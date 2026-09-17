ITV releases first pictures of new Stephen Peacocke and Sheridan Smith drama

ITV has released the first images of its new drama Two Birds, starring Home and Away‘s Stephen Peacocke alongside Sheridan Smith and Jacki Weaver.

Set and filmed on location in Perth and Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, the mystery crime thriller centres on Constable Izzie Cornwell (Sheridan Smith), who arrives in the remote Australian mining town of Dugdale from the UK hoping for a fresh start.

However, a disastrous misstep quickly pull her into an increasingly tight web of deceit, guilt, and rising danger as she navigates a murder investigation.

She’s soon brought her toe to toe with the fierce matriarch of notorious local crime family Mrs Baxter (Jacki Weaver) who is determined to protect her family and uncover the truth.

The series also stars Home and Away’s Stephen Peacocke as Matt.

Stephen played Darryl “Brax” Braxton between 2011 and 2016, and made a return to Summer Bay earlier this year alongside Bonnie Sveen, who plays Brax’s on-screen partner Ricky Sharpe.

Other Home and Away alumni in the new production include Matthew Pearce, who played guest character Axel Boyd, and Sarah Roberts, who played Willow Harris from 2017 until 2021.

The series is a co-production with Stan Australia, and will air in the UK on ITV and STV.

Commissioned on behalf of ITV by Director of Drama Polly Hill and Drama Commissioner Callum Dziedzic, Two Birds is produced by Chapter One in a co-production with Stan Australia and in association with ITV Studios for ITV and STV with streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

Joining the previously announced cast is Colin Friels (Water Rats, Malcolm) and Jacki Weaver, who will replace Judy Davis in the production due to scheduling conflicts as the formidable Mrs Baxter.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Fiona Button (The Split, Industry), Eva Morgan (The Gathering, This City is Ours), Harry Greenwood (Klara and The Sun, Tenzing), Nic Cassim (Mr Inbetween, The Twelve S1), Victoria Fowler (Dalliance, Bump), Lila McGuire (Goolagong, The Twelve S2), Kit Jeakings-Bull (Invisible Boys) and Matt Day (Rake, Strike).

The six part series is written by Helen FitzGerald (The Cry) and Megan Palinkas (Heartbreak High), and directed by BAFTA nominated James Griffiths (The Ballad of Wallis Island) and Corrie Chen (Good Cop/Bad Cop).

Martha Coleman (Scrublands:Silver) produced Two Birds through Third Act Stories.

Two Birds is a co-production between ITV and Stan, with major production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.

Two Birds will air on ITV and STV in the UK, but an air date hasn’t yet been announced.