Preview: Summer Bay’s Newest Family

As the arrival of the newest Summer Bay family nears closer, we take a closer look at what we know about the Astonis.

It’s been 17 years since the arrival of a nuclear family in Summer Bay. The Sutherland family, consisting of parents Rhys and Shelley and their three daughters Dani, Kirsty and Jade dominated storylines for four years between 2000 and 2004. Eight years since the final appearance of a Sutherland family member, and it’s time for a new family to take the Bay by storm…

The Astoni family is made up of parents Ben (Rohan Nichol) and Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and their two daughters, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Coco (Anna Cocquerel). While there is not a lot yet known about the new family, it is rumoured that they’ll move into the Farmhouse, now that the property has been sold by Sid Walker.

Kestie told The Herald Sun that the pace of the series was a shock to the system, whilst Sophie discussed her path from nursing to Home and Away with The Daily Telegraph.

Having filmed for six months already, paparazzi images have shown Coco collapsing on the beach and into the arms of Robbo (Jake Ryan), Ben and Justin surfing together and Maggie and Ben on the beach kissing in what looks to be a wedding ceremony.

Back to the Bay exclusively revealed the news of the arrival of the Astoni family in January 2017.