7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 21st to 25th September

Next week on Coronation Street, Bernie discovers Kit’s devastating secret, Christina’s shaken by a blast from the past, and has Eva been attacked?

1) Kit’s secret leaves Bernie devastated

Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) learns the devastating truth about son Kit’s (Jacob Roberts) health next week, when a row at the hospital prompts him to reveal that he has breast cancer.

Following Celeste’s (Frances Barber) death and the discovery of a history of breast cancer in the family, they began the process of genetic testing, with Bernie up first to establish whether she carries the BRCA gene mutation.

By coincidence, Kit had already begun undergoing medical tests after developing symptoms of his own. Those investigations subsequently led to his stage three breast cancer diagnosis, which he has continued to hide from Bernie and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Last week, his consultant confirmed that the cancer hadn’t spread beyond his lymph nodes, but explained that chemotherapy would need to begin within a week, ahead of surgery. Despite being warned that treatment would make his illness harder to conceal, Kit still couldn’t bring himself to tell his mum.

Next week, Kit and Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) accompany Bernie to her own appointment, where she insists that she knows her test will come back negative.

Bernie finds further reassurance in an unexpected reminder of her late son.

“She’s gone in for the test and is determined to remain positive,” Jane Hazlegrove tells us. “While she’s in the room, the technician reminds her of Paul—he’s even wearing a name badge that says ‘Paul.’ She becomes convinced that her angel is by her side, and she voices this in her slightly deluded, high-octane way.”

However, Kit can’t bear to hear Bernie’s unwavering optimism, and lashes out.

“Kit completely slams her for it; he doesn’t pull his punches and calls her a ‘deluded fool’,” Jane adds.

When Kit storms off, Bernie follows and challenges him over his negativity. But their confrontation takes a heartbreaking turn as Kit finally reveals what he’s been keeping from her.

“She is absolutely devastated. She can’t believe he didn’t tell her what he was going through all that time,” Jane explains.

“But then, she draws a parallel to her own secretive gene. She realises they have things in common because they are both very good at hiding and avoiding, and perhaps turning the occasional white lie into the truth. She just cannot accept that this is happening to him.”

Kit’s revelation all but confirms to Bernie that she must carry the gene mutation herself, with her fears quickly extending to Gemma, the quads, and Kit’s son Brody (Ryan Mulvey).

“She’s terrified for her children. It’s a lot of turmoil; she’s having nightmares,” Jane tells us. “She’s feeling that ‘mother lion’ instinct, she’s said, ‘if I could take it, I would,’ which echoes things she said to Paul. It’s a path that’s well-travelled for her.”

Yet telling Bernie doesn’t bring an immediate end to Kit’s struggle, as he continues to hide his diagnosis at work. The following day, he loses his temper with a suspect at the police station, forcing Lisa (Vicky Myers) to intervene.

Lisa orders Kit to take the day off and sort himself out, warning that he could lose his job if his behaviour continues.

Bernie, meanwhile, faces major decisions of her own as she considers surgery to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer.

“For a woman pushing 60, deciding to lose her breasts is huge, especially because she and Dev are such a physical couple,” Jane adds. “But she has about a 70% chance of developing breast cancer, and she wants to be around for her grandkids and the quads. She’s determined to stick around.”

2) Christina’s shaken by a name from the past

Christina (Amy Robbins) has reason to celebrate next week when George (Tony Maudsley) promotes her to assistant funeral director at Shuttleworth’s—but her new role soon brings an unsettling discovery.

Delighted by the step up, Christina plans celebratory drinks. However, after Bernie misses the occasion, she confides in Christina about Kit’s cancer.

The news gives Christina plenty to think about, and a subsequent remark from George about children being nothing but a worry leaves her particularly reflective.

The following day, Christina continues learning the ropes at the undertakers and comes across the details for Rachel Parkinson on the computer.

When George explains that Rachel was the late mother of Lucy (Anya Dewin), Christina’s flustered and hurries out.

What has she discovered?

Christina later opens up to George about her past, and is grateful when he hears her out without judgement. As George assures her that he’s there for her, what will Christina’s revelation mean for the couple?

3) Carl should be so lucky!

A fundraiser gives Debbie (Sue Devaney) a welcome chance to enjoy herself next week, but family tensions threaten to spoil the occasion.

With Carl (Jonathan Howard) still looking for work, an opportunity presents itself when he overhears Steve (Simon Gregson) complaining about the person manning the switch at Street Cars.

Carl offers to take on the job, and Kevin (Michael Le Vell) watches as Carl and Steve shake hands on a trial.

Meanwhile, Glenda (Jodie Prenger) hosts a quiz at the Rovers to raise money for Debbie’s dementia choir. Debbie is soon in her element as she tackles questions about the 1980s, much to Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) delight.

Ronnie shares a knowing smile with Glenda, having realised that she’s tailored the questions to give Debbie a chance to shine.

The thoughtful gesture leaves Debbie in high spirits as she heads out. However, her good mood quickly disappears when she overhears Ross (Ian Burfield) criticising Carl to Kevin.

There’s further confusion later in the week when Debbie and Ronnie return home to find a young woman emerging from Carl’s bedroom, with a semi-naked Carl following behind.

The visitor introduces herself as Kylie, prompting Debbie to assume that Carl has brought home Kylie Minogue.

Ronnie, meanwhile, is keen to bring Carl’s stay to an end.

As Carl starts his shift at Street Cars, Ronnie makes it clear that he expects him to move out once his first pay cheque arrives.

4) Susie heads to London!

Back at the Rovers, Glenda’s belief in Susie’s (Aurora Bradshaw) talents begins to pay off, although not everyone shares her enthusiasm for putting the youngster in the spotlight.

Last week, Susie’s singing and dancing video attracted attention on the Rovers’ socials, prompting concerns from Ben (Aaron McCusker) about her safety online.

Glenda, however, saw a potential recruit for Little Big Shotz and encouraged Susie to join her stage school.

Next week, Susie persuades a reluctant Ben and Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) to let Glenda upload the video to the Little Big Shotz website.

Maggie (Pauline McLynn) remains firmly opposed, and tensions soon erupt when Glenda accuses her of sabotaging the business.

Despite the disagreement, the video brings an exciting opportunity. A casting director spots Susie’s performance and invites her to audition for a role in a musical, causing a stir at the Rovers.

With a trip to London on the cards, Susie has every reason to be excited. Eva is less fortunate, having come down with a cold, and stays behind as Ben accompanies Susie to the audition.

5) Sam’s new obsession takes a troubling turn

Sam’s (Jude Riordan) behaviour causes fresh concern next week, just weeks after he returned home following a stay on a psychiatric ward.

Since being diagnosed with schizophrenia, Sam has been coming to terms with the fact that the condition will always be part of his life. Although he appeared to be settling back into life with his family, he now develops an intense fixation on his phone.

Whilst everyone else listens to Susie perform her audition piece in the Rovers back room, Sam remains absorbed in the device.

Embarrassed by his rudeness, Nick (Ben Price) eventually tells his son to put the phone away—but how will Sam react?

The following day, Nick and Sam return to collect the phone which got left at the Rovers, only to discover that nobody can remember where it’s been put.

What might otherwise have been a minor inconvenience becomes a much bigger concern when Sam later returns from school in an agitated state, insisting that he needs it back.

Nick and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) are taken aback by the strength of his reaction. Sam then heads into the bistro office, where his frustration boils over and he hurls a stapler at the wall.

What’s made being without his phone so unbearable?

6) Has Eva been attacked?

Eva’s already miserable day later takes a frightening turn.

With Ben and Susie away in London, Eva is left nursing her cold at the pub. However, Glenda soon tires of Eva milking her illness and walks out.

Feeling dreadful, Eva decides to close the Rovers. But a noise in the bar suggests that she may not be alone…

Elsewhere, Nick and Toyah are searching for Sam, but it’s a disorientated Debbie who finds him first, and she asks whether he’s seen Carl.

Sam points Debbie towards the Rovers, where she enters the deserted pub and makes a horrifying discovery—Eva lying unconscious at the foot of the cellar stairs.

Debbie immediately heads out to find help, but becomes confused before she can raise the alarm, and the whole emergency goes out of her head.

It’s only when Glenda subsequently discovers Eva that an ambulance is called.

Meanwhile, Ronnie tells Debbie that there’s an ambulance outside the pub. His words trigger a terrible recollection as Debbie suddenly remembers finding Eva.

As the paramedics come to Eva’s aid, will she be okay—and was her fall an accident, or did someone push her?

7) Lucy’s behaviour leaves Sally concerned

Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) struggle to know how best to deal with Lucy next week, as tensions at No.4 continue to mount.

When Sally announces that she’s planning to attend the pub quiz, Lucy’s expression changes and she suddenly claims to be feeling unwell.

Sally becomes more concerned the following day when she sees Lucy’s latest art project—a picture of an angry woman clutching her head. When she asks whether it depicts Rachel, Lucy responds furiously.

Sally shows the picture to Tim and explains how Lucy lost her temper. Lucy later apologises to Tim, who readily accepts that she’s sorry, but her mood changes again when she sees him pulling Brody into a hug.

While Tim is prepared to give Lucy the benefit of the doubt, Sally worries that they’re out of their depth and that she needs professional help.

The situation appears to improve after Joanie (Savanna Pennington) makes a pointed remark to Lucy about the bruise on Sally’s face. Lucy apologises to Sally and gives her a hug, telling her that she reminds her of her mum.

Sally begins to wonder whether she’s getting through to Lucy after all, whilst Shanice (Molly Kilduff) later offers her own support. Seeing Lucy writing in her grief journal, Shanice tells her that she hopes she feels happy soon, and Lucy is touched by her kindness.

Later that same day, Sally and Tim are pleased to believe that Lucy is spending time with Shanice.

However, they’re unimpressed when Ronnie instead brings Lucy back to No.4, who is clearly tipsy having been swigging from a bottle of vodka!