On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Summer Bay is rocked by a shock death as a body washes up on the beach.

These episodes will air in the UK in about 5 1/2 weeks’ time.

Despite Lewis’s best efforts to the contrary, it has been quite a while since the grim reaper last came to Summer Bay. The siege at Northern Districts in the 2019 season finale saw Mason Morgan shot, and Robbo Shaw died of internal bleeding shortly after, in emotional episodes which aired at the at the beginning of the 2020 season.

Their deaths continue to have an impact on the town’s residents, with Jasmine only recently having the courage to begin dating again, and Tori currently fearing that Justin’s erratic behaviour is going to lead to her losing a second brother.

Summer Bay has managed a year and a half without a death, which is pretty good going for a town prone to natural disasters, explosions and gang activity. However, all that is set to change this week, as a body is discovered on the beach. Worse still, it’s someone we know!

Australian publication TV Week has revealed that the body will belong to one of Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Justin (James Stewart), Mackenzie (Emily Weir) or Susie (Bridie Carter).

And, in a dramatic week of episodes, all four of them have the potential to meet their maker.

Leah and Justin have been in a bad way for months. Leah has been distracted by her search for Susie to the detriment of her relationships, while Justin has been spiralling further and further out of control thanks to his ongoing back pain. He’s become addicted to pain medication, and in recent weeks we’ve seen him become more desperate to build up a secure supply of the dangerous meds.

He began by calling medical centre after medical centre, explaining to each one that his doctor was away overseas, or busy with other patients, and convincing them to write him out another prescription. He tried in vain to get Christian (Ditch Davey) to write him out a further script, but the neurosurgeon sensibly refused.

Getting more desperate, Justin then turned to the internet, ordering dodgy pills from an unknown website to get his fix.

His addiction has resulted in more and more erratic behaviour, and his mood swings recently saw him fire Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), and smash a cup in anger when he hit a dead end with one medical centre.

His risky online purchase led to his collapse last week, causing Leah and Alf to search the garage for any signs of how he’d overdosed. Leah was stunned to find countless bottles of pills hidden in a locked cupboard, realising for the first time just how much trouble he’s in.

While she’s been doing her best to support her boyfriend and make him realise he’s got a serious addiction, she’s just hitting a brick wall.

This week, Justin becomes more violent than ever. He’s jealous, out of control, refusing to believe that he’s an addict… but surely he wouldn’t cross the line and kill Leah?

Or could it be Justin who meets his match? He’s set to lash out and punch recent arrival Stephen (Bren Foster) this week… we know very little about Stephen, or what he’s capable of – could he retaliate and do something he’ll live to regret?

When it comes to Mackenzie, her behaviour is also getting more and more erratic.

She’s set to make a massive fool of herself when she gatecrashes Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) party at the Parata House, as you can see in the latest promo below, and she’s mortified the next day when she realises there’s video evidence of her actions.

At the party, she rips into Mia (Anna Samson) when she asks her to step inside, she makes yet another move on Emmett (JR Reyne), and berates Dean when he tries to take her home. She’s alienating more and more people as she struggles to cope with her grief, and this is her lowest point yet.

When Dean tries to check on her the next day, she’s nowhere to be found. She’s still deeply hurting after her miscarriage and breakup with Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), so has she done something stupid?

As more and more time passes, Dean still can’t get hold of her, and is forced to go to the police to report her missing. Will it be her whose body washes up on the beach?

While TV Week reports that there are four potential people lined up as the mysterious body, it seems that it’s quite easy to narrow down the potential victim’s identity. We regularly get glimpses of the cast filming the show at Sydney’s Palm Beach, and the cast also post the occasional behind the scenes photo on social media, sometimes making it possible to figure out when a character’s leaving… or in this case, when they aren’t.

Emily Symons, who plays Marilyn, recently took to Instagram to post a behind the scenes photo of a wedding, widely expected to be that of Tori and Christian, which was recently delayed.

As the wedding hasn’t yet taken place, and isn’t expected to air for many moths to come, we’re not expecting Leah or Justin to meet an untimely demise any time soon.

TV productions are known to sometimes post photos on social media specifically to throw us off the scent, but dressing three of the cast up in fancy formal wedding attire seems a lot of effort to go to. We think it’s fair to say we can rule out Leah and Justin as the mysterious body.

Just a few days later, the cast took to Instagram again, this time posting a series of behind the scenes snaps of a fancy ball being held at Salt.

Sam Frost, who plays Jasmine, posted photos of numerous cast members, including James Stewart (Justin), Shane Withington (John) and Lynne McGranger (Irene), but most importantly she posted a photo of a beaming Emily Weir, with the caption “Take a look at her, what a stunner.”

Emily Weir has also been spotted filming alongside newcomer Harley Bonner in recent months. Harley, who previously starred as Josh Willis on Neighbours, will shortly make his debut as Dr Logan Bennett, the town’s newest doctor.

Paparazzi photos have spotted Emily and Harley kissing and holding hands, suggesting the two are to be romantically linked… or at the very least another one of Mac’s brief encounters.

Again, as these scenes haven’t yet aired, it seems to rule out Mackenzie as this week’s shock death.

Which just leaves Susie McAllister.

Susie was last seen leaving Summer Bay behind, having scammed Leah, Justin and the Surf Club out of tens of thousands of dollars. While she recently got back in touch with John, and agreed to meet with him, she scarpered when she realised that he wasn’t alone – Leah and Stephen were waiting in the shadows.

But what would cause her body to wash up on the shore of Summer Bay? Is it somehow another part of her scam, or has something gone badly wrong with the next stage of her plan?

After Leah and John have devoted so much time to hunting down their scammer, how will they react if they discover she died before they had a chance to bring her to justice?

Discussing this week’s shock discovery, series producer Lucy Addario told TV Week, “our viewers are in for a wild ride.” We’re expecting the gruesome discovery to happen in Thursday’s episode, so we don’t have too long to wait to find out what’s happened!

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 7th June (Episode 7578)

Nikau’s party kicks off. Bella confronts Allegra. Mac makes a fool of herself.

Tuesday 8th June (Episode 7579)

Mac hits rock bottom. Justin’s addiction pushes his relationship to the edge. John hides his secret conversations.

Wednesday 9th June (Episode 7580)

Martha comes home. Dean searches for Mac everywhere. Can Justin continue his addiction recovery?

Thursday 10th June (Episodes 7581-7582)

Nikau and Bella see different values in a photo. Sienna gets some ammo. Where’s Mackenzie? What will Kieran’s lawyer say?

Nikau gives Sienna an ultimatum. Is Christian’s professional boundaries starting to fray? Alf and Roo get their priorities right.

Justin crosses a line that could bring his world undone. Rachel’s big day out ruffles a few feathers. Ziggy makes a shocking discovery.