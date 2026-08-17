This week on Home and Away in Australia, Harper packs her bags ready to flee Summer Bay, as Beau orders a revenge attack on Remi.

Beau’s (Blake Richardson) actions are finally set to catch up with him this week, after his manipulation of both Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Sonny (Ryan Bown).

His treatment of Harper has become increasingly controlling and violent in recent weeks.

After first grabbing her wrist when she suggested deleting their location-tracking app, Beau recently slapped her across the face for challenging his behaviour.

Meanwhile, Sonny has continued hiding his involvement in Beau’s steroid operation from fiancée Dana (Ally Harris).

Remi (Adam Rowland) finally went to the police last week after Sonny refused one last chance to tell Dana the truth. Remi made a formal statement against Beau, whilst carefully keeping Sonny’s involvement out of it.

The police searched the gym and questioned Beau, but with Sonny having already removed the contraband after suspecting Remi would follow through with his threat, there was no evidence to hold him.

Tane (Ethan Browne) later confronted Beau at the pier apartment, revealing in the process that Remi had witnessed his dealings at the gym.

However, with Archie present and the confrontation threatening to erupt, Harper ordered Tane to leave.

Harper and Beau subsequently went away together for a few days, but when they return this week, the bruise on Harper’s face hasn’t completely faded.

Beau tells her to cover it up with makeup before Dana arrives, then once again apologises for hitting her—though his claim that loving Harper so much can sometimes drives him ‘crazy’ does little to reassure her.

However, when Dana arrives, she’s too excited about her wedding plans to notice anything’s wrong.

When she later shows Remi her engagement ring, Remi asks Dana whether Sonny has told her anything more about the police raid, and makes it clear that he isn’t surprised by his friend’s silence.

Dana questions Sonny about Remi’s cryptic comments and encourages him to repair their friendship so that Remi can be his best man.

When Sonny approaches him at Salt, Remi agrees to consider it—but only if Sonny confirms that he’s no longer dealing for Beau. Sonny freezes, his silence providing Remi with the answer.

Remi refuses to stand beside him until he sorts himself out. When Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) witnesses the confrontation, Remi confides in her about what Sonny’s been up to.

Back at the apartment, Harper overhears Beau saying on the phone that he wants someone “taken care of”. When she questions him, Beau barely contains his anger as he warns her never to eavesdrop again.

“Harper has finally realised just how manipulative Beau has been and struggles to think how to escape this dangerously controlling man,” Jessica Redmayne recently told TV Week.

That evening, Dana asks Harper to be her maid of honour. When she mentions that Sonny and Remi are at Salt, Beau heads there to confront Remi for speaking to the police.

Remi refuses to be intimidated, so Beau follows through on his plan to have Remi “taken care of” by his associates.

The following morning, Levi (Tristan Gorey) sees Remi being thrown from a car outside the surf club with a bag over his head!

Remi’s been badly beaten, but Levi’s injured hand from the recent camping accident prevents him from examining Remi properly before an ambulance arrives.

When Beau tells Harper, Sonny and Dana that Remi has been bashed, both Harper and Sonny suspect that he arranged the attack.

Rather than deny it, Beau responds to Harper’s questions with another threat, ordering her to claim that they were together all night, thereby giving him an alibi.

Sonny rushes to the hospital, where Eden takes him aside and angrily blames him for what happened. But when Dana overhears their conversation, Sonny’s left with no choice but to finally confess to his steroid use and dealing.

Dana’s horrified, but the feeling of betrayal turns to disgust when Sonny subsequently reveals that he’s been working for Beau—the same Beau who’s been dating Harper and spending time around young Archie.

Sonny goes on to give Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) a full account of the operation, and is charged with possession and supply.

He’s released on bail, but Dana admits that she may never be able to trust him again, putting their recent engagement and entire relationship in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Beau is irritated when Harper receives a message from Tane inviting her to see Archie. Harper’s not seen her son in days, but Beau only allows her to go as long as she promises to be quick.

As the pair meet, Tane notices that Harper is behaving strangely, but she hurriedly leaves when Beau arrives.

When Tane later questions why she’s barely seen Archie for days, Harper still feels too scared to open up to him. Instead, she covers by turning his concern back on him and telling him he needs to step up and look after his son.

Meanwhile, Sonny’s confession gives Cash the evidence he needs to question Beau again. Armed with his statement, Cash heads to the pier apartment and asks Beau to accompany him back to the police station.

Once Cash and Beau have left, a shaken Dana reveals the full truth to Harper. Sonny has been taking steroids and selling them for Beau, confirming that Harper’s boyfriend is the dealer at the centre of the operation.

Harper’s overwhelmed by the revelation. With Archie’s safety now at the forefront of her mind, she decides that she’s got to get out of Summer Bay while she still can.

She begins packing a suitcase, ignoring Cash’s frantic attempts to get hold of her.

As she continues to pack, Tane arrives at the apartment and finally notices the bruise on her cheek.

Realising what’s been going on, he tries to talk her into staying, but Harper insists that she needs to take Archie and run before Beau can hurt him.

At the police station, Beau claims innocence, confidently staying that Harper will provide him with an alibi for the time of Remi’s attack, but it’s not long before Tane storms into the station to confront Beau.

Cash is forced to hold Tane back as he reveals that Beau has been violent towards Harper!

Tane’s allegation could provide the breakthrough that the police need to put Beau behind bars, but only if Harper speaks out.

A promo for this week’s episodes shows Harper hurriedly loading her suitcase into the boot of her car outside the diner.

Alf (Ray Meagher) notices that she seems stressed, but she simply tells him that she’s in a hurry.

Before Harper can leave, Cash finally catches up with her, and tries to convince her that fleeing isn’t the answer.

“I know that running feels like the only option, but it’s not,” he tells her. “We can put this guy away for a long time. But that is gonna depend on what you do next…”

Harper ultimately returns to the police station with Cash with Tane there to support her—but will she have the courage to make an official statement against Beau?

Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 17th August (Episode 8770)

Remi stands up to Beau.

Sonny’s lies catch up with him.

Levi is impatient with his recovery.

Tuesday 18th August (Episode 8771)

Sonny begs for a second chance.

Remi backs his mate.

Harper is running out of options.

Wednesday 19th August (Episodes 8772)

Beau’s alibi falls through.

Tane’s anger reaches boiling point.

Cash implores Harper to help take down Beau.

Can Dana forgive Sonny?

Thursday 20th August (Episode 8773)

David seizes the day.

Amelia is the guest of honour.

Marilyn searches for Zane.

Levi feels lost.