Jasmine Delaney’s world is turned upside down in next week’s Home and Away, as a new promo gives us our first look at new characters Rose and Xander. Is Jasmine ready to meet her long lost family members?

“What if you had family you never knew?” asks the brand new promo, which aired after Wednesday night’s episode in Australia.

“And they showed up on your doorstep?”

That’s exactly what happens to Jasmine (Sam Frost) in next week’s Home and Away, as she comes face to face with Rose (Kirsty Marillier) and Xander (Luke Van Os).

We hear the new male character tell Irene, “my name’s Xander, and this is Rose.”

The promo then shows their first interaction with Jasmine, as the pair arrive at Jasmine’s doorstep while she’s still in her pyjamas.

Just how will Jasmine react to finding two new family members arrive unannounced?

The answer – not very well.

We hear Rose say “I’ve never had a big sister before” – but it seems like she’s got her work cut out if she wants to develop a close relationship with her long-lost sibling.

Seven announced the casting of Rose and Xander back in November. Whilst Rose’s full name had been kept under wraps by Seven at the time of their initial announcement, an update to Kirsty’s résumé later revealed it to us… Rose Delaney.

Jasmine first arrived in Summer Bay at the end of 2017, and over the years we have learnt that her mother died in a car accident when she was six years old. Unable to cope with being a single parent, her father left a year later, leaving Jasmine to grow up in the care of foster parents.

This latest development suggests that Jasmine’s father went on to have more children, but that Jasmine had no idea.

Whilst she had a happy life with her foster parents, by the time her wedding to Robbo (Jake Ryan) came around in 2019, Jasmine was upset that she had no family or friends from her old life that she was able to invite.

That’s all about to change.

Jasmine turns to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for advice on the latest development in her life, and it seems her main concern is the fact that Rose and Xander turned up without giving her any advanced notice.

“If you found out you had a sister, would you randomly rock up to her place without warning?” she asks.

While the promo only mentions her having a sister, and the identity of Xander is left slightly up in the air, we’re given a big hint that he’s also a relation of Jasmine’s as he tells her, “you were named in dad’s will.”

It looks like Jasmine now has both a sister and a brother.

When the character of Xander was first announced, Seven teased that he is the relative of a Summer Bay favourite. A press release also described him as “a mysterious individual who arrives in the Bay searching for answers”.

It seems clear that Jasmine has no intention of bonding with her new family members. However, this doesn’t deter them, as they need to discuss the important matter of their dad’s will.

“We need to speak to you about your inheritance at the very least,” Rose tells Jasmine, but she gets a less than pleasant response as Jasmine shuts her down.

“Stop!”

In another scene back at the beach house, which is now home to Irene, Jasmine and Cash, Jasmine coldly tells Rose, “I don’t want anything to do with it, or you.”

“Would you let them into your world?” questions the new promo, over a shot of the two newcomers walking along the beach.

“So I’m starting to think you were right. Maybe we should just go home,” Xander says to Rose.

However, with both characters joining the regular cast, we already know that they stick around and make Summer Bay their new home.

Their arrival in town may be a shock for Jasmine, but could an even bigger scandal be about to begin?

Rose makes the most of her time in Summer Bay by heading for a swim at the rock pool at the southern end of the beach. There she comes face to face with Cash, who has recently declared his love for Jasmine.

Yet is Jasmine about to have a love rival?

“Pool’s obviously worked its magic on you though,” Cash says to the newcomer, which suggests that they’ve already met by this point.

But does Rose yet know that Cash is Jasmine’s boyfriend?

After a shot of Cash taking his top off, Rose appears to check out his body, before breathlessly stating, “I could definitely get used to it.”

We then see another couple of shots of Cash and Rose, with Rose once again looking like she’s checking him out.

“One of us might as well enjoy this place while we’re here,” says Xander.

Is this a hint that Rose is about to fall for Summer Bay’s latest Senior Constable, or just the Home and Away promo team up to their usual tricks?

Either way, it seems like Rose is set to spend a lot of time with Senior Constable Newman, as we learn that she’s a police officer.

The promo shows Rose run through the park before tackling a random criminal and pinning him up against his car.

Cash is shocked to see a civilian apprehend a crim in such dramatic fashion.

At Northern Districts Police Station begins to tell her that she isn’t “a highly trained police…”, before Rose interrupts him by placing her police badge down on the counter.

“Police officer?” she finishes.

“You’re a cop?” Cash asks, impressed, as Rose lets out a big grin.

Then, a shot of Cash and Jasmine kissing, before we cut to Rose looking on longingly.

“I had no idea what to expect before coming here,” Rose says, in the final words of the promo. “But it certainly wasn’t this.”

Rose and Xander’s debut is expected to be next Thursday 31st March, and UK viewers will see them arrive a little over a month later, on Thursday 5th May.

On joining the cast as Rose, Kirsty said, “I am so humbled to be welcomed as a series regular on Home and Away.

“I remember watching this icon-of-a-show in high school and dreaming of a sunny utopia – it feels surreal to have this become my reality.

“I hope UK viewers love Rose as much as I do, and get to know her deeply in 2022, as she uncovers secrets and embraces the bay.”

When the character of Xander was announced, Luke said: “I’m so excited to be joining an iconic show like Home and Away, it is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for the UK fans to meet my character Xander. He’s come to the Bay searching for answers and has a close tie to one of the Summer Bay favourites. All will be revealed in 2022.”

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Thursday 24th March (Episode 7755)

Cash bears bad news for Jasmine. Roo takes her last chance with Martha. Dean’s rescue plan for Mackenzie turns sour.

Monday 28th March (Episode 7756)

Mackenzie makes a harsh business decision. Bella can’t escape Chloe. Will Jasmine get answers about her past?

Tuesday 29th March (Episode 7757)

Nikau accuses Chloe of revenge. Is Mia going head first into danger? Felicity has a dangerous fix for Mackenzie’s debt.

Wednesday 30th March (Episode 7758)

Theo fears for Leah’s return. Mia is scared to sleep. Nikau suspects a thief in the house. Marilyn is acting strange.

Thursday 31st March (Episode 7759)

A stranger comes looking for Jasmine. Theo tries to run from his past. Leah returns with bad news. Marilyn unravels in public.