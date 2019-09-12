Seven launches The Home and Away Podcast

Seven West Media have today launched the official Home and Away podcast.

The weekly show is presented by former cast member Jason Smith, who played Robbie Hunter on the show between 2003-2006, and promises to give fans a unique insight into the production of the hit show, as well as delving into its history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) on Sep 12, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT

The first episode focuses on the importance of family in Summer Bay, and features Executive Producer Julie McGauran alongside the show’s Script Executive Louise Bowes.

On the launch of the podcast, Julie said “We wanted to extend the Home and Away experience for our audience. By including members of the production team and cast, we’re giving listeners different perspectives about how we make the show and tell stories. And Jason’s insight, from working both in front of and behind the camera, has made for some very interesting and entertaining conversations with guests.”

Episode 2 will continue the family theme with guests Georgie Parker (Roo Stewart) and Lukas Radovich (Ryder Jackson).

“I loved sitting down with Jason and exploring the dynamics of the ever-changing Stewart household with Lukas,” Georgie said. “It’s also nice to have a conversation rather than a straight up interview; going off track can lead to a lot of fun. I think our audience will love this podcast series.”

Fans can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the following services:

Acast

Spotify

iTunes

