Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Eden’s sudden collapse during a family picnic brings more worry for the Fowlers, as Mali brings the community together in search of a stem cell donor.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) recently returned home from hospital after being diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, but the risk of infection has left her isolated from almost everyone close to her.

The search for a stem cell donor, Eden’s best chance at survival, has so far proved fruitless.

Sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is ineligible, whilst brother Levi (Tristan Gorey), husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and both of Eden’s parents have all been ruled out.

With the heartbreaking news taking its toll on Levi, the final episodes of this week see Mackenzie (Emily Weir) secretly invite Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) to Summer Bay, hoping having his dad around will help ease the pressure.

When Eden learns that her dad has arrived, she’s determined to see him, so the family arranges another socially distanced gathering near the surf club.

Next week picks up with the picnic underway, with Abby, Levi and Mac joining Cash, Eden and Jimmy.

The afternoon briefly gives Eden some of the normality she’s been craving, but she has little appetite and becomes increasingly exhausted. When she clutches her head, Levi and Cash suggest ending the picnic, but Eden refuses when opportunities to see everyone are now so limited.

She eventually gets up in frustration, only for her legs to give way.

Cash catches Eden before she hits the ground, but she’s breathless and clearly in distress.

Levi helps her control her breathing, whilst Mac calls an ambulance and the others are forced to keep their distance.

Cash accompanies Eden to hospital, leaving her shaken family to return to the farmhouse.

Jimmy struggles to understand why the treatment intended to help is leaving her so weak, and asks how long she might have without a donor. Levi reluctantly admits that it could be a matter of months if her condition can’t be stabilised.

At the hospital, Cash explains that Eden had struggled to dress herself that morning and had barely eaten, blaming himself for not bringing her in sooner.

Amelia (Nicole da Silva) reassures him that he couldn’t have known and asks him to wait outside whilst she runs tests, reminding him that Eden needs him to stay calm.

Overwhelmed, Cash takes his frustration out on a nearby medical trolley before apologising and sinking into a chair in tears.

Tests show that Eden’s blood cell count has fallen again, so her next transfusion is brought forward, and doctors also need to rule out an infection.

Jimmy persuades Amelia to let him see his daughter, and after following every infection-control precaution, he and Cash then spend the night at Eden’s bedside.

Remi (Adam Rowland), meanwhile, only discovers what has happened when Sonny (Ryan Bown) explains why Mac has called him into work. Upset at being outside Eden’s immediate circle, Remi contacts Cash and offers whatever help they need, but Cash is too overwhelmed to talk and abruptly ends the call.

Meanwhile, Mali (Kyle Shilling) has some encouraging news after asking about bringing a blood donation trailer to Summer Bay.

One is available the following day, giving Eden’s friends an opportunity to encourage more people to donate blood and join the stem cell registry.

The trailer will arrive the next morning, leaving little time to publicise it. Remi and Sonny agree to help, whilst Lacey (Sophea Pennington) produces flyers and promotes the event online.

The following day brings some relief at the hospital. The test have found no infection, with Eden’s collapse instead blamed on her low blood and platelet counts, dehydration, insufficient food and determination to ignore her body’s warnings.

Eden is cleared to return home on the condition that she eats properly and stops pushing herself. However, the immunosuppressants appear to be causing problems for her liver and kidney function, so the medical team have no option but to withdraw the treatment.

Finding a donor is now Eden’s only hope!

At the beach car park, a crowd is already gathering outside the blood donation trailer. Lacey handles registrations, whilst Mali, Remi and Sonny circulate flyers and record a video encouraging more locals to attend.

On the journey home, Cash pulls into the car park to show Eden the crowd gathered around the trailer.

She’s overwhelmed when he explains that her friends have helped bring everyone together in support of her.

Eden then spots Remi across the car park. Unable to approach each other, the best friends share a poignant wave through the car window.

One prominent member of the community is nowhere to be seen at the club. John (Shane Withington) has promised free juice to every donor, yet keeps inventing reasons why he can’t visit the trailer himself, much to Mali’s bemusement.

After he escapes to the diner, ex-wife Marilyn (Emily Symons) realises that John’s hiding from the blood drive and knows exactly why—because he faints at the sight of needles.

John brushes off her claim and continues making excuses, before receiving a message from Mali with some dire news… people are taking advantage of his free juice offer!

John races back to the surf club, only to realise that Mali has tricked him in order to continue pressuring him to donate.

When Mali later finds him hiding in his office, John finally admits the truth.

He has a fear of needles dating back to his early navy days, when he passed out whilst receiving a series of immunisations and was teased by his crewmates.

Mali challenges him to face his fear and promises to support him through the donation. Once John is seated inside the trailer, Mali distracts him with a conversation about his navy experiences and even holds his hand.

John becomes so absorbed in telling his story that he doesn’t even notice as Nurse Imelda (Lisa Bailey) inserts the needle. Proud of his achievement, he later admits that he probably couldn’t have done it without Mali’s encouragement.

With the blood drive proving a success, the team confirms that the trailer can stay overnight, allowing donations to continue the next morning.

Remi and Sonny return to lend a hand, with Remi still checking his phone in the hope of learning that he’s a match for Eden. Until then, he’s determined to help find someone who is.

Imelda confirms that plenty of people have signed up to the stem cell registry, with others taking forms away to complete.

But will one of those new donors prove to be the match Eden desperately needs?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

Get all the Home and Away spoilers first! Add Back to the Bay as a preferred source on Google

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 28th September (Episode 8792)

The Fowler family comes together.

Amelia and David grow closer.

Eden puts on a brave face.

Tuesday 29th September (Episode 8793)

Remi feels on the outer.

Mali gets a big idea.

Lacey drums up a crowd.

Wednesday 30th September (Episode 8794)

Remi rallies for Eden.

Amelia confronts Lacey.

John avoids facing his fears.

Marilyn can’t lift Zane’s spirits.

Thursday 1st October (Episode 8795)

John faces his fear.

Marilyn makes a bad call.

Remi puts on a brave face.

Friday 2nd October (Episode 8796)

Mackenzie keeps a heartbreaking secret.

Marilyn’s trapped.

Zane’s in danger.