It may have only been a couple of weeks since Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Hendrix (Ben Turland) got engaged, but they’re moving fast!

Hendrix spontaneously proposed to Mackenzie whilst in Sydney, having been overcome by the support he received from his family after he revealed his pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis.

Mackenzie initially worried that Hendrix’s proposal was a knee-jerk reaction to his diagnosis, but he assured her that he truly loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Now, just a few weeks after the proposal, and with Hendrix’s transplant surgery just days away, the wedding day is here!

It’s been a team effort, with the young couple calling on their close friends to bring the fast-tracked wedding to life. Hendrix has had a secret endeavour to give Mackenzie her dream wedding, and it looks like he’s going to pull it off.

Hendrix’s family have made the journey from Sydney – dad Pierce (Tim Robards), mum Lisa (Jane Allsop) and sister Alana (Molly Broadstock).

Mackenzie’s dad Grant (Paul Mercurio) is there too – he and Mackenzie now have a strong relationship after many difficult years where Grant struggled to accept Mackenzie’s transition.

They’re set for a beautiful ceremony at the zoo, but the day before the wedding things fall apart as their booking falls through. It seems a hastily planned ceremony may not have been the best idea after all!

Not only do Hendrix and Mackenzie have to struggle to find somewhere new at the last minute, but they have to deal with dad drama, as Pierce and Grant butt heads.

A day out from the ceremony with no venue – is their dream wedding over before it’s even begun?

Thankfully, they manage to get things sorted in super quick time, and their dream day arrives.

Even better, Pierce and Grant make amends, and the two sheepish dads apologise and bury the hatchet. Today is all about Hendrix and Mackenzie.

The young couple are full of nerves and emotions as the ceremony draws nearer, but everything goes as planned.

All of their closest friends from Ramsay Street are there to watch.

Mackenzie’s new flatmates and Ramsay Street newbies Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) are there, while Harlow (Gemma Donovan) has put any past issues firmly behind her as she watches her ex-boyfriend and best friend tie the knot.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are delighted to see Hendrix get married.

Hendrix is the latest in a long line of stray teens to call No. 28 home, and the pair have really helped him turn his life around after Pierce’s departure for Sydney forced him to be financially independent for the first time.

Even ex-partners Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce can put the past behind them.

Jane (Annie Jones), Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are all invited.

Then, the most unexpected of invites – the Rodwells!

It was unimaginable just a few weeks ago, when even the thought of the Rodwells was enough to give Hendrix a panic attack. However, Hendrix recently realised that Sadie (Emerald Chan) was wracked with guilt over the impact that the fire at Erinsborough High had on his health, and he decided he couldn’t hold a grudge forever.

So, Sadie, along with dad Andrew (Lloyd Will) and mum Wendy (Candice Leask), are all invited along for the celebrations. The feud is well and truly forgotten about – this is a day of love and celebration.

The floral stage is set, and everyone is in position.

Hendrix faces the usual anxious wait for his bride-to-be, but she finally appears.

Grant prepares to give his daughter away as he and Mackenzie walk arm in arm.

With Susan taking up her usual role as celebrant, Mackenzie and Hendrix say their vows and become husband and wife.

Then, it’s time for the all important rings.

They share their first kiss, and the marriage is official.

A few of the ateendees struggle to hold back the tears.

The first dance is a load of fun, before Grant sweeps in for the father-daughter dance.

The newlyweds bask in their love, as their friends and family celebrate their marriage.

And some more photos of the happy couple to finish the day…

Congratulations, Hendrix and Mackenzie!

The following day and the pair are on cloud nine as they enjoy their first day as a married coupel.

Hendrix and Mackenzie begin married life with their “homey-moon” – an at-home celebration courtesy of Chloe and Kiri.

What’s more, Pierce reveals his wedding gift is a fully paid-for apartment, and the newlyweds can’t wait for their future together to begin.

Then there’s just the small matter of Hendrix’s transplant surgery.

Hendrix seems happier than ever on the day of the surgery, but Mackenzie can see through his bravado and knows he’s scared. She reassures him, and she, Karl, Susan and Pierce watch on as he’s taken into the operating theatre.

The waiting game begins… will the operation be a success?

8862 – Monday 6th June (UK) / Tuesday 28th June (Aus)

Disaster strikes when Hendrix and Mackenzie’s wedding booking falls through.

Kiri isn’t sure if she can be friends with someone as volatile as Nicolette.

8863 – Tuesday 7th June (UK) / Tuesday 28th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie get their happily ever after.

Pierce and Grant make amends.

Kiri struggles with her feelings for both Nic and Chloe.

8864 – Wednesday 8th June (UK) / Wednesday 29th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie get an offer that’s hard to refuse.

Paul continues to drive a wedge between Terese and Estelle, and it’s working.

The morning after proves uncomfortable for Kiri and Chloe.

8865 – Thursday 9th June (UK) / Wednesday 29th June (Aus)

Paul cuts Estelle loose.

Nicolette goes on a date with Asher, but can she move on from Kiri?

Harlow’s horrified to learn Corey is monitoring her phone.

8866 – Friday 10th June (UK) / Thursday 30th June (Aus)

Hendrix covers his fear on the day of his surgery.

Harlow begins her plan to catch Corey out.

Terese refuses to forgive her mother.