Home and Away Spoilers – Millie blackmails Xander as her memory returns

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Millie resorts to blackmail as she remembers the cause of her and Logan’s accident, whilst Bella has a surprise visitor.

Logan Bennett’s (Harley Bonner) livelihood is hanging by a thread at the moment, as the police continue to investigate the cause of his recent car accident.

Logan was driving on the Reefton Lakes road when he collided with a car driven by Millie (Zara Zoe), with Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Xander (Luke Van Os) stumbling on the scene shortly afterwards.

Tragically, Millie’s passenger and best friend Jo was found dead nearby, having succumbed to a brain injury as she left to get help.

Xander was on hand to perform an emergency procedure on Millie in her car, whilst also protecting her from the truth about her friend, and since then has been constantly looking out for her.

Both of his half-sisters, Jasmine and Rose (Kirsty Marillier), have expressed their belief that he is getting too attached to Millie, but Xander has dismissed their concerns, stating that he’s the only one who Millie will open up to over her grief about Jo.

After Jasmine noticed that Logan was particularly stressed at work last week, he admitted that the police are now suspecting the accident was his fault—it looks like he was speeding. Logan of course, like Millie, has no recollection of the accident, so can only go with the evidence presented to him by cop Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)

Logan visited Millie himself to see if she’d started to remember anything about the accident, but was interrupted by Xander who asked him to leave, stating that his presence was upsetting her.

When he later relayed his annoyance about Logan to Jasmine, she revealed what Logan had told her in confidence—that he was the one likely responsible for the accident.

Xander went straight back to the hospital only to find Millie missing. She had in fact made her way to Summer Bay’s beach, and proceeded to walk fully clothed into the ocean.

Lifeguard Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) was on hand to pull her out of the dangerous surf, just as Xander and Jasmine showed up to help.

Xander frantically gave Millie CPR until she regained consciousness, where she immediately started rambling about being responsible for Jo’s death.

Much to Jasmine’s disbelief, Xander then announced to her that the accident was all Logan’s fault, and she was not to blame.

This week however, there’s a breakthrough when details of the accident start to come back to Millie…. and it seems she WAS at fault after all!

Guilt comes crashing down on Millie once again as she mourns the loss of her best friend, as Xander does his best to comfort her, but he’s surprised when she refuses to go to the police with the truth.

“Do you really think you can live with this secret for the rest of your life?” Xander is seen asking her in the promo for Monday’s episode.

Later in Salt, Xander asks if she’s reconsidered; she surely can’t let an innocent man be charged with death by dangerous driving?

When Millie confirms that she won’t be changing her mind, Xander tells her that he has no option but to go to the police himself.

But Millie suddenly turns on Xander, and tells him that if he does so, she’ll be reporting him for harassment!

Xander’s constant visits to Millie have been a topic of conversation with several people around the bay already, so it wouldn’t look good for Xander if such an accusation was made, particularly since he’s in the running for a position at Yabbie Creek ambulance station.

It seems that Millie has also learned that Xander has form with building too close a bond with patients, as she turns around and says “It’s not like you don’t have a history of it!”

In a separate scene in the promo, Rose is seen saying to her brother “We’re not going through all of this again, stay away from that girl”

Will Xander speak up and put his own career at stake, or will he be forced to potentially let Logan go down for an accident that wasn’t his fault?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, there’s a surprise visitor for Bella when photographer buddy Emmett Ellison (J.R. Reyne) returns to town.

Emmett had taken Bella under his wing as an apprentice when they met during Nikau’s fashion modelling storyline, and the two exhibited their work together at a prestigious exhibition in the city.

Unfortunately their partnership came to an end when Emmett was offered a job in New York.

But now Emmett is the one with the offer of a job, as he approaches Bella with the opportunity of a lifetime…

We first reported on Emmett’s return back in December, and when we later revealed that Courtney Miller seemed to have left the show after she relocated to Melbourne, it seemed only logical that the two were somehow connected.

The only snag is her relationship with Nik—which has been going from strength to strength over the past few months, as she’s helped him cope with the loss of his uncle Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams). Nik has only this past week got his life back on track as he landed his own dream job, being a paid lifeguard at Summer Bay Surf Club.

How will Nik cope when Bella reveals the opportunity that awaits her?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 23rd May (Episode 7799)

Can Theo escape the friend zone? Xander uncovers the cause of Millie’s car crash. Leah cooks up a plan to calm Roo.

Tuesday 24th May (Episode 7800)

Xander’s help backfires. Millie lets Logan take the fall. The Stewart family brace for transplant surgery. A body washes up in the bay.

Wednesday 25th May (Episode 7801)

Logan discovers the twisted truth. Jasmine takes up Xander’s crusade.

Thursday 26th May (Episodes 7802-7804)

Is Dean the prime suspect for murder? Mac & Felicity’s feud boils over. Bella gets a dream proposal.

Will Nikau obstruct Bella’s dreams? Mackenzie rekindles an old flame. Roo refuses to leave Martha’s side. Is Dean being framed for murder?

Leah grills Chloe about her romance with Theo. Martha and Roo face recovery apart.