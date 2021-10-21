Chris Hemsworth’s cousin Luke Van Os joins Home and Away

Home and Away has today announced the casting of Luke Van Os as ‘Xander’, a new character who arrives in Summer Bay searching for answers.

Van Os is set to join the show as Xander, “a mysterious individual who arrives in the Bay searching for answers”. It has also been teased that he’s a relative of a Summer Bay favourite – but who?

While we don’t yet know his on-screen familial connection, 24-year-old Luke also has a connection to one of the show’s acting alumni. He’s the cousin of Chris Hemsworth, who starred in Home and Away as Kim Hyde from 2004 to 2007 before heading to Hollywood.

In an interview with Australia’s The Daily Telegraph, Luke revealed that he turned to his cousin for advice before his audition for the Australian soap.

“When I was asked for a callback for the chemistry test, I actually zoomed with Chris the night before and we ran [the scene] and kind of just got into a good headspace,” Luke explained.

Chris wasn’t the only Hemsworth brother to cut his teeth on the Australian soaps. Liam also starred as Josh Taylor in Neighbours from 2004-2005, while Luke Hemsworth made brief appearances as Nathan Tyson between 2000 and 2002.

Now, it’s Van Os’s turn. He’s has been acting and auditioning for the last 8 years, but The Daily Telegraph describes his Home and Away role as his breakthrough.

“Acting has been my passion for such a long time and for me to be able to make a living, pay my bills and do this every day is a dream,” Luke told the publication.

“Endless people have come and done [Home and Away] and gone on to have extremely long careers and I am just hoping that is what I can do, acting and making a living for as long as I can.”

On joining the cast, Luke said: “I’m so excited to be joining an iconic show like Home and Away, it is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for the UK fans to meet my character Xander. He’s come to the Bay searching for answers and has a close tie to one of the Summer Bay favourites. All will be revealed in 2022.”

Luke filmed his first scenes this week, and will make his first appearance in early 2022.

Home and Away airs Monday to Friday at 1:15pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Catch the first look at 6:30pm on 5STAR.

Seven’s annual ‘Upfronts’ event has given a first look at what’s in store on Home and Away in the months to come, with a proposal, a kiss, a kidnapping and a favourite buried alive!

Click here for all the details…