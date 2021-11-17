Home and Away welcomes new character Rose, played by Kirsty Marillier

Home and Away has announced the arrival of new character Rose, who will become a permanent resident of Summer Bay in 2022.

Rose will be played by 31-year-old Kirsty Marillier, a South African actor and award winning playwright based in Sydney and Melbourne. Her previous acting credits include the Melbourne production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Kirsty took to Instagram shortly after the casting was announced, saying:

Ah! Can finally come clean about this hot piece of news I’ve been harbouring for the last 2 months … ecstatic to announce I’ve been welcomed as a series reg on @channel7s Home & Away. Woah. Getting to be a part of this aus icon-of-a-show is a bit wild. It’s been a gorg 6 weeks of shooting as I embrace the bay as new resident brown girl, Rose. Big thank you to @dailytelegraph for this pg 3 spread & mum for keeping this top secret.

Talking to The Daily Telegraph about her new role, Kirsty said, “It is pretty life changing, I am not going to lie. It is really like that big break you crave and wish for as a student and young actor.”

She already has big ambitions beyond Summer Bay, and already has plans to follow in the footsteps of numerous Home and Away cast and make a move to Hollywood.

“Getting to shoot this amount of content, the amount I’ve already done already, is an experience that will make me prepared for Hollywood, prepared for America, and just a really strong working actor, which is what I’ve always wanted to be,” she told the publication.

If she does make a move to Hollywood after her time on Home and Away, Kirsty will join the likes of Chris Hemsworth, the late Heath Ledger, Isla Fisher, Melissa George and Ryan Kwanten who have all gone on to forge successful careers off the back of the show.

On joining the cast, Kirsty said, “I am so humbled to be welcomed as a series regular on Home and Away.

“I remember watching this icon-of-a-show in high school and dreaming of a sunny utopia – it feels surreal to have this become my reality.

“I hope UK viewers love Rose as much as I do, and get to know her deeply in 2022, as she uncovers secrets and embraces the bay.”

The news comes just weeks after it was announced that Luke Van Os, cousin of Home and Away alumnus and Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth, would be joining the soap as Xander.

He has been described as “a mysterious individual who arrives in the Bay searching for answers,” and is related to a Summer Bay favourite.

Paparazzi photos taken over the past few weeks at Sydney’s Palm Beach – the real life filming location for Summer Bay – have shown Kirsty filming alongside Sam Frost (Jasmine), Nicholas Cartwright (Cash) and Luke Van Os (Xander).

With Jasmine, Cash and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) having all been through the foster care system in their childhood, fans have been speculating that Xander could be a long lost relation of either Jasmine or the Newman siblings.

Whether new character Rose will also be linked in some way remains to be seen.

Kirsty will be making her Home and Away debut as Rose in 2022.

Home and Away is almost over for another year. Australian viewers will see the final episode air on Thursday 25th November, with Ryder and Theo in serious trouble when their most dangerous stunt yet goes badly wrong. Read more…

For UK viewers, the final episode of the year will air on Monday 22nd November at 12:30pm on Channel 5, or you can catch a first look on Friday 19th November at 6:30pm on 5STAR. Note, there will be no evening episode next Monday. Read more on the schedule changes…