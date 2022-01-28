Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn reports Logan for malpractice

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn continues to alienate those around her as she makes a complaint against Logan, whilst Bella’s new career plan is put to a sudden stop.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has felt like a new woman since waking from her coma, quite literally, with a personality transplant that has confused both her friends and the medical professionals.

Rushed to hospital after Mackenzie (Emily Weir) found her collapsed on the grass, having been outside all night unable to move, Marilyn then faced having to be put into an induced coma by Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) when the paralysis began spreading to her lungs.

Logan put Marilyn’s condition down to a delayed reaction to the organophosphate poisoning she suffered during the chemical attack at the surf club, but was stumped as to why it was causing these specific symptoms.

Although Marilyn had a short spell in hospital for observation immediately after the attack, Logan had given her the all clear when tests came back normal.

Logan brought Marilyn out of sedation the following week, where it was found she could now breathe on her own, but the paralysis in her legs remained. That is until she made a miraculous recovery and walked out of hospital the following day, without a word to anyone!

Whilst Marilyn’s body seems to be back to normal, her mind is a different matter, first evidenced when she suddenly turned against ex-husband John Palmer (Shane Withington) and demand he leave her hospital room, despite the two previously being on good terms.

Invited to stay at Irene’s (Lynne McGranger), Marilyn caused chaos with her abrasiveness to Irene and Jasmine (Sam Frost).

Struggling to sleep, Marilyn first kept the house awake by meditating with a singing bowl, before bringing a bottle of brandy into the house—knowing full well that there’s a no alcohol rule due to Irene being a recovering alcoholic. Marilyn’s response was that it was Irene’s problem, not hers, if she feels unable to control herself!

With Marilyn’s first shift back at the diner also not going according to plan, after Irene called her out for flirting with Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun), Marilyn got fed up with Irene’s mollycoddling and announced that she was going home to Summer Bay House.

This week, Irene drops in on Marilyn to find her dancing away with a bottle of wine. She asks if she can talk about the diner roster, but it’s of no concern to Marilyn, who announces that she doesn’t work there anymore. This is news to Irene, as a defiant Marilyn says she’s going to direct her skills elsewhere.

Asked by Irene to head home from work early to keep an eye on Marilyn, Ryder (Lukas Radovich) returns to find her rather drunk. Agreeing to settle down for the evening on the sofa, Marilyn shows a sudden vulnerability when she asks Ryder if he can stop with her whilst she drifts off.

Ryder ends up spending the whole night awkwardly sitting on the floor holding Marilyn’s hand.

The next day, Marilyn announces that she needs Ryder’s help with setting up her business—tarot card readings outside the diner, much to Ryder and Irene’s bemusement.

Hearing of the latest developments, Logan pays Marilyn for a session and uses it to test her memory and coordination.

But Logan can’t pull the sheep over Marilyn’s eyes, and she soon cottons on as to what he’s up to.

Marilyn is fuming at both Logan and Irene for their betrayal, and the two of them meet with Mackenzie to debrief, where Logan admits there’s nothing further he can do unless Marilyn voluntarily comes back to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Marilyn takes matters a step further by making an official complaint to the hospital about Logan’s treatment of her. She argues that he was negligent in letting her go home after her initial observation period, which is what led to her traumatic collapse and induced coma.

When Mackenzie calls at the house to try and talk Marilyn out of the complaint, Marilyn tells her that her judgement is clearly clouded by Logan’s performance in the bedroom, before asking her to leave!

Marilyn turns to Leah as one of the few people she hasn’t yet alienated—though barging into Leah and Justin’s bedroom after letting herself into the house comes as something of a surprise to the pair. As does the fact that Marilyn and Leah’s conversation ends up going all through the night, much to Justin’s frustration.

Leah feels she’s really starting to get somewhere with Marilyn, so the next morning she offers her place as somewhere to stay, knowing that she doesn’t want to be left alone if Ryder is out at work.

Soon afterwards, Justin gets a panicked phone call from Leah who announces that she’s leaving on the next plane to Cyprus—her son VJ is in hospital!

Justin is surprised to find Marilyn at home waiting for him, but even more so when she announces that she’s staying there whilst Leah’s away…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Bella (Courtney Miller) continues to cause havoc in her new role at Salt, and whilst Mackenzie knows that she has to get rid of her, she just doesn’t know how!

Mac’s furious when she catches Bella serving up wine for a customer—she doesn’t yet have her RSA competency card, and if caught they’d both face hefty fines.

That evening, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) are witness to Bella’s ability as a waitress, when Ziggy unexpectedly finds her meal spilled into her lap.

When Mac returns and finds out, she’s exasperated, and explains to the couple that she doesn’t know how to fire Bella.

Thinking he’s on a good run after being forced to fire Ziggy from taking his surf classes a couple of weeks ago, which went much better than expected, Dean offers to do the job for her. Mac gladly accepts!

Inviting Bella back to the farmhouse, Dean puts it plainly—that Mac wants to give her the boot—and tries to give it a positive spin by pointing out that Bella obviously hates the job anyway.

But far from being relieved, Bella then bursts into tears and collapses onto the couch in a full on meltdown.

“Why doesn’t anything ever work out for me?” she screams. “I don’t fit in anywhere!”

Dean and Ziggy can only look on in shock, what have they done?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 31st January (Episode 7691)

Tane and Felicity find solace in each other. Jasmine’s cautious with her future. Nikau tries again.

Tuesday 1st February (Episode 7692)

Jasmine learns the truth about Felicity. Cash warns Tane to back off. Mia avoids facing the truth.

Wednesday 2nd February (Episode 7693)

Mia warns Matthew the truth will come out. Irene calls on Logan’s help. Marilyn starts a new business venture.

Thursday 3rd February (Episode 7694)

Marilyn files an unexpected complaint. Mackenzie doesn’t know how to fire Bella. Justin and Leah get a rude shock.

Friday 4th February (Episode 7695)

Dean’s keen to get out into the surf. Nikau’s finding his passion. Leah gets called away suddenly.

Mia has an unwelcome visitor as the past comes back to haunt her, and will Dean’s eagerness to get back in the water put his recovery in jeopardy?

