heart-to-heart with Mackenzie, Harlow Robinson leaves Erinsborough for a fresh start back in the UK.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 20th June, and in Australia from Tuesday 5th July.

Just a week after the death of her ex-boyfriend Hendrix (Ben Turland), Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is set to say farewell to Erinsborough.

Harlow’s departure follows quickly on the heels of Hendrix’s passing, but also soon after the resolution of her troubles with The Restoration Order, who have spent the past few months trying to sign her up to their secretive organisation.

Having befriended a young man in the UK by the name of Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall), Harlow was unaware of his connection to The Order, the cult that her mother Prue (Denise van Outen) was a part of. Despite some warning signs, Harlow grew closer to Corey, who was operating under the orders of Christabel Bancroft (Syd Zygier) to recruit her into the cult.

Fortunately, she was rescued from Corey and Christabel’s clutches by Freya (Phoebe Roberts), Levi (Richie Morris) and David (Takaya Honda), but while Christabel was caught, Corey has spent the last few weeks on the run.

Next week, Corey is captured by the police and taken into custody after a heroic effort from Zara (Freya Van Dyke). He refuses to talk unless he can speak with Harlow, and when she finally agrees, he reveals the truth about his months of grooming.

Finally getting answers gives Harlow her power back, and, with the cult now in her past, she can’t stop thinking of the recent offer from her aunt Harriet (Amanda Holden) – to fly to the UK to live with her.

Harlow feels stuck. On one hand, she wants to return home to the UK and be with her aunt, but on the other, she doesn’t want to leave best friend Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), who has just buried her husband.

Harlow joins Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) to scatter Hendrix’s ashes and say goodbye to a dear friend. Once this is over, she finds the strength to sit down to have a heart-to-heart with Mackenzie.

After revealing the offer to Mackenzie, Harlow is pleasantly surprised when Mackenzie tells her to follow her dreams. Deep down, Mackenzie knows she would feel awful if her friend stayed just because of her.

With Mack’s permission, Harlow reveals her plans to her loved ones and says her final goodbyes to Erinsborough.

Harlow arrived in July 2019, and was first met by her grandfather Paul (Stefan Dennis) and uncle David (Takaya Honda), during a visit to her father Robert (Adam Hunter) in prison.

It was soon revealed that Robert and Prue had a fling seventeen years earlier which produced Harlow. Whilst she’d never met Robert, Harlow wrote to him in prison and had moved to Australia to meet him.

Paul quickly took Harlow under his wing and moved her in with him and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), but it wasn’t long before she clashed with Roxy (Zima Anderson), Terese’s wild-child niece who had only moved in a few months earlier.

Their rift eventually led to a sensational food fight, which was stopped by Harlow’s grandmother Gail (Fiona Corke). Eventually, the pair moved on and became good friends.

Harlow also made a frenemy in Hendrix, who she eventually fell in love with.

After back and forward insults, the pair developed crushes on one another, but they refused to give into their feelings. Finally, after months of building up, the pair gave into temptation, sharing a kiss and started dating.

Their relationship was far from perfect. Hendrix often found himself morally compromised in his plights to help his girlfriend, an example being when he stole exam papers to give to a stressed Harlow.

In 2021, Harlow was kidnapped by Natasha (Sam Healy), a member of an illegal gambling ring that Hendrix was a part of. Following this, Harlow ended her relationship with Hendrix, despite his protests.

Soon enough, a friendship developed between Harlow and Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), a kid who grew up rough, who was living with David and Aaron (Matt Wilson).

The pair grew close and eventually entered into a relationship. This was a decision that both Paul and Hendrix disagreed with and the two paired up in an attempt to drive a wedge between them.

Unfortunately, Brent was involved in a robbery gone wrong and was sent to work in the Defence Force to atone for his crimes.

Paul and Hendrix were elated, believing that this meant Harlow and Brent would end their relationship, but they decided to stay together, albeit long distance.

Harlow then pretended to date Jesse (Cameron Robbie) to hide the truth, but Paul soon make the discovery that Harlow and Brent were still together.

Slowly, Harlow found herself growing shorter and ruder to her friends. Eventually, when Brent returned, he found that Harlow had become someone that he didn’t know anymore, and the pair ended their relationship.

This furthered Harlow’s descent. She was promoted to executive liaison at Lassiters, from which she was quickly demoted after the staff called a strike, believing the move was a nepotistic one on Paul’s behalf. She then used information of staff receiving free drinks to sabotage the staff, and eventually tricked Chloe into hiring Mick Allsop (Joel Creasy) to make her look bad.

As her brazen behaviour continued, Roxy worried that Harlow was a psychopath like her father, but eventually David realised she was suffering from compassion fatigue.

She found herself growing closer to Ned (Ben Hall), her housemate and Terese’s step-son. The pair spent a lot of time together and developed a close bond, despite Ned being with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).

After a night lost in the forest, the pair slept together. Following this, she flew to the UK for a break and to catch up with her aunt Harriet, and it’s here that she met Corey.

Following her return, Harlow and Ned’s hook up was revealed via a projection onto her white dress at Fashion Week, which was orchestrated by Corey, as was a vandal attack on Amy’s Drinks Divas van.

Realising that he couldn’t be around her anymore, Ned headed up to Sydney, bidding farewell to his loved ones, including Harlow.

Now, just a few weeks after Ned’s departure, it’s time for Harlow’s. She packs her bags and says goodbye next Tuesday 21st June, with Australian viewers seeing the episode a little over two weeks later on Wednesday 6th July.

Harlow Robinson, you will be missed…

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8872 – Monday 20th June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Zara thinks on her feet to save herself and Sadie from Corey.

After picking up Hendrix’s ashes, Mackenzie and Chloe both struggle.

Harlow gets the answers that have been plaguing her for months.

8873 – Tuesday 21st June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Hendrix’s loved ones gather to say goodbye.

Does Amy have feelings for Toadie?

Harlow makes a decision about her future in Erinsborough.

8874 – Wednesday 22nd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David’s the happiest he’s been in ages on holiday with Aaron, and he’s almost forgotten his sentencing is only days away.

Glen decides to go cold turkey, but is it the right choice?

Amy denies Zara’s suggestion that she has feelings for Toadie, but she’s soon relying on him again.

8875 – Thursday 23rd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David, Nicolette and Aaron are trapped at sea.

Toadie is concerned by Mackenzie’s attitude. Is her emotional resilience too good to be true?

Zara shows her mum the ropes of online dating.

8876 – Friday 24th June (UK) / Monday 11th July (Aus)

Jane’s son Byron makes a splash.

David is taken into remand.

Kiri catches Glen out.