Home and Away Spoilers – Dean turns against Logan and Bella

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Logan’s week goes from bad to worse as Dean turns against him, whilst Bella tries to forge a new career out of her passion.

When we left Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) last week, he was flat on his back in the farmhouse. In his desperation to get out surfing again following his car accident, Dean had set up his board in the living room as part of a dry run, only to end up falling onto the floor in agony as he tried to jump up from a paddling position.

As we pick up the action this week, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) returns home to the farmhouse to find Dean sitting on the sofa in pain.

After he explains what happened, Ziggy wonders whether it’s simply a case of physics. Jumping onto his board on top of a hard surface is going to bring more pressure to his recovering body than the cushioning effect of water would, and she suggests that they head out to the beach to try it for real.

But as Dean anxiously approaches the water’s edge, he firmly says that he can’t do it, perhaps mindful of the time he had to save Justin (James Stewart) from drowning when he tried to push himself to surf after his own operation.

The two have another talk with Dr Logan (Harley Bonner), where Dean explains that he thought he’d be further along by now, and Logan suggests he come in for some further scans before they discuss further exercises with his physio.

The scans come back all clear, so Dean doesn’t understand why he’s not made better progress. Worried, Dean asks Logan whether he will ever surf again, and Logan confirms that he cannot give a 100% guarantee.

Despite it only being a possibility, Dean takes the news hard.

When he later overhears Marilyn (Emily Symons)—who has been re-admitted to hospital after losing the feeling in her legs again—refuse to be treated by Logan, Dean thinks back to the day he was first admitted after his car accident, when Logan and Tori (Penny McNamee) butted heads over his treatment.

Despite having his life saved by Logan that day, Dean suddenly decides that Logan is the whole reason that his surfing career looks to be shattered—if they’d gone with Tori’s treatment plan, things were sure to have been different!

With Logan already facing an official complaint from Marilyn so soon after he took over the Emergency Department, is Logan’s new position going to be over before it’s even started?

Bella (Courtney Miller) also faces the full force of Dean’s anger this week, thanks to some extremely bad timing!

Both Bella and boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) have felt that they’ve lost direction in recent weeks, and sought new jobs to turn their lives around. Nik decided to take up John’s (Shane Withington) request that he join his lifesaving course, while Bella managed to convince housemate Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to let her work at Salt.

It only took two disastrous shifts before Mac was forced to fire Bella, albeit with Dean and Ziggy doing the honours on her behalf, which Bella took very badly.

After further pep talks with Dean and Ziggy, Bella was eventually convinced to finally pick up her camera again, something she’d previously felt unable to do after Nik’s modelling career ended in heartbreak for her.

As Bella’s passion for photography finally comes flooding back to her, she finds herself wondering exactly how she’s going to make money out of it.

Irene (Lynne McGranger) is the one who suggests she simply scout around local businesses, who are bound to have need for a freelance photographer.

Her first port of call is John at the surf club, who is in the process of tallying up the final scores for the bronze medallion assessments, which Nik passes with flying colours. Although Bella gives a hard sell, John doesn’t give her a firm yes or no.

So Bella instead calls on Dean, in the hope that she can convince him into needing a photographer for the board shop.

Unfortunately, with Dean in a funk after deciding he’ll never be able to surf again—and having thrown his surfing championship trophy and Jai’s drawings into the trash—he’s in no mood to be reminded of his career which relies on surfing.

As Bella tries to get Dean to think positively, he suddenly explodes at her, telling her that she has no idea of what he’s going through!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th February (Episode 7696)

Marilyn’s vulnerability increases. Dean’s worst fears are realised. Logan tries to get through to Marilyn.

Tuesday 8th February (Episode 7697)

Nikau achieves his goal. Dean accuses Jasmine of being Logan’s mouthpiece. Bella’s confidence hits a hurdle.

Wednesday 9th Feburary (Episode 7698)

Dean looks towards a new future. Ryder and Theo set the ultimate challenge. Bella finds an opportunity to build her new business.

Thursday 10th February (Episode 7699)

A stranger changes Chloe’s world. Tane and Felicity develop a deeper connection. Mia has little answers for her daughter.

Friday 11th Feburary (Episode 7700)

Marilyn continues to rock boats in the bay. Ari confronts Matthew. Mackenzie warns Tane.