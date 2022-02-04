Home and Away Spoilers – Chloe meets her biological father

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Chloe’s world is turned upside down by a stranger, whilst tensions rise further between Ryder and Theo as they take on their biggest challenge yet…

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) was shocked when Chloe’s (Sam Barrett) father, Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny), turned up in Summer Bay last week hoping to meet his child.

Mia explained to Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) that she had not seen Matthew in 20 years and for good reason, stating that her pregnancy had been the result of Matthew sexually assaulting her at a party when they were drunk. She was given cash by Matthew’s parents to get an abortion, but Mia instead skipped town without going through with it.

Ari came into Chloe’s life when she was very young, and has been the only father figure she’s ever known—but he was jailed when Chloe was 9 years old, and Mia moved them away from the area in search of a fresh start.

It was only by chance that Chloe ran into Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) whilst they were both travelling in New Zealand early last year, and the family unit came to be reunited.

Last week, Matthew seemed shocked at Mia’s accusation as she warned him to stay away from Chloe, stating that her side of the story wouldn’t look too good for his career as a barrister.

Next week, Chloe remains blissfully unaware of the predicament her mother has been going through, being fully occupied by her job at the diner and working after hours in the kitchen on orders for her and Ryder’s catering business—a partnership she’s really starting to regret.

Despite Mia’s threats, Matthew decides that he still has a right to meet his daughter, and so heads to the diner.

As it’s approaching closing time, Matthew finds himself alone with Chloe, and he uses the opportunity to enquire after her business, which reminds her of his offer to help her carry some boxes the previous week.

As the two get chatting, she laments that she’s having issues with her business partner, something which Matthew claims to know only too well from his own line of work.

Chloe asks what has brought Matthew to town, and he explains that he’s here to surprise his daughter—to which Chloe replies that she’s sure that his daughter will appreciate the gesture.

As Chloe begins to close up, Ryder calls to say that he can’t make it for tonight’s orders, which Matthew can’t help but overhear. He asks whether it’s safe for her to be there alone so late at night, and offers to stay back so they can talk a bit more.

Understandably Chloe begins to feel uncomfortable at this point, and, as she asks him to leave, Matthew panics and calls her by her name—something she hasn’t yet told him.

Realising that he has to act fast, Matthew has no choice but to reveal his identity to her.

Chloe doesn’t know what to believe as the stranger before her claims to be her father. She points out that she knows her father wants nothing to do with her, but Matthew assures her that isn’t the case—explaining that, in reality, Mia moved away and he hadn’t been able to find her, until the previous week when he saw her photo in the paper.

Chloe orders him to leave but Matthew leaves his card. Chloe quickly calls Mia who arrives with Ari, and her mother’s reaction only confirms to her that Matthew is indeed her father.

Mia explains that she was only trying to protect Chloe by not telling her that her father was looking for her, and that she has good reason for not wanting Matthew to be a part of their lives. But Mia stops short of telling Chloe what those reasons actually are, as Chloe surprises her by telling her that Matthew actually seems a nice guy.

Soon after, Ari finds Matthew by the pier and warns him to stay away from his family, but it’s to no avail as Chloe later arranges to meet him and hear him out.

Matthew tells Chloe of his and Mia’s history as he sees it, that Chloe was the result of a one night stand, and Chloe finds herself warming to him as they continue to talk and realise they have a number of things in common.

As they part ways, Chloe says she’s open to meeting again, as a concerned Mia watches from afar.

When Chloe returns home, a furious Mia forbids her from seeing Matthew, but Chloe isn’t having any of it.

Mia has lied to her all these years, just as she did about Ari’s imprisonment. Chloe feels that Mia is very much the one at fault here, telling her to “get over” whatever problem she has with Matthew.

Will Mia be able to tell Chloe the truth?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Chloe continues to be a bone of contention between Ryder and Theo as they continue in their social media endeavour, but is Theo about to take things too far?

After the success of their previous videos, the two start to come up with ideas for their biggest challenge yet, and Theo has just the thing—a firewalk!

The idea of walking across red hot coals isn’t high on Ryder’s priority list, but Theo eventually convinces him to have the firewalk set up on grass at the caravan park.

That evening, with a whole crowd of spectators cheering them on, Theo and Ryder start walking across the coals—only for Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to come along and demand to know what they’re doing.

The momentary distraction is enough to cause Theo and Ryder to stop in their tracks, and a second later the pair leap off the hot coals in pain…

As Theo and Ryder tend to their burnt feet back at Theo’s place, it’s down to their number one fanboy Justin (James Stewart) to review the video and declare a winner—Ryder!

Theo’s a sore loser as Ryder starts to taunt him, but he knows just the way to put Ryder in his place, as he then gloatingly announces that he kissed Chloe.

Ryder is stunned as Theo explains it was just after the chilli challenge, as Ryder was busy throwing up.

Ryder storms out, and the next day announces to Theo that their partnership is over!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th February (Episode 7696)

Marilyn’s vulnerability increases. Dean’s worst fears are realised. Logan tries to get through to Marilyn.

Tuesday 8th February (Episode 7697)

Nikau achieves his goal. Dean accuses Jasmine of being Logan’s mouthpiece. Bella’s confidence hits a hurdle.

Wednesday 9th February (Episode 7698)

Dean looks towards a new future. Ryder and Theo set the ultimate challenge. Bella finds an opportunity to build her new business.

Thursday 10th February (Episode 7699)

A stranger changes Chloe’s world. Tane and Felicity develop a deeper connection. Mia has little answers for her daughter.

Friday 11th February (Episode 7700)

Marilyn continues to rock boats in the bay. Ari confronts Matthew. Mackenzie warns Tane.