Priya leaves EastEnders – and it looks like it’s for good!

Tonight’s EastEnders saw Priya say goodbye, and it looks like it might be for good, as Sophie Khan Levi leaves the show to have a baby.

Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders saw emotional scenes as Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) said goodbye to her family, abruptly departing Albert Square for Leeds as she tried to avoid Max finding out that he’s the father of her unborn baby.

In the last couple of months, Priya has discovered that she’s pregnant, before a DNA test revealed that the father was Max Branning (Jake Wood), despite her hopes that her brief reunion with Ravi (Aaron Thiara) in early July would mean that he was the dad.

This week, Cindy (Michelle Collins) learnt the truth and ordered Priya to leave Walford if she wanted her secret to remain secret.

While Priya called Cindy’s bluff by telling Ravi the truth, a conversation with Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) soon made her realise that she couldn’t risk Max learning he was the dad, as he might try to take the baby from her.

So, she made the abrupt decision to leave Albert Square to visit her cousin in Leeds, asking Ravi to remain in Walford with kids Avani (Aaliyah James) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

She left in the back of a taxi at the end of the episode, leaving a devastated Ravi behind.

The plan means that they can avoid disrupting the children’s schooling in the short term, while Priya finds them a permanent home in Leeds.

Before she left, she managed to drop one final bombshell as she inadvertently revealed to Peter (Thomas Law) that Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) already knew about her dad’s affair before he and Cindy said “I do”.

While it seemed like Priya’s departure could just be a temporary exit, it appears that the character and actress Sophie Khan Levy are actually off for good.

A post on the show’s social media accounts saw EastEnders’ Executive Producer Ben Wadey give Sophie a goodbye speech after her final scene wrapped, thanking her for her years on the show as she leaves to have a baby in real life.

“Sophie, we want to say a massive thank you on behalf of everyone at EastEnders for an extraordinary few years.

“It’s a really hard thing to come in and put on the shoes of a new character in the show and instantly become an icon,” Ben said.

“You’ve led so many amazing stories. You’ve bad brilliant, unlikely parternerships with people like Martin, with Ian, with Jean most recently. I’ve been enjoying you actually driving Max Branning to have a heart attack by actually stressing him out so much.

“You’ve been extraordinary, you’ve been a delight to work with, you’re going to be very, very missed.

“I don’t think it’s a big spoiler to say you’re probably onto a more important adventure next,” Ben continued, referring to Sophie’s pregnancy. “We wish you all the best, and thank you for being so brilliant.”

Sophie then went on to give a speech of her own, after a round of applause from her colleagues.

“I really don’t know what to say,” Sophie said through tears, watched on by the show’s cast and crew as they filmed her final scene on location for Max and Cindy’s disastrous wedding day.

“This has been like an incredible three years, you feel like family. I can’t believe I have to leave, but I do, because there’s something coming imminently…”

“Hopefully I get a bit of time, but um, you are all a joy. You make working such a dream, and I’m gonna be so sad. But I love you all, really, you’ve just been incredible and I’m very happy to have been a part of it.”

However, in a separate piece to camera, Sophie hinted that Priya may head back to Walford in the future.

“Thank you for having me, and um, let’s see, watch this space,” she added. “Who knows if Priya will make a return?”

Sophie then signed off the video by turning sideways to show off her baby bump, asking the viewers to wish her luck.

Priya’s abrupt departure has already left fans wondering just who the pregnant woman in Max’s bed will be in the New Year’s Day 2027 episode.

The one-year forward, which aired on 1st January 2026, saw Max preparing for yet another wedding next January, whilst waking up on the big day to a heavily pregnant woman in his bed.

If the woman isn’t Priya, then just who is set to fall pregnant next?

Priya arrived on screens in October 2023 and departs after just under three years.