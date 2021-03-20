Home and Away Spoilers – Can Dean and Bella forgive Willow?

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, emotions are high in the wake of Willow’s reappearance, but she’s not the only one returning to Summer Bay! Meanwhile, Ari finds himself torn between two loves…

It’s been six weeks since we last saw Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) in Summer Bay, after she left under the cover of darkness following her testifying against good friend Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) during his murder trial.

Realising that Colby was becoming increasingly unstable in his attempt to stay one step ahead of Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz)—which in turn was threatening to bring all of his family and friends down too—Willow reluctantly agreed to wear a hidden recording device, which captured Colby admitting to the murder of his stepfather Ross Nixon (Justin Rosniak).

With Colby having no choice but to plead guilty after the recording was played in court, and after Willow herself took the stand, Colby was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. On their return home, Willow was outcast by her oldest friend Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Colby’s sister Bella (Courtney Miller).

Having lost her only ‘family’ in Summer Bay, Willow made a quiet exit that evening, with only Irene (Lynne McGranger), Jasmine (Sam Frost) and John (Shane Withington) to wave her off.

As last week’s episodes came to a close, Dean was stunned to come down the stairs from his apartment to find Willow waiting for him, greeting him with a “Hello stranger“.

When we rejoin the action this week, Dean storms away unwilling to listen to anything Willow has to say. Thankfully, Willow soon sees a friendly face when Irene spots her and runs over to embrace her. Bringing her into the diner to see Marilyn (Emily Symons), Irene hears that Willow had seen the latest about Colby’s second murder charge on the news, and wanted to see how people were going.

Willow’s next test isn’t too far away though, when Bella then enters. Marilyn and Irene watch nervously as Willow tries to approach her, but needless to say it doesn’t go well. On seeing her former friend, Bella retreats and barks at Willow to stay away from her.

Deciding to tackle the issue head on, Willow follows Bella upstairs to the apartment and lets herself in. Bella orders her to get out as she explains everything that Colby has gone through since going to prison—his almost being beaten to death, and the subsequent murder to protect himself which means he’ll likely spend the rest of his life inside.

Willow desperately tries to apologise as Bella tries to throw her out, only for Dean to arrive home and break them up. Both Bella and Willow are surprised as Dean then says they should give Willow a chance to explain herself!

Willow tries to explain the reasoning behind her decision, she was trying to protect all of then, but Bella still sees her as a traitor. Dean however begins to see things from Willow’s point of view, and promises to try and talk Bella round after she storms out.

Dean and Willow later meet again in Salt, and Dean admits that he can see why she did what she did. Willow begins to tear up as she realises there is a way forward from all of this, and the two admit that they’ve missed each other.

After the two catch up some more, Willow is disappointed to learn that Dean and Ziggy are barely talking to each other, and when Dean heads inside to get more drinks, Willow makes a phone call to someone who she thinks may be able to pull Dean out of his slump…

All is revealed when, shortly afterwards, Dean heads downstairs and is shocked to bump into Amber (Maddy Jevic), who he hasn’t seen since she skipped town with their son Jai (River Jarvis) over two months ago.

With Amber apparently now ready to put recent events behind them, is there a chance that Dean is finally going to be an ongoing part of his son’s life?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, after a romantic trip away to rekindle their relationship, things are set to come crashing down for Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

It’s been a bumpy road for the couple in recent weeks following the arrival of Ari’s ex-girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson). As Ari has begun to reconnect with Mia’s daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett), having not seen her since he was imprisoned a decade ago, Mac has felt increasingly shut out.

Realising his neglect of Mac, Ari took her for a posh hotel break in the city, and on their return the loved-up couple are in a good place. But as they get frisky on the sofa, Mia unexpectely walks in. An embarrassed Ari can’t get Mac off him fast enough, as he throws her to the other side of the sofa, and all of Mac’s concerns suddenly flood back. When she confronts Ari and asks whether she has anything to worry about, Ari can’t immediately answer… so Mac leaves.

Ari admits to brother Tane that he almost felt as though he was cheating on Mia when she walked in. Realising he needs to think about his unearthed feelings for Mia, Ari visits Mac at Salt and asks her if she will give him some space to work things out. Though upset, Mac agrees.

The next day, Ari decides to throw one of their famous Parata BBQs, but Mia puts her foot in it when she heads to Salt to pick up drinks and asks whether Mac will be joining them—it’s the first she’s heard of it! Feeling her relationship with Ari is now on the brink, Mac then follows Mia downstairs and pleads with her not to take Ari away from her—even if Mia has no intention of doing so, Mac knows deep down that she could do so… if she was only to ask.

As Ari, Tane, Mia, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) spend a pleasant afternoon in the garden, with the Paratas showing off their singing skills, Mia can’t help but wonder why Ari hasn’t invited his girlfriend.

Pulling him to one side, she asks Ari whether her presence has anything to do with it, after all she’s made it clear that the last thing she wants is to come between Ari and Mac. Mia is upset when Ari admits that he’s trying to work out his feelings towards her, there’s so much history between them and he’s never forgotten about her.

Unfortunately Mac has decided to head over to the Parata house to talk with Ari, and can’t help but overhear some of Ari and Mia’s conversation as she creeps around the side of the house.

Mia reminds Ari that he’s in a relationship, and as such she wants nothing to do with it. If he’s going to start making those sort of decisions, he must do so on his own, and she makes a swift exit.

With Ari torn between his two loves, who will he choose?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 22nd March 2021 (Episode 7496)

Willow returns to explain herself.

Martha’s behaviour becomes concerning.

Jasmine reconciles with the past.

Tuesday 23rd March 2021 (Episode 7497)

Ari’s torn between his past and the present.

Ziggy defends her relationship.

Dean’s future begins to look positive.

Wednesday 24th March 2021 (Episode 7498)

Ari has a decision to make.

Leah and Justin receive exciting news.

Dean’s patience wears thin.

Thursday 25th March 2021 (Episode 7499)

Marilyn finds herself humiliated.

Nikau is curious about Ryder and Chloe.

Leah and Justin acquire Susie’s assistance.

Friday 26th March 2021 (Episode 7500)

Tensions between Lewis and Christian grow.

Susie and John organise a committee dinner.

Chloe tries to apologise to Marilyn.