1996 Season Debuts on 7TWO

Monday 27th March 2017 will see the debut of the 1996 season of Home and Away on 7TWO, the ninth season to begin airing on the Australian channel.

The ‘Early Years’ repeats began with the Pilot episode from 1988 on the day of the channel’s launch in 2009, and have run largely uninterrupted through the first eight years of the show. The airings have proven to be extremely popular on our forum, so once again we must praise 7TWO for their ongoing commitment.

Continuing the ‘golden era’ fondly remembered by many long-term fans, the season will see some of the show’s most memorable storylines, including the tragic death of Shane Parrish (Dieter Brummer), the Summer Bay flood which claims the life of Michael Ross (Dennis Coard), the departures of Angel (Melissa George) & Dylan (Corey Glaister) Parrish in Episode 2000, Chloe Richard’s (Kristy Wright) drug struggle and rape, the controversial relationship between Steven Matheson (Adam Willits) & Selina Roberts (Tempany Deckert), and the wedding of Donald Fisher (Norman Coburn) & Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

We’ll also be bidding farewell to two more regular characters, Jack Wilson (Daniel Amalm) and Alex Bennett (Nick Freedman).

There’ll be plenty of new regular characters to take their place though, in the form of Liam Tanner (Peter Scarf), Jesse McGregor (Ben Unwin), Stephanie Mboto (Fleur Beaupert), Joey Rainbow (Alex O’Han), Casey Mitchell (Rebecca Croft) and Rebecca Fisher (now played by Belinda Emmett).

We’ll also see some other new faces appearing as some of the season’s memorable guest characters including Simon Broadhurst (Julian Garner), Shannon’s biological mother Katherine Walker (Linden Wilkinson), Constable Terri Garner (Alyson Standen), Kylie Burton (Roslyn Oades) and her daughter Rachel (Kelly Glaister), Brad Cooper (Bruce Samazan) and Sebastian Harrison (Dominic Elmaloglou).

As well as new characters, there’ll be a whole host of familiar faces returning to the bay for guest stints at various points throughout the year, including Finlay Roberts (Tina Thomsen), Damian Roberts (Matt Doran), Haydn Ross (Andrew Hill), Joanne Brennan (Kimberley Joseph), Bert King (Peter Collingwood), Mandy Thomas (Rachael Blake), Max Richards (Rob Steele) and Barbara Stewart (now played by Rona McLeod).

Viewers may do a double take as we move into October, when Selina Roberts gains a temporary new head, due to actress Tempany Deckert coming down with glandular fever during filming. The role of Selina is taken over by Louise Crawford for a period of six weeks.

We can also expect to see the beginning of a new era for the show in Episode 1921 (currently set to air on 24th July 2017), in the form of a complete revamp of the opening titles, which boldly move away from the traditional characters shots used since the beginning of the show and take on a surreal beach theme.

The following list will give you a glimpse at when some of the storylines and arrivals/departures can be expected to air throughout the season.

All dates presume that there are no transmission breaks. If a breaks occur, as it likely will in the new year for tennis, then we will endeavour to update the article accordingly.

You can discuss the years episodes with other members of the forum in this dedicated thread.