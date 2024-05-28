Home and Away’s Cash in danger in shooting storyline cliffhanger

Home and Away’s ongoing shooter drama has left viewers with another cliffhanger, as Cash finds himself alone with the gunman.

Yesterday’s Australian airing of Home and Away saw Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) receive a phone call from his security company, informing him that Stevie’s (Catherine Van-Davies) stalker Sidney Wickham (Joshua McElroy) had been released.

Sidney was in remand awaiting trial, but for some reason – later explained as being down to a mistrial – he had been allowed to walk free.

He had been stalking Stevie for months, going as far as breaking into her apartment and taking photos of her sleeping, and was eventually arrested when he appeared at the red carpet event for Stevie’s new film, All Our Tomorrows, brandishing a knife.

With Sidney behind bars awaiting trial, Stevie thought she was safe, and has spent the past few weeks preparing to film her new romcom in Summer Bay.

Yesterday’s episode saw Stevie mid-way through filming more scenes on the beach, as Cash headed to Salt to grab some coffees. Yet within minutes of Cash receiving the call to tell him that Sidney was free, disaster struck.

As Cash rushed down to the beach to warn Stevie that her stalker could be on his way to find her, Sidney made his move. Viewers saw the stalker looking through a sniper rifle, before aiming the sight on Stevie and firing.

Stevie collapsed in Cash’s arms, as beachgoers and crew members fled, while the film’s director Nelson (Mahesh Jadu) phoned for an ambulance.

Stevie was rushed to hospital, where Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) were on hand to operate on her.

When a panicked Remi (Adam Rowland) arrived at Northern Districts, he begged Bree to reassure him that Stevie would be okay, and Bree eventually promised him that she would be.

However, Bree was later forced to break her promise to her ex-boyfriend when, despite repeated attempts to resuscitate, she was unable to save Stevie.

Cash returned home at the end of Tuesday’s episode, reeling from the revelation that Stevie died on his watch. Still wearing a blood-soaked t-shirt, he placed a ‘Patient Belongings’ bag down on the table, before being confronted by a familiar voice: “You took your time coming home.”

Looking up, Cash found himself face to face with Sidney, who was brandishing his sniper rifle.

“Ah, ah, ah, I wouldn’t if I was you,” Sidney warned as Cash considered lunging towards him.

The promo for tomorrow’s episode shows the drama continue to play out. Outside the Surf Club, a loudspeaker repeats the message, “We repeat, there is an armed perpetrator on the loose in the area.”

Rose (Kirsty Marillier) calls Sarge, confirming to him that there are officers patrolling the beach, and forensics have just arrived.

As Rose heads inside, Alf (Ray Meagher) asks her, “So the lunatic’s still out there?”

Yet nobody knows that Sidney is back on Saxon Avenue, holding Cash hostage.

Cash is sitting on the sofa, as Sidney sits on one of the dining chairs, relaxed, with his hands behind his head.

“What are you doing here, Sidney?” Cash asks, calmly.

“I have to finish this,” he responds.

Cash replies with, “Okay, Sidney…” and goes to stand up, prompting Sidney to dive out of his chair, grab his rifle and point it directly at Cash.

As Cash puts his hands up, we’re left wondering whether anyone will get to him in time.

Over at Northern Districts, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) tries to get hold of her boyfriend, but he’s not picking up the phone.

As Eden leaves a voicemail, Bree asks her if she’s worried about him.

“Yeah, I should probably go check on him.”

“Be safe,” Bree tells her. “We’ve got the all-clear but we still don’t know where the gunman is.”

“I will.”

As Eden leaves the hospital and heads in search of Cash, is she about to come face to face with Sidney and his gun too?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 8267)

Cash is in danger. Bree is torn between two men.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 8268)

Remi opens up to Bree. Dana’s nerves peak ahead of Tane’s trial.

Monday 3rd June (Episode 8269)

The Bay rallies for Tane’s day in court. A shock twist could derail Tane’s trial. Alf calls on Rose for help.

Tuesday 4th June (Episode 8270)

Tane receives his sentencing. Harper is left with mixed emotions. Summer Bay begins to heal.

Wednesday 5th June (Episode 8271)

Nelson makes Bree an offer. Harper confides in Dana. Mali’s brother hits the Bay.