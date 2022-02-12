Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Theo’s reckless behaviour could cost Nikau his job as a lifeguard, as he goes it alone with his online challenges.

As we return to Summer Bay next week, Theo is mooching around feeling sorry for himself after losing his partner-in-crime Ryder.

The two have gained a following with their online video challenges, but it all came to an end when Theo humiliated Ryder by revealing that he had kissed Chloe.

Although Justin (James Stewart) thinks Theo should accept Ryder’s decision to call it a day, Theo instead decides he’s going to carry on producing the videos by himself.

His first solo effort sees him hark back to one of his very first ideas; one that was quickly poo-pooed by Ryder, and for good reason. When he sees newly qualified lifeguard Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) checking over the surf club’s buggy during his first ever shift, he puts his plan into action.

Duping Nik into believing there’s someone in trouble in the water is all it takes create a momentary distraction, and Theo hijacks the buggy!

When the buggy runs out of petrol, Theo returns home to find a furious John Palmer (Shane Withington) waiting for him – the Polaris buggy is his pride and joy and he’s distraught that it’s been taken for a joy-ride.

Coming across the pair recovering the buggy, Ryder can’t resist filming as John berates Theo, with the upload proving popular with fans who are happy to see the duo back together.

Theo’s solo video on the other hand doesn’t get nearly as many views, which leads Ryder to the realisation that he and Theo need each other to succeed.

A chat with Roo (Georgie Parker) gives Ryder food for thought the next day.

With his step-grandmother Martha (Belinda Giblin) facing hefty medical costs if she’s to return home, Ryder knows that his family would benefit greatly if he could repay the debt he owes them.

But, with Chloe’s recent demand that she take over the food delivery business after their recent breakup, it means he has one less source of income to help pay it back.

With this in mind, Ryder accepts that he needs to swallow his pride. With the videos a potential solution to his money woes, he arranges to meet Theo in the diner with a proposal…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 14th February (Episode 7701)

Not telling Chloe the truth continues to create problems. Ryder confronts Chloe about her kiss with Theo. A prickly Marilyn puts Justin in his place.

Tuesday 15th February (Episode 7702)

Mia’s nightmare gets worse. Is there more to Felicity’s reluctance? Alf sees Marilyn’s change first-hand.

Wednesday 16th February (Episode 7703)

Felicity gives Cash an ultimatum about attending their father’s memorial. Alf’s sacrifice sees Marilyn finally agree to get help. Dean’s headspace continues to deteriorate.

Thursday 17th February (Episode 7704)

Alf and Roo do their best to support Martha. Nikau’s first day as a lifesaver turns into a disaster. Will Justin’s warnings get through to Theo? Mackenzie is stuck in the middle of Dean and Logan.

Friday 18th February (Episode 7705)

Ryder chooses between his pride and his family. Theo answers for his mistakes. Roo and Alf spar over Martha. Can Nikau save his job?

Felicity struggles as the anniversary of her father’s death approaches, whilst Alf finally convinces Marilyn to seek help.

