8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 28th September to 2nd October

Next week on Coronation Street, Carl comes under suspicion over Eva’s attack, Sam’s phone confession shocks his family, and Betsy prepares for her interview.

1) Carl falls under suspicion over Eva’s attack

Carl (Jonathan Howard) finds himself answering some difficult questions next week, as the police investigate what happened to Eva (Catherine Tyldesley).

Last week, Eva was feeling unwell and closed the Rovers early, having sent Ben (Aaron McCusker) off to London with Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) for her audition. However, she was caught off guard when she emerged from the cellar to find Sam (Jude Riordan) frantically searching for his missing phone.

Sam panicked and pushed Eva down the steps, leaving her unconscious at the bottom. Although he tried to rouse her, he couldn’t bring himself to call an ambulance and fled after finding his phone.

When a confused Debbie (Sue Devaney) subsequently asked Sam where Carl was, he pointed her towards the Rovers in the hope that she’d find Eva.

Debbie did discover her, but after heading outside for help, she became distracted and forgot what she’d seen. It was only when Glenda (Jodie Prenger) later found Eva that an ambulance was finally called.

Next week, Ben, Nick (Ben Price) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) are at Eva’s bedside at Weatherfield General, as she tries to piece together what happened. Whilst being tended to by the paramedics, Eva was able to make it known to Glenda that it was no accident—she had been pushed. Only she cannot remember who the culprit was.

Kit (Jacob Roberts) questions Debbie and Carl about the events leading up to the incident, and Carl explains that he helped Eva tidy up because she wasn’t feeling well, before heading home.

However, when Debbie announces that she wants to buy Eva some flowers, Carl takes out a wallet full of cash.

The sight immediately raises suspicions for Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) and Kevin (Michael Le Vell), who wonder whether Carl could have stolen from the pub and pushed Eva down the stairs in the process.

With both men questioning Carl’s innocence, will Debbie stand by her son?

Carl is subsequently taken in for questioning, where he insists that he had nothing to do with the attack.

Eva is also dubious when she hears that Carl is a suspect.

“She shuts it down,” Catherine Tyldesley recently told EverySoap and other press. “Deep down she knows it’s not him. Although Eva and Carl haven’t had that many scenes together, whenever they have, it’s always been quite a nice exchange.”

“Eva is very much speak as you find, especially when it comes down to customers coming in and out of a busy pub. She’s like, ‘Well, you know, he’s always been all right with me. Why?’ It makes no sense to her, so straight away she doesn’t believe that it’s him.”

Later in the week, when Carl tries to discuss the situation with Debbie, he’s faced with a different worry. It soon becomes clear that she doesn’t understand what he’s talking about, leaving Carl to hide his concern over her worsening condition.

2) Who confesses to pushing Eva?

Whilst Carl continues to protest his innocence, someone is about to claim responsibility for what happened to Eva.

When Ben and Eva tell Kevin that the police still don’t know who attacked her, their conversation is overheard by someone lurking nearby. The guilt weighing heavy on them, they subsequently come forward with a confession.

Viewers know that Sam pushed Eva, but with Debbie struggling to remember the events surrounding her discovery of the injured landlady, will her mind start filling in the blanks?

The truth about the attack leaves one family on the street struggling to come to terms with what’s happened.

Will Sam finally admit what he did, or could a confused Debbie believe she was responsible?

3) Nick pays the price for Sam’s secret

In either case, Eva’s fall isn’t the only concern for Sam next week, as we finally get to the bottom of exactly why he was so desperate to get his phone.

Last week, Nick confiscated the phone when Sam refused to put it away during Susie’s performance in the Rovers. Sam angrily insisted that using it wasn’t going to trigger a relapse of his schizophrenia, but became increasingly agitated when nobody could find it.

Unable to get it back, Sam trashed the bistro office before slipping out to search the pub himself.

Next week, Hope (Isabella Flanagan) approaches Nick and Toyah with her own concerns about Sam’s behaviour. They gently encourage him to tell them what’s wrong, but he refuses to explain.

Sam eventually breaks down and reveals what’s been going on—he’s been trading cryptocurrency, using Nick’s identity!

Worse still, he’s taken out a credit card in his dad’s name and accumulated more than £6,000 of debt.

Nick, Toyah and Leanne (Jane Danson) are stunned as a tearful Sam admits how much trouble he’s got himself into.

The following day, Nick acknowledges that finding the money to clear the debt won’t be easy. His admission catches the attention of Idris (Junade Khan), who listens with interest…

4) Tim fears Richie is pulling Lucy’s strings

Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) have struggled to know how best to help Lucy (Anya Dewin), whose behaviour has become increasingly difficult since she moved into No.4.

Last week, Lucy threw her phone as she let rip at Sally, hitting her in the face. Although she later apologised, Sally was left questioning whether they could give Lucy the help she needed.

Viewers also saw Lucy secretly speaking to her dad Richie (Nathan Sussex) on the phone, admitting that she was frightened of doing to Sally what she’d done to her mum.

Richie reassured her that what happened to Rachel wasn’t her fault, leaving further questions over the circumstances of Rachel’s death.

Lucy then helped herself to vodka from the cupboard, with Ronnie eventually bringing her home after finding her drunk in Victoria Garden.

Next week, a hungover Lucy apologises to Tim and promises that it won’t happen again.

Tim has other concerns on his mind, however, and confides in Lisa (Vicky Myers) over the garden fence. He explains that Richie tried to persuade him to tell the police that Rachel had abused him, but he refused.

Now Tim fears that Richie could be putting similar pressure on Lucy. As he shares his worries with Lisa, Lucy listens in.

Later, following Sally’s advice, Tim tells Lucy that she’s grounded for the rest of the week because of her behaviour. Lucy is furious at the punishment.

When Tim subsequently takes Joanie (Savanna Pennington) to the café, he opens his wallet to discover that £40 has disappeared.

Has Lucy helped herself to his money?

5) Jodie scores some David time

Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) continues to make herself useful at No.8 next week, whilst finding another opportunity to spend time alone with David (Jack P Shepherd).

Shona (Julia Goulding) remains unaware that her sister has been deliberately undermining her, having tampered with Harper’s bathwater and used recordings of the baby crying to make Shona question her own sanity.

After a trip to the doctor, Shona was told that she was suffering from postpartum fatigue, and Jodie was quick to assure her that she and David could take care of things whilst she rested.

Next week, when Shona announces that she’s going to work, Jodie volunteers to take care of the jobs at home.

However, returning to find David washing up whilst Jodie looks after Harper leaves Shona feeling excluded in her own house.

Jodie later heads to the salon for a blow-dry, claiming that she’s getting ready for a date. Once David has finished her hair and encourages her to enjoy her evening, Jodie pretends to receive a message cancelling her plans.

Putting on a tearful display, she produces a bottle of fizz and persuades David to share a drink with her instead.

The next day, Jodie arrives with an enormous bouquet, telling Shona that the flowers are from her date.

Shona is initially impressed, but a conversation with Mary (Patti Clare) reveals that Jodie bought them herself. When she mentions this to David, he explains that Jodie’s date cancelled whilst she was at the salon.

Will they question what she’s been up to?

6) Jodie sabotages Doug’s new start

Jodie’s next move puts her own dad at risk, as she secretly interferes with Doug’s (Steve Evets) medication.

Doug recently returned to Weatherfield hoping to repair his relationship with Shona, explaining that he was taking his medication again and had his bipolar disorder under control.

Although Shona was initially reluctant to forgive him for the past, she eventually agreed to give him a chance and introduced him to his granddaughter.

Doug has already shown concern about Jodie’s behaviour, having caught her pretending to be Shona and noticing the way she looks at David. However, Jodie warned him against causing trouble.

Next week, she goes through Doug’s belongings and replaces his antipsychotic medication with ordinary painkillers.

The effects become apparent when Doug grows suspicious of the radio and puts it away in a cupboard. David and Shona are alarmed by his behaviour, whilst Jodie is pleased to see his paranoia returning.

When Doug becomes distressed by static he says he can hear coming from the radio, Jodie turns up the volume whilst claiming that she can’t hear anything.

Meanwhile, Shona faces a further upset when Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) accuses her of constantly prioritising Harper.

Pointing out that Jodie always finds time for her, Lily leaves Shona feeling guilty about how she’s been dividing her attention.

7) Betsy prepares for her future

Next door at No.6, Betsy (Sydney Martin) takes another step towards her fashion ambitions as she prepares for her college interview.

Following her stroke, Betsy has struggled with the changes to her life and was dismayed that she’d no longer be able to start studying at the London College of Fashion.

However, Sally recently found a fashion course in Manchester which she thought might interest Betsy, prompting Carla (Alison King) to suggest that she apply.

Although Betsy initially needed some encouragement, she became excited about the prospect and submitted her application with Ryan’s (Ryan Prescott) help.

Next week, Carla supports Betsy as she returns to the factory, keen to get some practice ahead of the interview.

When she struggles at her sewing machine, Sean (Antony Cotton) offers to lend a hand.

The following day, Lisa accompanies her nervous daughter to the interview, hoping she can finally start to move forward.

Will Betsy’s preparations pay off?

8) Christina’s family secret becomes harder to hide

Christina (Amy Robbins) is still coming to terms with the discovery that the late Rachel Parkinson—Lucy’s mother—was her daughter, but next week she begins asking questions about her death.

Last week, Christina recognised the birth details listed on Rachel’s death certificate whilst working at the undertakers, and later confided in George (Tony Maudsley).

She explained that she’d become pregnant at 18 after an affair with her married boss. After struggling to bond with Rachel during her first three months, Christina had agreed to let the baby’s father and his wife adopt the baby.

She hadn’t seen her daughter since, and learning of her death left Christina wondering whether things could have been different if she’d kept her.

George suggested holding off on telling Lucy that Christina was her grandmother, concerned about giving her another shock whilst she was grieving her mother.

“I think the fact that Christina’s got George to help her through it is incredibly helpful,” Amy Robbins recently told EverySoap and other press. “I think if she didn’t have George, she may have taken off and you’d never have seen her again.”

“She’s utterly heartbroken. It’s just all caught up with her, every silly decision she’s ever made, giving the baby away and then being a terrible mother to Daisy. George is being her pillar of strength, but she’s really not handling it at all.”

Next week, Christina overhears Tim asking Lisa to follow up on his concerns about Richie and Lucy.

Later, in the Rovers, she questions Tim about the situation. When he suggests that the circumstances surrounding Rachel’s death may be more complicated than they first thought, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is intrigued.

Back at the undertakers, Christina confides in Todd.

“Then, very quickly, she throws herself into finding out the reasons behind Rachel’s death and is determined to get justice for her daughter,” Amy explains. “It’s a coping mechanism to be able to at least do something for her.

“She did nothing for her in life once she gave her away, so she thinks it’s the least she can do.”

However, she’s caught off guard when Sally and Lucy later come in to arrange Rachel’s memorial plaque.

Lucy has brought some family albums with her, but as she looks at photos of the daughter she never knew, Christina claims that she’s expecting another client and ushers them both out.

How much longer can Christina keep her connection to Lucy under wraps?

“She tries to keep her secret, but Christina wears her heart on her sleeve, and she’s not very good at playing the long game,” Amy teases. “She just blurts stuff out because that’s her nature. I think it’s about to get very awkward and difficult with Sally!“