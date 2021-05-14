Neighbours Spoilers – Levi’s interfering costs Bea her job

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Bea suffers the consequences of stealing from Sheila #2. Meanwhile, Jenna returns to Erinsborough with a plan to reunite with her son.

These episodes will air from Monday 19th April.

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) couldn’t be blamed for wanting to protect her loved ones. After all, deep down, she will always hold herself responsible for Finn’s (Rob Mills) reign of terror over her family.

So, when she came across a dossier of information compiled on her ex-boyfriend Ned (Ben Hall) in a newcomer’s car whilst doing a service, naturally she was worried. Apart from the fact that she has money, very little is known about Sheila #2 (Shareena Clanton), which rings alarm bells in Bea’s mind.

Unfortunately for the hot-headed mechanic, she didn’t think twice before nicking the dossier and exposing it to police officer Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) and Ned himself. Inside, a myriad of articles about Ned, including about how he was charged with Scarlett’s (Christie Whelan Browne) supposed murder and intimate images from his now defunct Fandangle account.

As the news spread through the complex, it was only a matter of time before Sheila #2 found out what Bea had done. Forced into a corner, Sheila revealed her hand. She needed to know everything there was to know about Ned before she offered him the manager position of the art space she is creating in place of The Hive.

Bea feels tiny, in disbelief over what she’s done. But Sheila #2’s wrath doesn’t end there.

She leaves a simple, yet scalding, review on the garage’s Facebook page. This triggers the last thing that Bea wanted: a visit from garage owner, Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major).

Preparing for Lucas’s arrival, she begs Sheila #2 to take the post down. Eventually, with a bit of sweet talking from Ned, Sheila agrees to do so.

Unfortunately in the meantime, Bea’s boyfriend Levi (Richie Morris) happens to stumble across Lucas in the garage, and the pair get talking.

It is not long after that Bea heads to the garage for her meeting with Lucas. She’s well prepared and begins to explain to him about the negative review, how it was a big misunderstanding and how she’s already sorted it and convinced the customer to take the post down… however, he quickly changes the topic, immediately bringing up her theft of the dossier.

She can’t believe what she’s hearing. She lies to try and cover, but it’s no use. She’s been found out, and the lying is the final cherry on the cake.

Conceding defeat, Bea asks how Lucas found out, and he reveals that Levi told him! But before Bea can properly process the fact that her boyfriend dumped her in it, Lucas steels himself to deliver more bad news.

“I’m sorry, mate, but you’re fired.”

Feeling betrayed, Bea can’t believe her eyes when Levi comes to meet her in the garage not long after. Busy packing up her things, she immediately pushes him away, blaming him completely for her dismissal.

Realising he has made a huge mistake, Levi tries to make it up to Bea. First, he asks Toadie (Ryan Moloney) to have a word to Lucas, and then he looks for other mechanic positions for her.

It doesn’t take long for it to become obvious that she doesn’t care about getting her job back, or about any other mechanic position for that matter. What matters is that Levi ratted her out to her boss, just like he did to Kyle (Chris Milligan) over the mushroom saga.

Now Levi’s hurt. He’s a police officer, he always wants to do the right thing and can’t believe she would throw that back in his face. After the pair cool down, they meet for a game of bocce and talk things over. It’s evident that they still have strong feelings for each other, but with them both seeing the world in such different ways, Bea can’t help but wonder about their relationship.

Are they really right for each other?

Meanwhile, the last few weeks at No. 32 have been quite eventful.

Not only did brothers Brent (Texas Watterston) and Emmett (Ezra Justin) get involved in a a robbery, but they inadvertently put the life of Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) and her unborn child in danger.

While Emmett initially took the blame, Brent wrote a letter confirming that he was, in fact, behind the robbery and fled town.

This week, their mother Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips) returns to Erinsborough. But this time, she is clean, sober and ready for a fresh start.

There is a sense of awkwardness in the air when she first arrives, especially when foster parents David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) learn the real reason behind her return. Shocked to learn that Paul (Stefan Dennis) asked her back to town, the couple aren’t quite sure what to expect.

So, when Jenna makes a bold suggestion at a family lunch, they are lost for words.

She has found a job in New Zealand, close to her sister. She wants her and Emmett to move over there and start a new life together. Further cementing her claim that she is a changed woman, she even offers to support Brent, despite the issues they have had in the past.

As they take it all in, David and Aaron are approached privately by Jenna, who assures them that she appreciates them looking after Emmett when she couldn’t. After David confirms their love for Emmett, Jenna fights back tears as she thanks David and Aaron for their ongoing support of her sons.

“You’ve done more for him and Brent than anyone else ever would,” she assures the couple, teary eyed. “But I reckon it’s time I step up as a mother, you know?”

David and Aaron are distraught. Despite the fact that they knew saying goodbye to Emmett so he could reunite with his mother was the end goal, it’s not easy.

They agree to support the idea and encourage the reconciliation, but there is no doubt that their hearts are breaking.

When Mackenzie begins to realise that Toadie is treating Melanie worse than usual, she begins to ask questions. However, the answers couldn’t be further from what she imagined!

Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 19th April (8602)

Inside Sheila #2’s file, Bea finds a comprehensive dossier on Ned, including Fandangle pics.

Noticing the tension between Toadie and Melanie, Mackenzie confronts Toadie about his harsh treatment of Melanie in the office.

Tuesday 20th April (8603)

Harlow agrees to a reconciliation with Paul if he hires his PI to find Brent, but Paul refuses.

Toadie and Melanie can barely keep their hands off each other, with their secret romance almost uncovered by Terese.

Wednesday 21st April (8604)

Nicolette gives David and Aaron an ultimatum – Emmett or their baby.

After a rendezvous during work hours, Toadie returns to the office looking satisfied and his dishevelled appearance piques Mackenzie’s suspicions.

An uneasy Chloe is torn between her brother and her girlfriend.

Thursday 22nd April (8605)

Emmett is thrilled to see that Jenna has been working hard to get her life back on track, but Aaron and David remain unsure that she can be trusted.

Bea braces herself to reveal to Lucas about the breach of privacy with Sheila #2, but Lucas already knows the truth.

Frustrated that Aaron and David were so quick to blame her for Jenna’s arrival, Nicolette feels Jenna’s proposal could be the solution to all their problems.

Friday 23rd April (8606)

Ned gets the two Sheilas together, resulting in Sheila #2 opening up about the loss of her grandmother and the impact it has had on her life.

Bea is enraged at Levi for telling the truth to Lucas, which ultimately leads to her getting fired.

Terese learns that Ned was the one who leaked The Hive’s financials, intent on telling Paul.