Home and Away Spoilers – Mia’s past comes back to haunt her

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mia has an unwelcome visitor as the past comes back to haunt her, and will Dean’s eagerness to get back in the water put his recovery in jeopardy?

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) was shocked to the core when she answered a call from an unknown number last week, only to find that it was Chloe’s father, Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny).

Mia quickly cut Matthew’s call short, reminding him that she’d told him she wants no contact and to never call her again. But when Matthew persisted in ringing, Mia was forced to reveal to partner Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) the identity of the caller.

Mia explained that she hadn’t seen Matthew in over 20 years, her pregnancy with Chloe being the result of an incident at a party. Mia admits she doesn’t really remember what happened as she was so drunk, other than Matthew had taken her into a bedroom so she could lie down before climbing into bed with her.

Although Matthew’s parents learned of Mia’s pregnancy, his mother give Mia money and demanded she get a termination. Mia said she would, but later decided she couldn’t go through with it and skipped town, leaving Matthew and his parents in the dark.

Matthew only recently learned of Mia’s location after reading about the chemical attack at her gym, and in doing so also discovered that Mia had a child.

This week, despite Mia’s instructions to leave her alone, Matthew shows up in Summer Bay and heads straight to the gym in search of her.

Although he doesn’t find Mia there, and declines Tane’s offer of passing his name on, Mia then spots Matthew exiting the surf club. Making her excuses to Ari, she heads outside and calls after him.

“Mia is in utter shock that the past has resurfaced in Summer Bay” Anna told Australian magazine TV Week. “This is a man she thought she had left behind for good, and for good reason. She finds the idea of him being in their life terrifying. She could not be more against the idea.”

Mia makes her position very clear, but Matthew tells her that he deserves a conversation after 20 years, particularly since he now knows that she went through with the pregnancy.

Mia later agrees to meet Matthew in Salt, and, despite her initial reservations, she agrees to hear him out. He explains that he’s a barrister and his job has meant he hadn’t had the time for a serious relationship… or any children.

When Mia then lets Chloe’s name slip, which confirms to Matthew that he has a daughter, Mia freaks out. She tells him that they don’t need him in their lives, and, thankfully, Matthew reluctantly agrees to leave town the following day.

But a chance encounter outside the diner the next morning changes his mind…

As Chloe heads to her car with the morning food deliveries, Irene (Lynne McGranger) shouts out her name—she forgot her phone.

Matthew turns and looks at Chloe, coming face to face with his daughter for the first time.

He offers to help her with the boxes; she declines as she’s already close to her car, but thanks him all the same. Having had his first ever encounter with his daughter, Matthew’s mind is made up—he isn’t about to leave town without getting to know her.

A strange feeling comes over Chloe as she watches the stranger walk away.

Heading into the diner, Matthew enquires about Chloe’s business, and an enthusiastic Irene hands him one of Chloe’s business cards. All of a sudden Matthew finds he has the upper hand, everything he needs to contact his daughter.

Mia isn’t impressed when Matthew waltzes into the gym, telling her he’s not leaving town after all and wants to meet his daughter—he already knows what she looks like and he has her phone number.

He delivers Mia an ultimatum—either she tell Chloe about him, or he does so himself.

Matthew can’t understand why Mia has such a problem with him, or why she’s never mentioned him to Chloe—he hasn’t done anything wrong and was never given the opportunity to get to know his daughter.

But Mia then turns the tables by telling him that she doesn’t want Chloe to know that she was the product of a sexual assault.

Matthew seems dumbfounded by the accusation, but Mia elaborates—she tells him that she never gave her consent for sex that night, pointing out that such an incident coming to light wouldn’t look good for his career as a barrister.

As a shocked Matthew walks away, sheer panic begins to consume Mia as the reality of the situation hits her.

Will Matthew leave town without a fight?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, following the conquering of two challenges during his rehab—namely the resuming of sexual relations with girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), and a newfound fear of driving—Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is keen to get back to his one true love, surfing.

The topic becomes a point of conversation between Ziggy and her boss Justin (James Stewart), who knows all too well how tempting the call of the surf can be following his own medical issues. Ziggy thinks they may be getting ahead of themselves by broaching the subject, and Justin agrees that Dean shouldn’t push it.

Heading to the surf club the next day, Justin invites Dean upstairs for a bite to eat, and warns him about pushing himself to get back into the water. Dean wonders how he can even know when the right time will be, before Justin has a brainwave… when Dean is teaching his surfing lessons, he always conducts the first session on the sand.

Heading home, Dean sets up his surf board on a large footstool in the living room.

Things seem to be going well as Dean simulates paddling, but as he jumps to stand up on the board, he screams out in pain and ends up in a crumpled heap on the floor.

Has Dean done himself some serious damage?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 31st January (Episode 7691)

Tane and Felicity find solace in each other. Jasmine’s cautious with her future. Nikau tries again.

Tuesday 1st February (Episode 7692)

Jasmine learns the truth about Felicity. Cash warns Tane to back off. Mia avoids facing the truth.

Wednesday 2nd February (Episode 7693)

Mia warns Matthew the truth will come out. Irene calls on Logan’s help. Marilyn starts a new business venture.

Thursday 3rd February (Episode 7694)

Marilyn files an unexpected complaint. Mackenzie doesn’t know how to fire Bella. Justin and Leah get a rude shock.

Friday 4th February (Episode 7695)

Dean’s keen to get out into the surf. Nikau’s finding his passion. Leah gets called away suddenly.