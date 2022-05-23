Coming up on Neighbours in the UK, Hendrix’s mistake jeopardises his chances of a transplant. Can Mackenzie save the day?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 30th May, and in Australia from Wednesday 22nd June.

What a whirlwind few weeks it’s been for Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).

He’s had plenty of drama in his years on Ramsay Street, but things have calmed down in recent months, and he’s found himself living a great life – he’s in a stable, loving relationship with Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), is working a secure job at Harold’s, and has the ongoing support of Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) at No. 28.

Then the coughing started. At first he thought he just had a cold, but when his cough worsened, he took himself to hospital where he underwent a number of tests.

He was stunned to discover that he had pulmonary fibrosis, the result of an underlying condition that had been triggered by the toxic fumes he breathed in during the fire at Erinsborough High.

Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey (Etoile Little) started the fire, and it left Zara (Freya Van Dyke) and Mackenzie trapped inside. While Zara was able to escape through a ventilation duct, Mackenzie’s broken arm meant she couldn’t climb up, and it was on Hendrix to rush in and save her.

His heroic decision saved his girlfriend, but now it could cost him his own life.

Dr Caton (Esther Anderson) explained that Hendrix would need a lung transplant in the next three years, or he could die. While his age would work in his favour, and three years was a lot of time to find a suitable donor, there were still no guarantees.

In last Friday’s UK episode, he and Mackenzie took a trip to Sydney to visit his parents, Pierce (Tim Robards) and Lisa (Jane Allsop), and sister Alana (Molly Broadstock).

The special episode centred around the young couple’s trip to Hendrix’s home city, and he received nothing but love and support from his family when he eventually admitted the truth about his condition. Their encouragement has given him a renewed sense of enthusiasm and strength to fight.

While in Sydney, Hendrix made a spur of the moment decision to propose to Mackenzie. She was shocked, but the answer was a resounding yes!

When the pair return to Erinsborough this week, their friends and family are delighted by the news, and swiftly organise them an engagement party.

As Hendrix is enjoying himself, and not thinking about his illness for the first time in weeks, he gets the phone call of a lifetime…

A donor has been found – he’s getting his transplant!

Next week, Hendrix is thrilled at the news that he’s getting a transplant already – though it’s a bittersweet moment, as the only way he can survive is if someone else dies. As such, Hendrix decides he wants to thank his donor.

Karl obviously knows that this isn’t possible, and tells Hendrix as such.

However, Hendrix ignores Karl’s advice and tracks down his donor, visiting him in hospital, where he finds him on life support.

Unfortunately for Hendrix and Mackenzie, they’re soon caught by one of the donor’s family members, who can’t believe that Hendrix had the audacity to come and thank their dying relative.

Hendrix is struck with guilt. Worse still, with the family against him, the transplant is left hanging in the balance!

The following day, Hendrix is devastated as he absorbs the bad news – he’s jeopardised what could be his only shot at a transplant.

Having to watch her boyfriend heartbroken once again, Mackenzie feels the need to help.

She tracks down the donor’s father. She knows it’s a risk, having already upset one family member, but she’ll do anything to help Hendrix.

She begs him to reconsider… but will it be enough?

Despite the uncertainty around the transplant, Hendrix and Mackenzie are still excited for their wedding, and have decided to get married as soon as possible.

They crack on with planning their fast-tracked wedding, and everyone rallies to make it happen.

They choose their wedding party, and Hendrix secretly plans to give Mackenzie her dream wedding. Despite all the stresses, the loved up pair look forward to their future together.

But the question still remains – will Hendrix get the transplant he so desperately needs?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8857 – Monday 30th May (UK) / Wednesday 22nd June (Aus)

Hendrix’s curiosity has terrible repercussions.

Estelle’s arrival is a struggle for Terese and an opportunity for Paul.

8858 – Tuesday 31st May (UK) / Thursday 23rd June (Aus)

Hendrix struggles after losing his only shot at a transplant.

Harlow learns Prue’s dark secret.

Chloe pushes Levi to make a decision about Freya.

8859 – Wednesday 1st June (UK) / Thursday 23rd June (Aus)

Terese is shocked by Paul’s new love interest.

Hendrix and Mackenzie’s party plans grow wings.

8860 – Thursday 2nd June (UK) / Monday 27th June (Aus)

Terese and Estelle share a moment of warmth. Will mother and daughter be able to see eye to eye?

Glen succumbs to his pain and he turns back to the pills.

Things go from sweet to steamy on Freya and Levi’s romantic picnic.

8861 – Friday 3rd June (UK) / Monday 27th June (Aus)

Kiri begins to see Nicolette in a new light.

Glen’s on the brink of a slippery slope.

Greed gets the better of Estelle and she turns back to Paul.