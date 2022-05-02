Home and Away Spoilers – Is Logan to blame for horror car crash?

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, the Delaney siblings work together to save the victims of a horror car crash, whilst Mac receives an offer she can’t refuse…

It’s only been a matter of days since Xander (Luke Van Os) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) decided to move to Summer Bay permanently, after discovering the existence of Jasmine (Sam Frost), the sister they’d never known about.

Jasmine’s dad, Alexander, had left her to be brought up by foster parents when she was six years old, a year after her mother died in a car accident. He had met Rose’s mother when she was already pregnant with her, and brought Rose up as his own. Xander later followed and the family were happy together until Alexander’s death in an accident a few weeks ago.

When Jasmine was named in her father’s will, Rose and Xander came to Summer Bay to find her, and though she had initially turned them away, she eventually came around to the idea of having some family around.

Last week Rose and Jasmine sorted out their differences following a volleyball match Xander set up between the two, and when Xander told Rose he was still considering transferring to the area in his job as a paramedic, police officer Rose told him that she had already applied for a transfer to Yabbie Creek.

It seems the siblings are here to stay!

Whilst Jasmine had initially been concerned that the pair would find small town life boring compared to all the dramas of the big city, the three are thrust together on a major incident this week.

Jasmine and Xander are driving along when they come across a serious car accident. The pair are shocked to find that the driver of one of the cars is none other than Logan (Harley Bonner)!

Although he appears to be unhurt, Logan is in shock. As Jasmine tends to him, Xander goes to check on the driver of the other car, Millie (Zara Zoe).

Millie is covered in blood and desperately calling out for her friend Jo, a passenger in the car who is nowhere to be seen. But when Xander goes to search for her, he makes an unwelcome discovery.

Millie begins to deteriorate and Jasmine and Xander are forced to carry out an urgent decompression procedure, just as cops Rose and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) turn up on the scene.

“Xander is ready for the crash,” Luke told TV Week. “This is his job – he’s had training and years of experience in these situations. He leaps into action.”

As the patients are transferred to the hospital, Xander can’t help but hang around near Millie, desperate to reveal the truth to her about what he found.

Neither Millie nor Logan can remember anything about the accident, but when Cash later reveals that it was down to human error, there’s a chance that Logan could be in serious trouble…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, is Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) about to get in over her head with Salt’s illicit poker evenings?

Started as a one-off on employee Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) suggestion, in order to raise some much needed cash as Salt faced ruin, the team this week run their third evening, with the addition of a new face.

When one of the players, Nathan (Ryan Panizza) turned up at Salt last week and begged for another poker night in order to win back money that he had lost, Mac had initially told him there were no further ones planned. That all changed when Nathan later turned up badly beaten, claiming that he owed people money.

Mac gave him the cash she had put aside for the rent, much to the annoyance of John (Shane Withington) who spent several days chasing Mac for it, and when Flick heard what she had done, she doubted Mac would see the money again.

Faced with no other choice, Mac agreed to the third poker night, but was surprised when Nathan later turned up with the cash, plus a whole lot more as a thank you.

On the back of that, Nathan introduced a friend of his to Mac, PK (Ryan Johnson), who wished to buy a table for the evening.

Mac explained that they had a long waiting list for tables and that they vetted all potential players, but she soon changed her mind when PK told her to name her price.

“Mac observes PK is someone of status, power and importance,” Emily told TV Week. “She initially doesn’t warm to him and finds him arrogant, but also intriguing.”

Flick was shocked when Mac then told her she had to boot out one of the intended players to make way for PK; that’s not how they should treat their players. But to Mac, the dollars were all that mattered at this point…

PK’s evening proves to be very fruitful as the cash rolls in, and as Mac revels in the huge success of the evening, PK has a business proposal for her.

PK wants an exclusive evening with one table, 10 players… and a $5000 buy in.

Alarm bells immediately ring for Flick, but the temptation of possibly clearing Salt’s debts in one feel swoop may prove too much for Mac…

Is PK to be trusted?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 2nd May (Episode 7783)

Mackenzie gets an offer she can’t refuse. Alf and Roo battle over Martha’s care. Can Rose handle small town policing?

Tuesday 3rd May (Episode 7784)

Jasmine bolsters Xander’s confidence. Rose finds her small-town-cop groove. Will Ryder take his dream job? Failure hits Theo hard.

Wednesday 4th May (Episode 7785)

Ziggy is Theo’s secret coach. Jasmine hustles a job for Xander.

Thursday 5th May (Episodes 7786-7788)

Xander delivers an awful truth. Justin is wounded by Theo’s secrecy.

Ryder chooses the adventure of a lifetime. Nikau reads Chloe’s disturbing diary. Is Xander getting too close to a patient?

Ryder’s farewell party turns vicious. Theo’s heart thaws for Chloe. Martha romances Alf.