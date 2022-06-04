Neighbours Spoilers – Harlow discovers Corey is tracking her

Coming up on Neighbours in the UK, Harlow’s ordeal with mysterious cult The Restoration Order is far from over, as she discovers Corey is tracking her phone.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 6th June, and in Australia from Tuesday 28th June.

In the years since her mother Prue’s (Denise Van Outen) death at the hands of Finn Kelly (Rob Mills), Harlow (Jemma Robinson) has been able to put thoughts of The Restoration Order – the strange cult of which Prue was a member – firmly behind her.

She was left with Prue’s diary, and it provided her comfort as she worked through her grief. The diary gave her more of an insight into her mum’s life, and reading it made her realise that perhaps they were more similar than she thought.

She never expected that the diary would bring her back into The Order’s orbit, but that’s exactly what happened when she travelled to London earlier this year.

Her aunt Harriet (Amanda Holden) had been approached by the cult, and they offered her £10,000 if she could recover the diary and hand it over. As Harriet had fallen on hard times financially, she agreed, and invited Harlow to London and attempted to steal it.

While in the UK capital, Harlow met Corey (Laurence Boxhall), a friendly coder who quickly latched onto her, and the two formed a connection.

Harlow opened up to Corey about her aunt’s lies, and Corey convinced Harlow to burn the diary, telling her that was the only way to end The Order’s fascination with it. In reality he was a member of the organisation, and knew that the diary contained a secret USB stick, which he later recovered from the ashes.

He then followed Harlow to London, and spent weeks secretly drugging her, with the aim of indoctrinating her into the cult.

The fact that her mum had died, topped with her family’s wealth, made The Order see Harlow as susceptible, the perfect new member to bring into the organisation.

Thankfully, Harlow discovered the truth in the knick of time, and managed to escape with a little help from Freya (Phoebe Roberts), David (Takaya Honda) and Levi (Richie Morris).

In this week’s episodes, Levi (Richie Morris) revealed to Harlow that the police had got into Corey’s laptop, and discovered the secret that the USB had been hiding.

A video showed Prue with a man who the police haven’t yet been able to identify but who they believe was part of The Order.

The video was “of a sexual nature,” and Levi explained that the police think that Prue set it up, as the man in the video appeared to be oblivious to the fact he was being filmed, while Prue periodically glanced at the camera.

Harlow was shocked by the revelation, questioning why her mother would do such a thing. While she accepted she would never understand why her mum recorded that video, it showed her “just how much those people messed up her life,” and just how desperate she was to escape them.

However, the mystery over her mum’s involvement with the organisation and the stress she was clearly going through isn’t the only thing Harlow has to worry about.

While the police brought in Christabel (Syd Zeiger), Corey is still out there, and the police have no leads. Next week, Harlow discovers that Corey wasn’t just drugging her; he’d placed spyware on her phone, allowing him to read her messages and keep track of her!

She’s furious, but sees an opportunity to use it to her advantage. She plans to lure him in with a series of misleading texts that are sure to catch his attention and bring him out of hiding, allowing the police to finally capture him.

When she explains her plan, she gets doubt from those around her, but Harlow means business – Corey had better watch out.

She runs the plan past Levi and Sargent Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), and gets the green light to put her plan in place.

The following day, Harlow begins her plan by sending the first of a series of misleading texts, designed to tempt Corey out of hiding.

When she doesn’t get the response she’s hoping for, she’s disheartened, but Sargent Rodwell warns her against letting it consume her life.

Forced to sit and reflect on where she’s at in life, and all of the drama of the recent months, Harlow starts to feel like she needs to make a big change… but what?

Meanwhile, Corey is out there somewhere, and he’s bound to see the misleading message. Will he fall into her trap?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8862 – Monday 6th June (UK) / Tuesday 28th June (Aus)

Disaster strikes when Hendrix and Mackenzie’s wedding booking falls through.

Kiri isn’t sure if she can be friends with someone as volatile as Nicolette.

8863 – Tuesday 7th June (UK) / Tuesday 28th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie get their happily ever after.

Pierce and Grant make amends.

Kiri struggles with her feelings for both Nic and Chloe.

8864 – Wednesday 8th June (UK) / Wednesday 29th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie get an offer that’s hard to refuse.

Paul continues to drive a wedge between Terese and Estelle, and it’s working.

The morning after proves uncomfortable for Kiri and Chloe.

8865 – Thursday 9th June (UK) / Wednesday 29th June (Aus)

Paul cuts Estelle loose.

Nicolette goes on a date with Asher, but can she move on from Kiri?

Harlow’s horrified to learn Corey is monitoring her phone.

8866 – Friday 10th June (UK) / Thursday 30th June (Aus)

Hendrix covers his fear on the day of his surgery.

Harlow begins her plan to catch Corey out.

Terese refuses to forgive her mother.

